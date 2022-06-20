Wade Simmons Announces Godfather's Garage Chain Lubes & Grease

E-bikes can be incredibly demanding on their drivetrains, which is why we created a dedicated chain lubricant just for them. High torque, long rides, and often running at a higher cadence that a traditional mountain bike, we knew we needed something special. The Godfather’s Garage E-BIKE lubricant coats the chain to help keep things running smoothly through those power moves, sustained climbs, and “one more lap” moments.



• Our most viscous chain lube is meant to penetrate and protect your chain against the demands of both e-bike drive systems and harsh riding environments

• Highest tenacity of any of our chain lubes

• Designed for high torque e-bike systems

• Great protection against the contaminants in all weather conditions

