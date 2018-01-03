VIDEOS

A Walmart Bike vs Whistler Bike Park

Jan 3, 2018
by Paul Haysom  

Ever wondered if a Walmart mountain bike can take on Whistler Mountain Bike Park? Me too, so I went to find out last summer just after Crankworx.

At an MSRP of $180 CAD, there is little to adjust or change on the bike, and as one the worst bike 'faffers' that anyone will ever know, I was hoping that the lack of adjustments might even start to change my behaviour.

Now, if you've watched the video you'll know that I'm riding pretty slowly. I enjoy knocking on the edge of the mid-pack, but the pure fear that I experienced on this bike was similar to my first lap down the Champery World Champs track in 2012. In hindsight, Devil's Club probably wasn't as bad as I made out, but riding Whistler Downhill was ridiculous.
bigquotesRiding the budget bike really made me appreciate how good mountain bikes are nowadays - what a time to be alive.Paul the Punter
Your brakes failing is the worst, most nightmarish feeling - this was one of those days.

The day after, I went riding around Squamish on my own proper bike and it felt unreal. The suspension, the tires and the brakes felt insanely responsive and riding the budget bike really made me appreciate how good mountain bikes are nowadays - what a time to be alive.

22 Comments

  • + 10
 Dude, put some WD-40 on those brakes, they are squeaking way too much!
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 2
 Only the best.
  • + 1
 HAA that is one of the funniest things I have watched in while.. After looking at the weld quality I was totally surprised that frame didn't fold like a cheap suit. Props to the riders huge cajones for trying this.. And he got a full refund ! LOL Next time you see a Huffy on the trail, say hello to the rider, and be nice... it is a fraternity after all; whether you ride a Devinci or a Huffy .. Ha ha
  • + 1
 Wasn't that suspension a bit harsh? You could have dropped by Vorsprung to have it tuned to your style.

As for swapping left and right brake cables, there are easier ways to do that. (you can unhook them at the lever, no need to fiddle at the brake end of it).
  • + 1
 Oh man, the suspension was the worst. Yeah I did unhook them from the brake levers, years as a bike shop grom put me on the right track there. Wouldn't actually work if you just swapped the cables over at the caliper. The shots of me messing around are just trying to get the things balanced!
  • + 1
 @paulhaysom: Have you opened the forks? The forks on my first mountainbike were RS Judy TT. Coil spring in one side, empty other side and some heavy grease (Judy Butter) in the lowers. That was the lubrication obviously but someone also told me that was all the damping I had. Clearly not enough as the forks started to resonate on rough terrain at higher speeds (which caused me some pretty bad crashes and injuries until I learned damping is important and I got myself some 'Zocchis). But yeah if this is all you have, pump the lowers full of grease and see if it helps any. It is going to cause some damping. Or it is going to spill all over the place.

Have you seen Fabio Wibmer his "out of mind" video? He survived quite well though of course that was merely a dream. Your stuff is real, thanks for sharing!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2_nDekAyZY
  • + 2
 Ok Whistler park you need a park bike. I am tired of people telling me i need the latest newest stuff. Just get on your bike .What ever bike that may be and have fun!
  • + 2
 Can this article be renamed: posh guy pretends to be poor for a day, because reasons
  • + 2
 For those who don't want to pay a rental fee, just "borrow" a bike from Walmart.
  • + 1
 Not a bad way to expose your channel to the target audience. Entertaining!
  • + 1
 Thanks for posting, nice informative video! Cheers for having the courage, I would have been to scared.
  • + 2
 no crabapple hits ? great vid
  • + 2
 It was too windy, my only excuse.
  • + 1
 and still faster than me on my dentist bike
  • + 1
 How in gods name did those welds hold up ??????
  • + 1
 Sounds just like Avid brakes
  • + 1
 Great video, thought for sure something would break.
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkMnk_eCDQU
  • + 1
 Phil's is way gnarlier for sure - he's the boy.
  • + 1
 She's a good old girl!
  • + 0
 Huffy > Santa Cruise

Post a Comment



