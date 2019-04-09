FIRST LOOK

Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand

Apr 9, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

FIRST LOOK
Walmart’s
Viathon M1 HT
WORDS: Sarah Moore


We don’t usually spend much time riding or reviewing cross-country hardtails here at Pinkbike, but when we received a press kit for a new XC hardtail from a brand called “Viathon,” and a quick trademark search revealed that Viathon is owned by Walmart Stores, Inc., our interest was piqued.

The company that operates 11,300 retail units under 58 banners in 27 countries and is best known in the cycling industry for its $300-$500 bikes that “real” cyclists scoff at when seen in the wild, is making a foray into the high end bike market with an online only business model. Initially, the bikes will only be purchasable on viathonbicycles.com, but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD.

Viathon M.1 Details
• Intended use: Trail
• Wheel size: 29”
• Head tube angle: 69.5
• 120mm travel fork with 51mm offset
• High modulus Toray carbon frame
• Compatible with 2.4-inch tires
• Mounts for three waterbottles
• Size: S-M-L
• Weight: 1035g frame (painted Medium with all hardware)
• Price: $2,400 - $6,000 USD
viathonbicycles.com
Walmart getting into higher end bikes is interesting because, between their purchasing power and the direct to consumer business model, they have the potential to disrupt the bike industry.


Viathon’s first mountain bike offering is a carbon hardtail called the M.1. It is being released alongside a carbon road bike, the R.1, and a carbon gravel bike named, you guessed it - the G.1. All three bikes come with a similar black and silver paint job across a range of price points. Walmart appears to have ponied up the resources to go beyond open model “catalogue” bikes, hiring Toronto-based Kevin Quan Studios to design and engineer the bikes. The Viathon team is lead internally at Walmart by Brand Manager Zach Spinhirne-Martin.


$6,000 M.1 XX1


Frame Details

Oversize Bottom Bracket: The bottom bracket of the M.1 is oversized and reinforced with extra carbon to increase stiffness

Internal Cable Routing: The M.1 has internal cable routing, allows for electronic or mechanical drivetrains, and accommodates a dropper post.




Asymmetric Design: The chainstays on the M.1 have apparently been shaped to accommodate the forces generated on each side of the bike, which Viathon says improves pedaling efficiency and ride quality.

Maximum Utility: The frame gets three water bottle mounts, so Levy will be happy.




Frame Options & Build Kits

The Viathon M.1 is available in three complete build kit options, starting at $2,400 USD.

The top of the line M.1 XX1 comes with a RockShox SID RLC 120mm fork, a SRAM XX1 gold Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, an FSA K-Force carbon 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tube Crest CB7 Carbon Pro 29 Wheels. It sells for $6,000 USD.

The mid price point is the M.1 XO1 which comes with a RockShox SID RL 120mm fork, a SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level TLM brakes, an FSA SL-K carbon 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tubes Arch MK3 Team 29 Wheels. It sells for $3,500 USD.

The entry level price point is just $400 more than the frame. The M.1 GX1 comes with a RockShox Reba RL 120mm fork, a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level TL brakes, an FSA Afterburner 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tubes Arch S1 Team 29 Wheels. It sells for $2,400 USD.

The frame-only option is available for $2,000 USD, but at just $400 less than the GX1 build, most will opt for the complete.


Price Comparison
*Disclaimer: we’re comparing full MSRP on brands’ USA websites in USD. The comparisons might be different in other markets and currencies. It also doesn’t take into account frame quality—we have no idea how the Viathon rides yet, and not all carbon hardtails are created equal.*

At first glance at the prices and the marketing lingo in the press kit - “You could spend more to ride fast, but honestly you don’t have to,” “...our team is able to pull all this off at a cost less than you’d expect” and “Dollar for dollar, there’s perhaps no faster bike” - the prices seem fairly inexpensive. But then I remember that I haven’t actually purchased a bike without rear suspension since my XC race days over ten years ago. So how do these prices really compare with the modern XC hardtails available to purchase today?


$3,500 M.1 XO1
$2,400 M.1 GX1


At $8,520 USD, the top of the line Specialized S-Works Epic HT with XX1 is a significant chunk of change more expensive Viathon M.1 XX1. The next closest price point to the $6,000 M.1 is the Epic HT Pro, which is less expensive at $5,520 and comes with carbon wheels, but a more economical XO1 Eagle drivetrain. The cheapest Epic HT you can get is $2,720, and that will get you SRAM NX and a RockShox Reba RL fork—a significant step down from the RockShox SID RL and the SRAM XO1 Eagle on the $3,500 M.1 XO1.

The most expensive XC hardtail offering from Trek is the Procaliber 9.9 SL, which comes with carbon wheels and XX1 at $8749. On the other end of the spectrum, Trek’s most inexpensive carbon hardtail is $2,599 USD, which comes with a RockShox Recon Gold RL, and a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain.

So far, the Viathon offering looks like a steal.

However, when we look at models that are competing on the direct to consumer model, the prices for the Viathon M.1 aren’t significantly less expensive. In fact, the pricing scheme is pretty darn close to what Canyon is doing. Canyon also has three price points for its Exceed carbon hardtail, with the 6.0 retailing for $2,199, the 8.0 retailing for $3,499 and the 9.0 retailing for $6,500.

But what do you get for your money at those price points? For the entry-level price point, it looks like you get more with the M.1 GX1 than the Exceed 6.0. On the Exceed 6.0, you get the same fork, but an NX Eagle drivetrain instead of a the M.1’s GX Eagle drivetrain.

For $3,500, both the Exceed 8.0 and the M.1 come with SRAM Level TLM brakes and an XO1 Eagle drivetrain, but on the Canyon, you get carbon wheels with a Reynolds TR 249 Carbon wheelset and a RockShox SID RLC. On the M.1 you get Stan's No Tubes Arch MK3 Team 29 Wheels and a lower-end RockShox SID RL fork. This round goes to Canyon.

For $6,500, the comparison is a bit more difficult. On the Exceed 9.0, you get a Fox Factory 32 Step Cast fork, Reynolds XC carbon wheels and an XX1 drivetrain. Trade the fork out for a RockShox SID RLC, and that’s a pretty similar components package as on the $6,000 M.1.

All in all, the Viathon M.1 has a solid value for components package at all levels, but it isn’t as mind-blowing as we first thought when compared to an established direct-to-consumer brand.


Geometry

Viathon’s M.1 is designed and engineered by Kevin Quan. Kevin Quan worked at Cervelo from 2003-2008 before starting his own design studio and his clients have included Diamondback, BH, Accell Group and more in the past decade.

Viathon says they are not targeting racers with the M.1, writing “forget the idea that front-suspension bikes are only for racing” and aiming the M.1 at riders who just want to go fast. So it doesn’t sound like we’ll see a team of professional racers helping market this bike on the World Cup circuit anytime soon.

That being said, the numbers are comparable to many of the carbon hardtails that we see in XC racing, other than the M.1 having a 120mm fork.

Comparing the M.1’s medium frame to the size medium Specialized Epic HT, the wheelbases are within a couple millimeters, the chainstays are almost identical, and they have the same 69.5° head-tube angle. The main differences between the two models are the Epic has a 1.15° steeper seat-tube and a 16mm longer reach.

Same goes when comparing the M.1 to Trek’s Procaliber. All the numbers are comparable, except that the seat tube angle on the Procaliber is a slacker 72° and the reach is 427mm.

Perhaps the most direct comparison is with the Scott Scale, which matches the M.1’s 73.6 degree seat tube angle, also has a 69.5 head tube angle, and is only 5mm longer with a 422mm reach. That being said, the wheelbase on the Scott Scale is only 1101mm wheelbase compared to the M.1’s 1119mm.

