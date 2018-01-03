A Walmart Bike vs Whistler Bike Park



Ever wondered if a Walmart mountain bike can take on Whistler Mountain Bike Park? Me too, so I went to find out last summer just after Crankworx.



At an MSRP of $180 CAD, there is little to adjust or change on the bike, and as one the worst bike 'faffers' that anyone will ever know, I was hoping that the lack of adjustments might even start to change my behaviour.





Now, if you've watched the video you'll know that I'm riding pretty slowly. I enjoy knocking on the edge of the mid-pack, but the pure fear that I experienced on this bike was similar to my first lap down the Champery World Champs track in 2012. In hindsight, Devil's Club probably wasn't as bad as I made out, but riding Whistler Downhill was ridiculous.

Riding the budget bike really made me appreciate how good mountain bikes are nowadays - what a time to be alive. — Paul the Punter

Your brakes failing is the worst, most nightmarish feeling - this was one of those days.



The day after, I went riding around Squamish on my own proper bike and it felt unreal. The suspension, the tires and the brakes felt insanely responsive and riding the budget bike really made me appreciate how good mountain bikes are nowadays - what a time to be alive.



