WADA Will Review its Cannabis Ban for 2022

Sep 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced yesterday that it will review its cannabis ban after 100-meter sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was banned from participating in the Summer Olympic Games following a positive test for THC. Richardson won the USA Olympic Trials 100-meter sprint but was suspended for smoking marijuana to help cope with the stress of her mother's recent death.

The situation had notable similarities to a mountain biking controversy that happened nearly two decades earlier, when Gary Houseman posted the fastest time down Grouse Mountain, Canada, at the World Cup in 2003.

Two weeks before Houseman's win, he had watched his friend John Waddell nearly die at Mont Saint Anne. Waddell crashed off a massive jump, spent nearly a month in a coma, and spent years recovering from severe brain damage. In the days following the accident, no one knew whether he would survive. Houseman went home, told his dad he wasn't going to race again, and smoked a joint, he told Mike Levy, who revisited the story last year.

Houseman did line up to race at Grouse Mountain, and his fate twisted oddly when it began to rain during his race run. He knew it was time to give the course everything he had, and he put down a heater. None of the remaining 34 riders could top his time on the increasingly treacherous track.

Gary Houseman had done the improbable, but winners are drug tested, and he knew his medal wouldn't stay with him. Six months after the victory the US Anti-Doping Agency announced that his result would be stripped and he would be fined 2,000 Swiss francs that he, to this day, has still not paid.


The disciplinary measures against athletes who test positive for THC were reduced in 2013 and again for this year, but it remains a banned substance. When Sha'Carri Richardson put the spotlight on the therapeutic but almost certainly not performance-enhancing use of marijuana by athletes, it seemed like the issue had finally hit a tipping point. The hashtag #LetShaCarriRun surged online as the cultural attitude toward the issue shifted dramatically in favor of letting athletes use marijuana however they will.

Now WADA is planning to review the status of the substance in 2022 "following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders." The review will begin next year and the current policy prohibiting cannabis use in competition will continue in 2022, the Washington Post reports.

WADA may be examining whether marijuana may, in fact, have performance-enhancing properties, but as of right now, the data supporting the ban is incredibly weak, Mayo Clinic physician and researcher Dr. Michael Joyner told NPR in July.

Joyner acknowledged that some athletes in some sports - archery, for example - could conceivably benefit from a substance that would help them relax, but there's essentially no data to suggest that marijuana actually does have a positive effect on their performance in those sports. In a sport like mountain biking, where relaxation is important but there are also other important factors like physical strength, muscular endurance, mental sharpness, and precision, THC seems even less likely to have any benefit at all.

WADA's code states that some substances are prohibited "because they are frequently abused in society outside of the context of sport" and it seems likely that cannabis falls under this banner. As attitudes around marijuana use continue to change, hopefully a reversal of its ban will allow the WADA to focus its efforts more on performance-enhancing doping instead.

68 Comments

  • 93 1
 Safe for Ratboy to return to racing then
  • 5 1
 I came here to say the same thing. Bring on the Rat!!!
  • 53 1
 Dope
  • 24 0
 You can't spell Healthcare without "THC"...
  • 2 0
 I'll be checking back on this comments section all day!
  • 1 0
 Time to weed out that outdated rule
  • 28 0
 Finals may start a few minutes later than usual....
  • 1 0
 "The athletes seem to be taking a very long time getting organised and putting on their gear, one of them appears to just be standing there and rubbing his face while around half of them are still in bed because they forgot to show up to the event. What's your take on this, Josh?"

"Uh... what?"
  • 22 0
 Weed is an "enhancer" lmao for what? Maybe ruining a bag of doritos, definitely doesn't enhance anything when it comes to riding and can even make people ride worse so I don't get their logic. Saying weed is an enhancer is basically the same as saying alcohol is an enhancer lol.
  • 11 10
 Alcohol and marijuana interact with the body completely differently. When you get drunk you’re literally poisoning your system. With marijuana, it acts like a key, unlocking the cannabinoid system interwoven through out the body.
One is poison the other is evolution.
  • 4 0
 The primary reason why it's considered an "enhancer" is because of its pain relieving / reducing properties.
  • 8 2
 @sriracha: And smoking it does absolutely nothing to your lungs, correct? Dare I say poisoning your body much like alcohol.
BTW, I don't give two shits if anyone uses or doesn't use Weed. But if you are smoking it, don't be naïve to think it is not damaging your lungs.
  • 3 0
 @Three6ty: edibles homie...edibles
  • 3 1
 @SATN-XC: That's why I specifically said "Smoking it".
  • 2 0
 @SpecSRAM: Alcohol relieves pain, arguably more effectively than weed, and it seems to not be banned by WADA.
  • 2 0
 @JWadd: You can blame your silly government for that one, Billy Bob.
  • 4 2
 @SpecSRAM: it doesn't have pain relieving properties. I've had back pain for over 10 years and weed doesn't make it go away it just makes it so my brain isn't constantly thinking of that pain.
  • 4 0
 @mhoshal: What you just described is a basic pain relief response...
  • 4 0
 @mhoshal: isn't that the definition of "pain relief" though? No pain reliever actually corrects/addresses the underlying issue causing the pain, they simply mask it. That said, anti-inflammatories can address the underlying issues in some cases and are often combined with pain relievers.