What about the Canyon Exceed that is so close in price point to the M.1? The headtube angle is the same as the Specialized, Trek, Scott, and M.1 at 69.5°. The reach is longer on the Canyon Exceed than the M.1 at 425mm, with a steeper 74 degree seat tube angle and a shorter 1104 wheelbase.

We’ll be checking the bike out in person at Sea Otter and we’re planning on throwing a leg over it soon to see what these numbers really mean once the bike gets out in the wild.



Potential Impact
on the Cycling Industry

Walmart is one of the most well-known and highest grossing brands in the world. The company that started with a single store in Arkansas now has 11,300 retail units under 58 banners in 27 countries, and eCommerce websites in 10 countries. Revenue for the brand in its most recent fiscal year was over 510 billion dollars US, more than double the revenue of Amazon in the same year.

The Waltons are no strangers to the cycling world. The Walton brothers are avid cyclists that have poured millions of dollars into trail construction around their Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters through the Walton Family Foundation, and Tom Walton was a speaker at last year’s IMBA World Summit in Bentonville. In 2017, high-end road cycling apparel brand Rapha sold to the grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Rapha isn’t being sold in Walmart stores or on Walmart.com however, and until recently, Walmart wasn’t catering to customers looking to drop over $1,000 on a mountain bike. While their first offering may not be enough to pull core mountain bikers away from their local shops or established direct to consumer brands, who is to say future offerings won’t. You can bet that Walmart didn’t take this step lightly and has a whole team of analysts looking at the market potential.

Bikes are also a very technical product to sell, so how the company manages resources for customer service and warranty could make or break the brand. The bikes are assembled to 98% using Carlsbad, California based company Lucidity to be ready for a home delivery requiring minimal final assembly. The Viathon website hosts a repository of quick-start and assembly instructions and customer service will be offered through support@viathonbicycles.com and on @viathonbicycles social media accounts. They also have a 1-800 number that connects to their customer care team.

So is this a massive threat to shops? The industry as we know it? Putting aside whether you believe that’s a good or bad thing, industry folks shouldn’t be hitting the panic button quite yet. Viathon appears to have made a solid first offering, but it’s less cost-effective than we’d have expected. If they can push their prices down further and make quality bikes more accessible to people who wouldn’t have been able to afford them otherwise, then we think that’s an interesting development.

With such a huge pool of resources, Walmart has the potential to grow mountain biking and get more people out on two wheels. Here’s to hoping.



346 Comments

  • + 282
 Not going to lie, I was hoping to see a quality sub $1000 entry level bike. Too many people are turned off by the price tags of this sport.
  • + 105
 Agreed. Making MTB more accessible would be huge. We’ll find out more soon, but I hope that this development means better value bikes down the line.
  • - 71
flag mikedk (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Spot on. I've been mountain biking for over 30 years and am pretty much done. Not interested in the direction the industry is going with ever-increasing prices. The sport is no longer accessible and you spend more timing tinkering/repairing than riding.
  • + 29
 April's fool ?
It's a Joke?
Really?
  • + 41
 Just remember. If no one buys these, Walmart will most likely heavily discount the bikes. So then maybe youll see those numbers youre looking for.
  • + 111
 I am so wealthy I can spend 6k on a hardtail in a store that doesn't sell bikes.
  • + 34
 Decathlon bikes are dirt cheap and pretty decent.
$1000 will get you 1x11 NX, a Manitou air fork, mavic cross ride wheels, aluminium frame with a lifetime warranty and the whole package weights 12.2kg/27lbs in size L.

Compare that to a $1000 Trek or Specialized bike.
  • + 71
 @mikedk: wah wah wah. What a bunch of crap. Buy yourself a good quality hardtail for $2500 and have the time of your life. Maybe u should quit as it would appear u have lost the point of riding in the first place. The sport is accessible. Stop believing the hype that u need a $12G bike to be a rider.
  • + 46
 +1

I'm not sure where they got the inspiration from, but they missed the mark. The bike industry *needs* a good HT with modern geo, tapered head tube, and at least through-axle 142 hub for $1,000 or less; and be able to buy it from a LBS where you can test ride it first. We've spent the past ten years convincing new and young riders they need to drop $3k just for trail riding.

Someone needs to give the industry a swift kick in the @#$ to get them thinking more clearly.
  • + 19
 @mikedk: I love to “tinker and repair”... it’s one of the reasons I love Mtb, being able to do all of the works on the bike by myself
  • + 1
 Nope
  • + 0
 Very exciting!
  • + 8
 @chriskneeland completely agree on the entry point. My first ride in ‘92 was a mongoose with deore LX for under 600 and got me hooked for a lifetime.
  • + 9
 @mikedk You clearly haven't seen the used bike market these days. Wicked deals out there. Bikes that were $6,000+ 5-10 years ago now going for under $2000 and guess what? they’re still fun to ride. I even got my Range brand new for $2400. Things haven’t inflated that much in the industry.
  • + 4
 That's already available direct from walmart.com Mongoose Tyax 29 Expert for example for $699 (Mongoose themselves list its MSRP as $849). 3x9 Shimano Deore/Alivio drivetrain with shimano hydraulic brakes, alloy frame and SR Suntour XCR Air 100mm travel fork, Alex DP23 tubeless-ready rims.
  • + 0
 @teor: same I love tuning my suspension and wrenching on my bike.

It's relaxing except when I get oil everywhere.
  • + 6
 @CircusMaximus: Exactly! I bought a $650.- hardtail in 2015, upgraded the fork and had a blast on that thing! Even rode a local enduro race (did come last of course, but then I was the only HT dude that day). There are a lot of decent entry level bikes these days.
  • + 37
 if you think too many people are turned off by the price tag, you clearly don't ride where I ride! Jerry's for friggin days on $8000 bikes and $27 in ability. lol
  • + 15
 @conoat: I feel like that's what the sport is turning into.
  • - 3
 @mikedk: Ah, just come out and admit it. You need na e-mtb and they are expensive. Big Grin
  • + 12
 Raise the price of bicycles! Make all bicycles way more expensive! Way too many people on the trails as it is. Start all bicycles out at $3,500 and up. Sorry you poor bastards
  • + 14
 Now they need a Walmart Mob, Sign Gwin, Mullaly, Shaw for DH, Zink and Strait for FR.
  • + 3
 @chyu: Walmart will buy Vail Resorts, Rocky Mountain, Pinkbike/Trailforks, and Chromag. Is it different from Pon and Santa Cruz? Still...Viathon...Viagra...Viacom...marathon--could our strange bedfellows be any more bland?
  • + 12
 @audioshnoll: WalMart shoppers won't even spend money on boutique brand coolers. Now they're suddenly gonna buy boutique brand bikes?

I honestly think this is just to see how damn dumb the lowest common denominator is. Has anyone shopped Walmart's website? It's set up like EBay...for SUCKERS. The same item will be listed 8 different ways with 5 different descriptions, some in broken English and there will be at least 1 version of a product listed for 5 times it's actual retail price.

