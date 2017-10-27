Walk the Line - Red Bull Rampage 2017

You don’t come to a contest to get second place and you don’t film a video part half-assed, you put in the best run you can. Here it comes down to: you can only ride what you build and you have to strategize pretty well because you can easily bite off more than you can chew. Being the second year [at this venue] it’s a little easier because we already had a line established. We had to put in a couple days to get it back running but now the rest of the focus is on top and elevating it.



The rest of the line we just tightened up a couple things. Like our set-up jump wasn’t much of set-up jump because you still had to brake after, but we didn’t have time to adjust it to make it a proper set-up jump. [We are] just thinking about things to make it flow better, things that you wouldn't even see – like a spectator or the judges, but it makes it easier to ride and flowier. And up top, it eliminates the whole ridge. Getting off the ridge and then finding the best way down was the goal.



I think it’s a winner. It’s the best way off the top, the gnarliest, gnarliest chute on the mountain, gnarliest big mountain line portion and then it goes into our line last year which I think would have been a winning line if Kyle or I would have landed it as we had planned, so fingers crossed. — Cam Zink