That said, if you have been dealing with abnormal back pain for 10 years, you may want to consider a surgical solution. Wife was in the same boat and it got so bad she was losing feeling in some of her fingers/arm. Pulled the trigger on a double fusion to fix two herniated discs and she's now 200% of what she used to be...stronger and a little taller in fact. She wishes she had done it years ago.
  • 2 0
 @Three6ty: like car exhaust? Does that damage my lungs?
  • 3 0
 @sriracha: Funny the people downvoting this comment, don't understand the plant or the endocannabinoid system.
  • 1 0
 @Sshredder: If you put your mouth over the exhaust pipe. 100%
  • 2 0
 @Three6ty: I agree, smoking is unhealthy. However, the cannabinoid system in our bodies is real. The sole purpose of the cannabinoid system is to receive THC and other cannabinoids.
  • 1 0
 @sriracha: Its still in the form of smoke. And that smoke will damage your lungs.
  • 1 0
 @Three6ty: It is possible to eat marijuana and indulge in the sensations.
  • 1 0
 @Sshredder: One will kill you, the other will make you stronger Wink
  • 18 0
 I was watched Houseman win that day. It was a total disgrace that they took his medal away, especially since he was already retiring soon anyway. What a joke.
  • 4 0
 Hell yeah - never forget that BS.
  • 1 0
 He deserves his medal back. 10000%
  • 12 1
 ...not only relaxing but a hell of a lot better for you than relying on opioids and other pharm. products for pain management. Ridiculous that they would rather have you pound a bunch of pills rather than use a safer/natural alternative for pain (especially with the fantastic advancements in edibles). Hopefully their review comes to the correct conclusion.
  • 5 0
 Looked through www.wada-ama.org/en/content/what-is-prohibited and it appears alcohol is not banned?

Talk about a double standard, are their heads still stuck in the 50's?
  • 3 1
 @JWadd: follow the money....pharm/alcohol industry has been lobbying/influencing these things for the better part of the past century ...cuts into profits if I can grow and use an alternative at no cost.
  • 15 0
 This is going to be discussed at the next joint session.
  • 2 0
 I propose a joint subcommittee meeting
  • 7 0
 @VtVolk: I hope everyone speaks bluntly.
  • 3 0
 @VtVolk: Perhaps a danger meeting about safety?
  • 2 0
 @Sniff303: I'm glad theyre finally toking this issue seriously
  • 6 0
 Cannabis kills it's very dangerous! And you will foam at the mouth and cause destruction and mayhem! Ruin your family. Opps wait that's alcohol! Cannabis makes people introspective, ask questions, be suspicious of people's ,govt, intentions. Become more creative and less submissive. Truly a dangerous drug to political leaders trying to control us. 80 years of prohibition has locked in the fear and paranoia about Cannabis. Labeling Cannabis as a performance enhancing drug proves that the paranoid uneducated masses still believe the BS they have been force fed for decades.
  • 10 1
 Yeah just leaf these people alone.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, they're just stirring the pot
  • 10 1
 Reinstate Gary Houseman's WC win!
  • 7 0
 ok to have beers, but not blaze up. Hypocritical is what i think that's called... Is it 420???
  • 6 0
 I would be petrified in the start hut of a WC DH race if I was blazed. I'm terrified by the countdown beeps at the local race while sober AF.
  • 3 0
 UFC and USADA have readjusted their rules to fully allow out of competition use and even near competition use rules are now relaxing as well. From what I understand WADA/USADA work very closely together so I bet we see a rule set similar to what we're seeing in the UFC if you want to see what that looks like.
  • 1 0
 Remember WADA is a global organization where USADA is on USA. Weed is still illegal for any kind of use is majority of the world(counties and population wise). I don't have a horse in this race but just because USADA did something doesn't mean much for WADA when there are possibly many more other doping organizations pushing to keep it banned.
  • 9 4
 The laws and regulations regarding weed are pretty absurd. That said, I don't recommend smoking daily just like I don't recommend drinking daily.
  • 5 0
 to each their own
  • 5 0
 can't wait 'til it's not banned anymore and we see a ''field'' test of pinkbike trying out the best strains for enduro/downhill/e-bike/apres-bike Tacoma tailgating
  • 4 0
 Outside CBD product power ranking coming soon

#4 will SHOCK you! And at only $69.99!!
  • 6 0
 Put an end to the reefer madness! It's so1930's!
  • 3 0
 I've been smokin the "cant find my keys weed" ..Somewhere there is this win races shit!
  • 4 1
 Ratboy returns to racing!
  • 6 2
 Looks like a Session.
  • 2 0
 Now instead of Brews and Bikes at the local mountain I hope we can have a Blunts and Bikes day.
  • 2 0
 I smoke weed and ride my bike , it’s a blast but I can barely keep my front tire on line .
  • 2 0
 I can't believe we are still arguing about weed in 2021. Let it go already.
  • 4 1
 About fkn time
  • 2 1
 The only kind of green that actually makes a difference in mountain biking.
  • 2 0
 wow im so GASSED! I’m glad that wada heard the complaints LOUD and clear
  • 2 0
 Are they going to provide extra snacks on race days?
  • 4 0
 choice of a joint or champagne on the podium?
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: shmoke and a pancake?
  • 3 0
 Freeriders like.. whut
  • 2 0
 This could be the smoking gun...
  • 2 0
 Mikey Sylvestris glorious return
  • 2 0
 'Bout time. Now to race world cups lol
  • 2 0
 My joints are hurting
  • 1 0
 far out, maan!