It's the Ragnarok of websites.
  • + 3
 @bizutch: Its interesting, I struggled to think anyone would want the image of Walmart bike attached to their 6k$ carbon steed. That being said, who knows what the distribution channel will really look like. I have to doubt that it'll be there mess of a website like you articulated. Nevertheless, I hope it shows that Walmart is getting serious about bikes and might begin carrying brands like Calibre or making a similar, affordable but awesome product.
  • + 6
 @brianpark: Personally I like the way it is! Call me snob...downvote me... but really, just imagining the trails crowed (like trailrunners weren't be enough...), is something that I really don't dream! As with every business... more is allways better, but in this case more, means less to the other users
  • + 0
 @oldtech: that's the same argument as a Carbon Tax! LOL
  • + 2
 @bizutch: I don't go to ACTUAL walmarts, so I doubt I will ever see fit to peruse their website! Smile Thanks for the heads up about it though!
  • + 8
 Was also expecting to see them offering $1500-2000 bikes at $1000 or less.
So really...this is just another online seller....funded by Wally World. In the name of "diversification'...they'll sell ultra cheap in Wally stores and mid-high range elsewhere(online)..and try to take a chunk across the entire market. Big Biz just wants all your money in a few pockets...regardless what level you shop at.
Next weeks article..."YT & Canyon secretly funded by Monsanto!"...haha, I kidd Smile
  • + 5
 @TDMAN: I don't know how it is where you are, but our bike community is pretty small. We have so many great trail networks but they're under utilized. And the small handful of volunteers who build and maintain trails here could really use an influx of new riders. Unfortunately, the outdoor enthusiast types here are turning more to hiking and events like Tough Mudder and Spartan races, because it doesn't cost $3500 to participate.
  • + 11
 @brianpark: why do we want to make MTB more accessible? From what I can see making things more accessible means trails are busier which in turn means more impact on the trails, parking etc... I don’t understand this desire to push MTB higher and higher. I guess I’m selfish and want it all to myself.
  • + 4
 @goldstreamubrew: My view is that the sentiment is from the business side...not the MTB experience/participation side. More riders = more money to support whoever makes money off mtb's.
  • + 4
 @mikedk: Sounds like you're deep the throws of soul sucking Consumerism/Materilism...and a lot of people can identify with that, these days especially. Gotta find a way past it....reset goals and reasons for doing things. Need to also look past all the hypocritical people that spew BS about how they do things 'for them' and the betterment of society and little babies and endangered ants and the homeless...all the while they wouldn't be caught dead with anything less than at least equal to the Jones's, if not better. And puffy jacket vests...always with the puffy vests.. Hee. hee. Smile
  • + 2
 www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/en/ragley-mmmbop-hardtail-bike-2019/rp-prod176528
  • + 5
 Walmart specializes in INEXPENSIVE CRAP so why fill the sport area with high end bikes NO worker there can even figure out what direction the shocks face. Wheels on backwards and brake levers aimed like bullhorns.
  • + 0
 I dunno, keeps the riff raff out.
  • + 10
 @chriskneeland: I live in Portugal (Sintra - where lately some brands presented some models (Yt... the first that comes to my mind).
The thing is that like restaurants, trails are under-use during softime (weekdays until 17/18 pm), and have a few or no riders after 17/18.
Problem is during weekends...
Trails are "shared" by dogs and owners...trailrunners.... hikers.... mtb (from all levels), and last but not least E-Mopeds.

Bring more is better for who???


Trailrunners don't dig... and think features like drops are made to be climbed! (go figure...)
E-Moped? Is there E-Shovels???
Dogs- maybe! But not where it's needed!

Bringing MORE people, with a questionablr mindset, on the SAME trails, will lead to MORE degradation...and Trail Jams, or worst... Trail Blocks!

If (and it's a big IF) riders would grow on other areas, and trails could be built... that would be nice.
What'll happen is increase the number of riders, until goverment settles on rules, like what happen in Marin, and other places.

Who is interested on this?
  • + 1
 @conoat: I call them enduro dorks. The latest UFO grade carbon bikes with colored decals to match every anodized part on their bikes, enduro helmet with goggles and knee pads around their ankles. The day after the last Rampage was full on trail carnage. Techies and dentists learning the hard way that they are not Lacondeguy. Oh but that is jus weekend riding in Santa Cruz.
  • + 7
 Specialized's MSRP for a Rockhopper is $729. Totally fun entry level bike in my experience. Giant sells the Talon for $699. Trek makes a Marlin for $649.

A person can already get into the sport with a fun bike for less than $1k.
  • + 1
 @therealshmonson: That's some decent spec. I'm actually going to recommend it to a friend who's looking break into the bike life right now. Thanks homes.
  • + 4
 Finally! a competitor for Motobecane!
  • + 1
 @chriskneeland: but why buy that over a cheaper Calibre Bossnut FS with similar spec? Hardtails aren't all that great for new riders getting into it late. Seems expensive relative to that.
  • + 7
 @Svinyard: There's something about a 64 degree HA hardtail with a 150mm fork that makes me want to ride it.
  • + 1
 @chriskneeland: Roger that, pretty awesome! Under sag, braking and hits it probably just steepens up to about 66d or so right?
  • + 3
 @Savagm: Same! $600 or $700 Mongoose in around '93 and I couldn't believe my parents were spending that much on me! Got me hooked on riding to this day.
  • + 4
 @CircusMaximus: not to mention used market where you can get sub 2000 and have a hella nice rig...just grabbed a 2015 demo 8 for peanuts. Guy just wanted it out of the garage.
  • + 2
 @PJD1: yep. My buddy bought a process 153 that was well used but also well maintained. $2300 and it’s awesome.
  • + 2
 No thanks. I’ll take my business anywhere else.
  • + 1
 @mikedk: definately sounds like a good reason to quit riding.
  • + 1
 @goldstreamubrew: Preach!
  • + 0
 @brianpark: Yeah, I just don't know how much growth is enough. Look at what's happening now with Klondike bluffs and Moab in general. Fruita's probably next, how far behind are privatized trail systems, like skiing?
  • + 2
 @brianpark: Yeah, nothing bad will come from the Wal-Martization of mountain biking!
  • + 1
 Good! less people in our way on the trail! too many people to begin with! Should have seen the lot tonight here in Denver. About 40 cars parked on grass, not in lots, side street just to be near the trailhead!
  • + 1
 Than go to a actual well known brand that sells bikes at that price range which most brands do, this is a carbon frame... if you get aluminum its gonna be cheap from other companies
  • + 1
 I think this is not really aimed at that audience. This bike is a insane value though if the frame holds up I have been looking for an XC crosscountry hardtail lately. I love my fuel ex 8 but she is a heavy gal
  • + 1
 @conoat: Haha it's the opposite by me. Mostly everyone is riding a full suss but lower end. Under 5k
  • + 1
 @bizutch: I think they are trying to reach a wider range of people in the community. Perhaps they took advice from the customers for once bc I for one have always wanted to see this happen. That bike if the carbon is good and is made by a solid company will be a killer bike for the price no doubt. And with Walmart's return policy of 90 days if you dont like it on the 89th day just roll it to a Walmart and return no questions asked.
  • + 2
 @goldstreamubrew: agreed I dont think the sport itself is that expensive to begin with... compare it to soccer or a team based sport that shit is 500 dollars a month!
  • + 2
 @madmon: I do not think these will be sold in stores and I dont think they will be assembled by the normal Walmart employees.
  • + 1
 If you think running in mud is as fun as mountain biking in any form, then you’re doing it wrong @chriskneeland:
  • + 1
 My first bike was a 93 mongoose rockadile it rocked @Savagm:
  • + 1
 @chyu: I think Hyper did exactly that for a while with Zink. I recall Walmart having a “Cam Zink” edition bike with some nearly convincing knock-off parts. It was the very-close-but-not-perfect e13 chain guide and bash guard that really threw me in that one
  • + 1
 @chyu: BOOM!

www.walmart.com/ip/Hyper-26in-Cam-Zink-Mountain-Bike/21616173
  • + 2
 @CircusMaximus: not everyone can afford a $2500 bike you dotard.
  • + 0
 @loopie: I hate vests, of any kind. Completely useless apparel in my book.
  • + 1
 @chyu: if they sign Gwin and Mullaly they can call the team Aaron's Club or Neko's Choice.
  • + 3
 @lightsgetdimmer: They're good for working outdoors in cooler weather...when keeping your core warm is enough. Then arms completely unencumbered by sleeves for said work. They have their place...
  • + 4
 Disclaimer: I am broke AF.
BUT, I'm really sick of people saying this sport is inaccessible! I rode all summer for 5 years in a row with a 300 euros NS steel hardtail. I also went to bike parks such as Livigno and guess what? Money doesn't buy skills, and I was lapping older blokes on CF dh bikes. Sure, they always made fun of me on the gondola queue, but I always made fun of them on the way down.
Now I upgraded to a used YT capra.base model, couldn't be happier.
Bargains are out there, do your research and just have fun.
As we say... GO RIDE YOUR F###ING BIKE!
  • + 1
 @TrailFeatures: you mean a bike like the Polish Octane One Prone 29er? (except: you can't test it)
  • + 1
 @f00bar:
Yup totally agree.
I got a RockRider 900 from them.
Upgraded it since then.
Decathlon bike are super nice for their price.
They just lack of full suspension bikes offers.
But here in france you got decathlon everywhere.
So if you have any trouble with your bike, it's fixed for free.
  • + 1
 @TrailFeatures:
  • + 0
 @conoat: You live in California and don't shop at Walmart? THAT IS RARE!
  • + 1
 @CircusMaximus: well said. Absolutely spot on. The bike industry has been gouging away for decades now trying to sell us the notion that we need the same bike as Nino if we want to be a ‘serious’ rider. We’ve lapped it up and only have ourselves to blame. One of my favourite things is seeing a grey beard on a $2k HT school a bunch of spoilt brats on $10k bikes. Racing is a different matter, but 90% of people on expensive bikes don’t have a serious racing career to worry about.
  • + 1
 @chriskneeland: hummmmm can’t say I agree with this, mtb is only growing. Y leaps and bounds. I see you’re in NH, that may full well be the case out that way, however I though Vermont was building up a serious mtb community of dedicated riders who seriously use and maintain trails.

My concern on Walmart getting into the bike business is that this could vacuum up precious margins for local bike shops, destroying the foundation of the bike communities in areas that have less established bike networks. What I noticed when large stores carry bikes (think MEC / REI) is they can never provide the service level needed that is done so well by the local shops.
  • + 1
 f*cking tiny keyboard / early am sorry for the typos.
  • + 1
 @CircusMaximus: So true. I ride bikes that are 10 to 30 years old. Expensive bikes and bobbles are for 2 types of riders. Those dumb enough to think they can buy talent and speed at a bike shop and those who cant impress anyone with their riding so they think they can do ot with bijes and bling.
  • + 1
 They should probably keep the $6000 bikes away from the shotgun mullet head section.
  • + 1
 @conoat: you can argue about anything you want on here it's pinkbike, let it rip man. Just remember if your opinion doesn't match the masses you will be crucified!
  • + 1
 @oldtech: and the "downvote" will make unpopular comments disappear like free samples at Wal-Mart.
  • + 1
 I had the exact thought, especially since I was looking for a backup trail bike for myself that the wife could ride (same size). I keyed into the direct to consumer comment but feel at this price point they are missing it. This looks like they are going after the Diamond Back Sync'r.
  • + 1
 Kinda hard to justify when you can get an entry level Specialized Stumpjumper full suspension for around $2k.
  • + 2
 If by crucified you mean passive aggressive down votes and junior high level complaining I totally agree.
  • + 182
 High end bikes with forks and rotors backwards, loose headsets, upside down stems and hand tight cranks! whooooooooeeee
  • + 14
 Under-rated comment is under-rated. Just saw a prize bike at a grocery store with upside down handlebars, just before reading this!
  • + 21
 No shotgun holder.
  • + 21
 Probably gonna pay people the same per bike to mass assemble these bikes, along with all the other crap they sell. Good luck setting up Eagle if all you’ve worked on is six speed sun derailleurs. Hahahaha.
  • + 2
 No worries you can return it up to one year even if the tires go flat at Walmart. Don't forget support your local bike shop. See how they treat you when you want your flat tire fixed for free under warranty LOL.
  • + 8
 Seth Bike Hacks needs to send this bike down Pisgah. Then we will really know if its any good.
  • + 1
 @mountainyj: It's gonna be robots. Robots, I tell ya.
  • + 4
 @mountainyj: If you can get a department store bike to shift even remotely well, getting anything SRAM 11 or 12 speed set up will be a piece of cake. This comes from someone that has assembled hundreds of bikes for a big box retailer. Those things can be a nightmare.
  • + 4
 @sundaydoug: the assembly team pays Walmart Builders about $3.85 to build a Walmart bike. Think about that the next time you're riding down the street on that quality big box rig.
  • + 1
 I saw this just yesterday at a big brand sports store that had a bike on display and the fork was fitted backwards! Totally ridiculous. I don’t foresee people dropping this kind of cash for an unproven brand that can’t offer any kind of service help or guarantee
  • + 3
 @MtbSince84: poorly paid robots with no benefits
  • + 2
 The irony here is that this plastic bike selling at Walmart comes from the SAME FACTORIES that make many of your beloved $10k plastic bikes, they just have a different brand names/decal on them. Ass backwards culture - throw a Trek or Giant decal on this and noone would be thinking twice.

This industry needs to get back to Steel and Alu bikes; Solid materials that are recyclable and cost effective... The only people who benefit from this carbon-craze are the big brand owners laughing at you idiots paying triple the cost for a bike that, as you see demonstrated here, really is not much better than a Walmart bike.
  • + 1
 @RyanVars: Manitou made some forks with the brace on the lower stanchions on the back side. I always hated these Forks because every time I seen the brace on the back side it made me think of these improper assembled Big Box store bikes. Let's not discriminate here all the big box stores are a truly pathetic joke when it comes to customer service and quality of goods.
  • + 0
 @NYShred: I’m fully aware that a lot of bikes come from the same factories in Taiwan or China. My point was that the price tag on these bikes is really high for a brand that has zero reputation and isn’t sold via a LBS who can service, maintain or warranty the bike.
  • + 60
 Walmart? High-end bikes? Hahaha......woooheeeheee....aaaahhaha!!! Is it April 1st? What's next...Harbor Freight selling surgical equipment?
  • + 3
 Well Hyper bikes is technically a Walmart brand. However the bikes they sell aren’t. You need to go directly to them. They have two well known pros. X-games and bmx pro Scotty Cranmer. And rampage pro Bas van Steenbergen. I don’t think a sub $1000 full sus will exist in our life time. But I say an affordable aggressive hardtail would be likely.
  • + 11
 @Happypanda1337: Calibre Bossnut, on sale at GoOutdoors UK right now bro. Basically a grand depending on which one you want. Super well reviewed too. Calibre is pretty awesome and will get back to you super fast on support stuf (I have their DJ bike). We now need them to make kids MTB like Vitus is doing.
  • + 2
 Misleading title to the article, just because this brand is under the Wal*Mart umbrella doesn't mean it fits the same low cost model and sold at Wal*Mart stores.
  • + 2
 @Happypanda1337: I actually got a haro full sus for like 1100 new, and it wasn't all that bad. Slapped 760 mil bars and a dropper on it and kept care of it. then I blew up a shock and bent the shock pin. It was a great starter bike.
  • + 8
 You do know that Walmart owns Rapha as well right? Just because it is owned by Walmart doesn't mean its shitty
  • + 8
 Hmmm... Who wouldn't love to show up on this rig, in shape, and forever tease your buds you smoked'm on a Wally Word bike!
  • + 3
 Love my Bossnut V2! Great bike out of the box but with a few choice mods it punches way above its weight class!
  • + 2
 @LRod1018: What upgrades? Cool its been good.
  • + 1
 No more worries about keeping up with industry standards. Walmart offers returns up to one year on bicycles. Just update to the newer better model every 364 days. Team Sam Walton. I love Walmart look what they done to Bentonville Arkansas
  • - 1
 @daugherd: clickbait on pinkbike? Never.
  • + 8
 @brianpark: Is it still clickbait if we really want the bait? A highend Walmart bike is fascinating news and perhaps the most baited titled ever (appropriately so!!). The perfect article for PB news! Glad you guys are covering this.
  • + 4
 I'm ok with the title, as it's accurate. But the reality is..except being the funding 'parent' company...little connection. No one would know Viathon was funded by Wally World until today...just another online seller. No different than digging into it and finding out YT/Canyon are funded by Monsanto or some shit.
While I'm here....there is a MASSIVE monopolization going on in retail and no one seems to be giving a shit. We think we're shopping and price comparing at different stores like CanadianTire/Sportchek/Atmosphere etc...when in reality, they are owned by the same Mother company.
ALL of our money gets funneled to the same few Billionaires.
  • + 7
 anything is surgical equipment if you're brave enough.......
  • + 1
 Walmart will outsource the builds to outfits like Velofix I guarantee to ensure quality builds. They won’t sell these at your local Wal-mart.
  • + 1
 @loopie: Amazon will eat them all unless the fed step in.
  • + 1
 @smoothmoose: I do need to catch up on what Amazons deal is. Something doesn't feel right there to be sure....
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: 150mm fork. Gone to a 1x. Shorty stem and wider bars. Zee brakes, even though the stockers are no slouch. 150mm dropper.
  • + 1
 @loopie: what exactly doesnt feel right? they are a hyper successful business who has a killer problem solving methodology that they apply at scale. i realize its in vogue to say an entity who is large must be evil but i dont think thats aligned with reality here. the business model simply works really really well...
  • + 50
 Queue every mtb youtubers next video “Will new high end Walmart bike hold up on Highline?”
  • + 18
 Oh no.
  • + 38
 $2000 for a "Walmart" carbon frame with two year warranty
or
$1899 for a Santa Cruz Highball CC frame with LIFETIME warranty
  • + 26
 Ever since Ibis released the DV9, that has become my benchmark for an affordable yet "premium" hardtail. I'm going to have a real hard time paying significantly more than Ibis money for a Walmart bike.

www.pinkbike.com/news/ibis-launches-versatile-new-carbon-hardtail-the-dv9.html

$999 for the Ibis frame, or $2100 for the full NX build or $2K for the Walmart frame. Hmm.
  • + 6
 I had no idea that the DV9 was that affordable. There's no way I'd even look at the Viathon after seeing this.
  • + 29
 never scrolled straight to the comment section this quick.
  • + 22
 This is Walmart dipping its toe in the "premium" mountain bike market. Make no mistake, if they decide to take the plunge or even build this gradually it will shake things up. Given the Walmart family's affinity for cycling they could pursue this business venture as a hobby running at a loss if they wanted to. They have the have the money, distribution network, and manufacturing connections in Asia to run wild with this if they so choose. Going the direct to consumer route allows them to to bypass the technical knowledge/assembly snafus associated with immediately rolling these out to a bunch of stores with untrained or less skilled labor. If they decide to pursue this, I'd bet you'll start seeing select stores set up in various regions as "cycling support hubs" with in-store offerings and technically trained staff.
Should something like this happen, I dont think it will be the boutique brands that suffer terribly. People buying boutique brands are buying into brand name / image / ethos along almost as much as performance; however, your Giant, Specialized, and Trek type business models could potentially lose significant market share.
  • + 23
 Imagine having a warranty issue. Think they'll do the 'bring it in, get a new one' policy?
  • + 20
 Having visited Bentonville, I have huge respect for Walmart and what they've done for cycling. I'd have no issues riding a brand owned by Walmart, provided I like the way it rides. I couldn't care less which brand name is on my bike.
  • + 13
 They've also entirely polluted the kids market with Geometry so bad its ruined kids on bikes. Its not expensive to adjust geometry angles. Its ridiculous and doesn't show signs of stopping either. Walmart is ruining biking for the next generation. All they had to do was make cheapo versions of 12" and 16" Cult Juvi BMX bikes but no, everything is some weird abomination of a bike (components aside).
  • + 84
 I’ll get neg prop’d for this but f*ck them. They paid to have a trail system built in their town. High five, want a cookie. If they paid their workers a fair wage in all of small towns where they have put all the local stores out of business there would more people that could afford bikes. The damage they have done to local communities across the country will take a hell of lot more than trails in Bentonville for me to ever look at them.
  • - 13
flag m1neral (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @sunringlerider: k
  • + 2
 @m1neral: k pls?
  • + 3
 @Svinyard: trek, specialized, giant, also make awful geo for entry level bikes. I'm with you though, geo is free. Why not make entry-level bikes that favor trail riding (67* hta, etc.) instead of mimicing the XC race bikes.
  • + 7
 @hardtailparty: EXACTLY. Even worse is that bike shops push that trash too and it isn't cheap either. 30lb garbage 24" Specialize Riprock with non-functioning coil fork, mech brakes, freaky long chainstays and super short 69d hta with adult cranks....530$. Or on the flipside there is the awesome Vitus 24" proper airfork hardtail with hydro brakes, 140mm cranks, 11-36 9sp....480$?? Those big brands are screwing kids over ("Oh look it has the suspensions") and screwing LBS via only providing expensive trash.
  • + 2
 @hardtailparty: Once I tried an XC bike, I was hooked. I can't imagine riding anything else now. These slack bikes make climbing too hard. You can also take XC on gravel/road in full lockout. Very versatile and fast.
  • + 2
 @sunringlerider: This.
  • + 4
 @sunringlerider: In my younger years I felt the same way, then I realized every company is trying to accomplish what walmart has. Go to Bentonville and shred amazing trails that walmart gave to their community and all over the state, when you're done, go check out the corporate office. Its a humble little building that looks like a shit box compared to the sears tower or even a mormon church for that matter. The average walmart salary is like 13.00 an hour and walmart is one of the worlds biggest charity givers. I rarely shop at walmart but there are plenty of people that rely on it so they can afford to live. If walmart didn't exist, there would be someone else to bitch about. Northwest Arkansas downtowns are thriving with mom and pop shops that do not compete with walmart. i think its time we moved on from the walmart bashing. They are here, they are not going anywhere, and they do a lot for their community and the world. Is it all perfect, no, but they are not the creators of corporate america, they are simply a success story in corporate america.
  • + 1
 @Apex06:
I will have to kindly disagree with on you about this 100%. I’ve been there. So they spent a few million on some trails. They have billions. . . That’s about the same as you and I spending a few hundred dollars. Maybe I am not old enough but I do remember my town before Walmart came to town. I also remember went the locally owned grocery store closed, and hardware and clothing stores. Done for the world? By shipping plastic disposable junk all over in the name of pure profit? Sorry for a rant by my distain for the Walmart businesses is quite deep.
  • + 22
 29" wheels, more travel front than rear, room for three bottles. This one is Pinkbike specific.
  • + 14
 I don't even give Walmart money for buying toilet paper, much less an entire bike that they no doubt strong-armed and lowballed suppliers for. It's really disturbing of PB to be putting this in a positive light considering the whole "support your LBS" and supporting bike brands outside of the big manufacturers.
  • + 15
 Let’s see if I understand this.....they actually expect the typical WalMart shopper to pay this for a bike...OR....the typical person that WOULD pay this for a bike to buy it from WalMart!.,

Ummmm.....sure.
  • + 6
 They (pinkbike) expected YOU (the reader) to actually READ the article and that didn't work out so well now did it.

The bikes are NOT being sold by Walmart (either at the stores or via their own website where you can already order bikes not sold in their individual stores). Its an entirely separate brand with its own website and shipping and everything. Its the same business model as Canyon except with better buying power and more capital to work with.
  • + 4
 @deeeight: from the actual article I did read!
“but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD.”
Are you going to give WalMart real money for a bike with zero support.....I’m not!
  • - 15
flag deeeight (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bikebike69:

So you read but you're too stupid to understand basic grammar ?

"but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD."

That's TWO separate sentences. As walmart doesn't presently sell the bikes, and no timeline has actually been given as to when they might offer the new brand on their website. The Walton grandsons own Rapha cycling clothing also, but they don't actually sell it at Walmart stores.

As to zero support... you don't understand how the bike industry actually works, or for that matter, the retail laws in the USA and even walmart's own policies... do you ?
  • + 5
 @deeeight: You don't gotta be rude, dude.
  • + 2
 @deeeight: TF on PB rocks some Rapha bib? I had to Google it just to see TF it is.
  • + 1
 @bikebike69: did the artical say the bikes would have zero support?
  • + 12
 What they need to freaking make is a copy of the Vitus 24" Kids bike (or older too). 480$ shipped for an airfork hardtail with 67hta, 11-36 and like 26lbs. Spesh, Giant, Trek, Cannondale make relative trash so we might as well have Walmart fill massive sub-500$ kids bike market.

vitusbikes.com/products/vitus-nucleus-24-kids-hardtail-mountain-bike
  • + 11
 The Wal Mart has been selling above average to high end bike parts through their website via third party vendors for a while now. I recall a few years ago when the Eagle was brand new and on back order everywhere else I picked up two entire group sets from the local The Wal Mart for a customers build.. I also bought a carton of ciggies, some chicken drumsticks, a quart of 10-30 for my pickup, and a 12 pack of Monsters to go with my 12 speed cassette

www.walmart.com/search/?cat_id=0&query=sram+eagle
  • + 8
 I feel like only noobs and weird old guys will shop on walmart for a "real" mountain bike, so looking at that audience, I think it would have been better to go with a metal hardtail with nice bits and make the price silly cheap. I really doubt anyone in the know will buy this offering. No status. No street cred. No cool. Most people I know who don't ride seriously think 1000 bucks for a bike is a lot.
  • + 2
 I think that's the issue. Well-designed and manufactured Asian carbon with good components will work, but at this price point I'm just not seeing who would walk into Wal-Mart to buy.
  • + 7
 The mention of Kevin Quan is interesting. He's a very legit bike designer with quite the track record. I don't think I have seen him work on anything except for pointy bikes though. Any idea if mountain bikes is completely new territory for Quan Studios?
  • + 10
 Hey -Thanks for the shout-out. We've done MTB for Pivot, Cube, Turner and most recently the linkage fork'd Structure Cycleworks.
  • + 8
 Walmart is a HORRIBLE company that exploits foreign manufacturing, treats its employees like trash, and displaces local companies when they move into a town. Just say no.
  • + 7
 I'm curious if you reviewed the bike as it came from the store, with the fork installed backward? Or did you flip it around first?
  • + 8
 The small savings is in NO FUCKING WAY worth the shame of riding a Walmart bike...
  • + 4
 Brand identity and loyalty have been dying for decades. They are bygone traditions that Millennials and Gen Z are caring little for while Boomers are still struggling to understand why their favorite brand is now a Made in (insert country) piece of junk that doesn't work. And I don't mean that as a knock to either demographic.

Consumer education is arguably the biggest reason why this phenomenon is disappearing. People are just simply more educated...they understand the corporate web and how brands are just that - brands sold and licensed like paperweights. With little research people can figure out who actually makes something and if the technology is sound. They have access to dozens of first-hand experiences.

Of course there are other factors at play. Some people are more influenced to purchase or not purchase a product simply by the political views of that company than the actual product itself. Some people see large corporations like Trek as the evil and "soulless" themselves. The smaller brand may even more appealing for misanthropic reasons - to some the idea of the large Specialized logo everywhere is a turn off. And arguably the biggest reason is simply economics. The average cost of the high-end bicycle keeps increasing, with no end in sight, leaving many long-time cyclists feeling like the sport has left them behind.

The only obstacle standing in the way here will be the vanity of cycling and snobbish culture. But I suspect the people that would knock a Walmart bike probably would never buy one of these to begin with, and the people have been riding cheaper bikes and are on the fence about their first high-end purchase could care less what other people at the trail head think.
  • + 1
 By far the best take in the comments for this article.
  • + 1
 Direct sales models are changing this though. The brand, assuming it is still independent, has full control over the customer experience.
  • + 5
 Viathon - Expensive Hardtails that no one needed ever! Seriously, hardtails are rad but at this price and the vast selection out there is rather choose some last fastforward or Kona Honzo!
  • + 7
 Is this some kind of sick April fools joke? I was totally expecting like $600-1000 range
  • + 3
 Viathon is a broad-spectrum fungicide that utilizes three modes of action for cost-effective disease control in various crops. ... Potassium phosphite controls diseases with two modes—first by inhibiting fungal growth and also by activating the plant's immune system in a process called SAR (Systemic Acquired Resistance).

Just sayin....
  • + 3
 I have had 5 different bikes in the last 20 years. As I grew up and got better jobs the cost of these bikes progressed from 300$ to 1k$ to 3k$ to 6k$ and then back to a 4k$. Looking back the amount of fun I had ridding them was pretty much the same.
  • + 3
 What a comical article - especially the inane question "Potential impact on the cycling industry"....

This light gets shone on a new bike by Walmart, but never the latest paid for advertorial by the Scam marketing team. Or the question about blocking out brands for the OEM market. Cycling journalists lose their jobs if they write proper articles - this is the shit we will get left with - OOOOH, bad walmart. Good YT, good SRAM, good anything else that pays us for marketing their products.
  • + 3
 Well- as much as my soul hurts with this- the reality for consumer will be that SRAM connecting with Walmart might increase their supply/ lower the demand/ and drop the prices a bit. In reality though I don't see this as being that successful (but what do I know...) -we still exists as a disparate factioned subculture that might not be the ideal market... but maybe... for XC anyways. Really wish they'd make quality kids bikes for cheep to grow the sport and keep kids on better stuff- that could have been their real window in!
  • + 2
 I don’t shop at Walmart for any reason. I don’t support their policies etc. It’s great that Tom Walton is into MTB. It’s great that he’s built trails. Perhaps they should stop selling such cheaply made Asian products to the very people who complain about losing their manufacturing jobs to Asia. Perhaps and just perhaps they should pay their employees a living wage instead of encouraging them to go on public assistance to be able to feed themselves while working at Walmart. The Walton family supports a political party that then wants to eliminate any kind of a social safety net after encouraging their own employees to take advantage of said safety net. The Walton family controls approximately 50% of the wealth in the US. The Walton family epitomizies all that is wrong with our country. Enough said.
  • + 2
 They just did something similar with gaming computers. That initiative failed at first which resulted in a clear out of the first generation models. Regular price they weren’t anything special, but when Walmart started blowing them out for half price people in the PC gaming computer community went nuts and snapped them all up. I don’t wish failure on anyone but it would be pretty darn cool if these things were blown out a year from now for dirt cheap. I don’t think I would be able to resist!
  • + 2
 It's clear that most of the commenters are missing the point that the local bike shop is going by the wayside. Rents keep Rising, incomes and salaries have been stagnant for 18 years in the middle income and lower middle income classes. Most people do not understand anything past basic economics and therefore are looking at it from only one standpoint. Retail in general is dying on the vine. Retail sales are stumbling and faltering every quarter. And all one has to do is look to brain to look at both retail and wholesale sales which are constantly declining and have been for the past 4-5 years. Most bike shops are doomed except huge Flagship stores and big brand name stores possibly surviving. You will see mobile repair shops and possibly some mobile showrooms as well but not many. Walmart sees what is happening in the retail sector, understands that small and mid-sized brick and mortar businesses have very little chance to survive and therefore can (and will) capitalize in this sector.
  • + 2
 This can't possibly be something they're planning to sell in stores. Considering how some of the bikes at Wal-Mart are assembled I wouldn't trust their people with anything made of carbon fiber, or anything valuable. I'm guessing a few rounds of people returning their $5000 bikes for flat tires will cure them of this idea.
  • + 4
 Dang. I was really hoping it was going to be a value-oriented light XC hardtail aimed at NICA racers, since that’s what I’m currently looking for for my kids.
I
  • + 2
 Here in Northwest Arkansas, I've been joking about rebranding my $6k Santa-Cruz with the wal-mart name and logo for a while now. And telling other riders it was $1,500 ... all joking aside, I am not surprised by this at all. I suspect the initial push is to make a great entry level race bike for NICA athletes that delivers good value.
  • + 3
 The best part of this is you can now hide your bike purchase in your grocery bill!
"Uhhhh, what's that honey - our grocery bill is high for this month? Well - I guess your mother shouldn't have visited!"
  • + 1
 This is a great point, recently i have started making all my bikes with black and red colour schemes. Then it is hard for my wife to tell if it is new or not.
  • + 7
 Huh well I'll be damned
  • + 3
 Mostly I'm just surprised to learn that Wal-Mart actually already sold $1000 bikes. Who the F would buy something like that?
  • + 1
 Knoxville Walmart sold a $700 Mongoose back in '98-'99....in store! It was a model beyond what the D70 was. ToysRUs had a $600 Pacific somewhere around that same time. Shimano STX, ProMax disc, RST fork (Jett didn't have disc tabs), etc.

Makes you wonder how many of those they ever sold, and if they were clearanced off or returned to manufacturer.
  • + 3
 Walmart is making mountain biking more accessible with their no chase policy. Giving some competition to REI. Free bikes here I come!
  • + 1
 Maybe this company will use well established tech and manufacture a bike more accessible to the general population. The obsolescence of tech, for example, new hub standards. And the laughably marginal increases in performance can always exist. Why can't people have a capable 150 mm travel full suspension mountain bike for under a $1,000? Makes sense to me.
  • + 1
 I think they should have gone with a more affordable angle like aluminum offerings with slx, nx, or even box components builds. I agree with many here, the price of the sport has gotten out of hand. Let’s hope they at least drive down some of the current inflation.
  • + 1
 Great article, good job comparing this against other direct-to-consumer brands. I didn't even know this was coming (look at my location Smile ). I saw XX1 on the cranks and was like NO WAY!

But, I seriously doubt anyone would go to Walmart.com looking for a bike over $1,000. That said, Walmart owns several higher-end brands now, including Moosejaw, where you can purchase a Niner, Evil, or Diamondback.

What would be nice is for someone to sell an aluminum hardtail with inexpensive but quality components -- a gateway bike with a decent brand-name air sprung fork for under $1000. OK, maybe $1200. People that are MTB curious don't expect a decent bike to be that expensive, then go out and buy a crappy one and have poor experiences.
  • + 2
 There's nothing wrong with this, you trust fund teat-suckers. Also, that's still a high entry point for Walmart, BUT... If the riff-raff see what we really ride the trails with, maybe it pushes more people in.
  • + 3
 I grew up very much lower middle class, definitely in the Wal-Mart demographic. Buying an entry level bike from a real bike shop was considered extravagant and dumb. It's not just a high entry point for Wal-Mart, it's laughable. Honestly 99.9% of the US thinks that $500 is too much for a bike. I'm not sure how showing them that they have no idea how expensive serious bikes really are is going to bring people into the sport. But who knows.
  • + 1
 I honestly thought i will see something like the Calibre Bossnut Evo that sells for around 1K pounds, as good specs and really good reviews. In my humble opinion the prices are still way to high for Walmart and for unproven quality, however Walmart does have the tools to make it happen along the lines of a Calibre bossnut Evo.
  • + 1
 Knew the words "Walmart" and "Bike" were going to cause MANY comments here! if I was in the market for what should be a Walmart priced bike I'd prob be looking at this > calibrebicycles.com/bike/sentry 2 grand's worth of bargain basketry! I would hope PB reviewers might be looking into it, fairly quickly. Smile
  • + 1
 @sarahmoore you should probably make an edit ROCKSHOX REBA RL, 120MM TRAVEL, 51MM OFFSET is what comes the gx build not a RockShox SID RL 120mm as stated in the article. which puts it more in like with the trek and specialized entry level
  • + 1
 Thanks for the catch!
  • + 1
 I don't want to buy a bike from Walmart but if they can use their scale to put out a reasonable quality 100-130mm travel HT with decent trail geometry and acceptable (ie, easily repairable and relatively durable) components on it so I could keep all three of my kids on decent bikes I'd be thrilled. The Norco Charge 2 was about the best bang for your buck bike I could find but it's still $1k. The brakes are tektro but everything is fixable or worth using until it breaks and then swap for better . But I have one kid in middle school and two in elementary. The oldest two ride twice a week with the local NICA/MTB team so I can't put them on crap and the youngest will next year when he's old enough. I'm just trying to buy bikes that will last through all three kids and it's expensive before you factor in all the shoes/gloves/helmets/5 pounds of food that each child eats post practice. If I could save a couple hundred bucks per bike and get the same quality I'm getting now then I'd be beyond thrilled.
  • + 3
 With a little effort I’ve always found really good second hand bikes for my kids for far less than you’d pay Walmart for this. Kids don’t need new bikes. They grow far too fast for it to be sensible.
  • + 2
 @ZaskarMan:
Yup, that's why the first bike they're getting is an old KHS frame that I traded some brakes for and spent a few months scrounging parts to build.
Where I live there aren't a lot of used bikes in the price range and size I needed for this year so I had to go with a new bike. My 12 year old is on a 15" frame and I'm hoping that her younger brothers don't have a crazy growth spurt so I can just keep handing the bikes down to the next kid.
And yes, I've looked online for used bikes in that size and price range and it worked out better this time to get a new bike for about $100 more than I could get a used one of similar quality and questionable condition.
Her next bike will most likely be a 17-18" frame so I'm hoping that should be a little easier to find a used bike for.
  • + 3
 Some executive at Walmart follows Pinkbike and watched this:
www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-went-to-taiwan-and-started-a-bike-company.html
  • + 1
 Pick a side and be a dick. PB is the best. The end of the day there are more and better bikes at more places. Great for everyone except a traditional LBS. Some of the shops that embrace it all with the door wide open will be fine. Most car repair shops don't have a salesperson, new cars or lose a fortune on clothing every year. Bring on the kids bikes, strollers, e bikes, wheelchairs and challenges from wherever.
  • + 1
 Well it shows the potential of the mtb industry. People spend crazy money on bikes. Prizes of bikes are crazy high and rising. All b2c products on the market dont lower price levels -as once optimistically anticipated- with competitive pricing but steadily grow more and more expensive, only staying marginally below established brands - just maintaining the competitive pricing advantage. Not to get started on e bikes.
  • + 2
 Imagine buying one and a dude being like, 'Dude, thats a sick bike, where'd you get that from?' And having to reply with Wallmart... Im from the UK and I know thats not a confession anybody is ready for
  • + 1
 I kind of agree with this, but then again.. companies reputations rise and fall
for example, 5-10 years ago.. It would have been embarrassing to say you were riding a Saracen (because they weren't very capable), but now you see Saracens in the worldcup ridden by pro riders

so maybe one day we'll see this brand as a major play when they've earned a good reputation for quality.. and there wont be any stigma attached. that said, im surprised they went with such an expensive bike, i'd have started small with a simple but capable aluminium full sus to gain a reputation before selling really expensive stuff
  • + 1
 I don’t see the point there are plenty of bike manufacturer selling comparable bikes for nearly same price. For example IBIS DV9 with GX is $2800 - $300 more than this Walmart garbage. I wouldn’t support Waltons with a dime of my money.

On top end builds is where brick and motor bikes shops and manufacturer rip you off. It’s always better to buy either low or mid end build and invest your own money on parts upgrades - almost always your paying way to much for top end spec.
  • + 4
 Just buy a Calibre Bossnut on sale if you want an excellent FS mtb. Nice ladies version as well.
  • + 2
 I remember this quote from my LBS mechanic: the guys who assemble the bikes at walmart, are the same guys that assemble toys and outdoors furniture. Torque specs are not at the top of their list...
  • + 1
 A little too early to tell, but I suspect that when they start selling these in stores they will likely revamp the bike department and probably employ some people specifically for that department, including mechanics. While those may not be the best mechanics that are in the cycling industry, I would imagine they would be a step or two above the employees that currently assemble bikes in store. All completely hypothetical and optimistic in thinking though.
  • + 1
 @Brainman1000: Sure. There's probably piles of capable bike mechanics falling over each other to work for a company with a glorious reputation like Wal-Mart's.
  • + 1
 @matttauszik: Not piles, but they would find somebody that is fairly qualified to fill the position.
  • + 1
 Guys at Walmart are not assembling them as they dont sell these bikes in the store. We do however have some Walmart type bike mechanics at our LBS unfortunately
  • + 1
 One of the Waltons is big into the sport, so this only makes sense. If you're one of the richest people in one of if not the richest families in the world why not drop a few million on your hobby? Whatever he/she ends up losing will be recouped in a matter of hours elsewhere anyway. Looking forward to picking one up on the clearance rack.
  • + 1
 No wonder Knight Composites is going out of business. They’ve got a $3500 carbon road for sale with ultrega & knight carbon wheels (they sell the frame for $2000). They’re getting all the components for well under $1500.
  • + 3
 This will probably end up like their "high end" gaming PCs. Good components for the money but cutting corners wherever possible and poorly built.
  • + 1
 The boards on their high end pcs were shit and a bunch of other problems happened.
  • + 1
 This could be the case. But honestly, I have seen Walmart increase their bike components that they carry on the website. Now they carry quality parts, and the Waltons are mtbers that maintain a huge group of trails in Arkansas. So maybe they did this to see if they could gain a foot hold in the market. There are a few smaller companies that have the same business idea that make a quality product. But they don't have access to Walmart's check book.
  • + 4
 @sarahmoore Correct me if I am wrong but the S-Works Epic HT is $8500 USD, not over $11k.
  • + 3
 You are correct, I had Canadian pricing in there by accident, thanks for pointing that out!
  • + 1
 i'm looking for a disc brake equipped road bike-the R1 105 actually looks like a pretty good deal @2300$. however, living with a bike from walmart might not be worth it...i mean, think about what the neighbors might say.
  • + 1
 $6000 bike from Walmart that’s put together by a guy that technically makes less than minimum wage and probably spends more time selling baseball bats and ammo then biking themselves. Sure I see nooooo issues here.
  • + 2
 Walmart has LAYAWAY plans, put a few during Christmas time since someone, Santa seems to pay for everyone's layaway during the holidays!
  • + 4
 Ahhhh the snobs are out in their numbers it seems. Big shock there.
  • + 4
 Would laugh my ass off to see Team Walmart money at a World Cup event
  • + 1
 Would be a well funded team
  • + 1
 Pure evil. The Walmart business model is to wipe out all the small businesses - AKA your LOCAL bike shop. The guys we all need for PROPER service and knowledge. Wouldn't consider one of these bikes regardless of price.
  • + 1
 Very much doubt I'll even seriously consider it even though I'd like my next bike to be an XCish hardtail, but I hope some companies take note of the color scheme. The black and white looks really sharp.
  • + 3
 Seriously? M1? That’s just disrespectful to the history of our sport. Come up with a new name.
  • + 2
 I would point out that while Intense might have once used the name for a bicycle, they don't actually own a trademark to it and for that matter, the designation was used for decades before Intense existed. The US Army in particular loves the designation, even to the extent that in WW2 they simultaneously used it for a helmet, a mortar, a rifle, a carbine, a sub machinegun, and a flamethrower all of which were individual infantry weapons and none of which were actually the same thing.


en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M1
  • + 3
 Search for a few minutes on Alibaba and you can find this frame for $399/shipped.
  • + 10
 Link?
  • + 4
 Go on a trip, buy a $6000 bike, return it after the weekend!!
  • + 1
 The same people who bitch endlessly about the prices at the LBS are now bitching about Walmart. Make up your minds people. They are two business models at the opposite ends of the spectrum. You cant have both at once.
  • + 1
 Back in the days when I spent all my time fishing, I would say If I can’t get it at WalMart I don’t need it. Now it looks like they’re(WalMart)is trying to make that even more of a reality!
  • + 0
 It's a win win for consumers. If the bikes end up being really good, competitors will be forced to drop their prices, if the bikes end up not selling, prices will drop or nothing harmed... a 1k steel hardtail with 66° head angle and at least a 450 reach for a size large with a mix of shimano slx/deore and a decent suntour or marzocchi z2 fork is what Walmart really needs to be stocking if that's possible for that price point.
  • + 2
 Yeah, that’s totally how it played out in the retail world when Wal-Mart blew up.
  • + 2
 "high end" bikes assembled by the same person who restocks tampons. yeah, I'll still highly recommend going to a LBS with more qualified mechanics
  • + 2
 Once these bikes are “rolled back” to a cheap enough price there will be some new People of Walmart memes out in the trail.
  • + 2
 I love Walmart. Where else can you stop in and by a case of Tecate, some chain lube, a couple CO2 inflator bottles and a box of Hot Pockets?
  • + 2
 Another sign that we are in a golden age of MTB. Having a major department store recognize that biking is a thing shows just how big the sport has become.
  • + 3
 I just came here for the comments.
  • + 1
 If Walmart gets in the high bike game it'll possibly take some of the hate off Specialized's back? Cheers to another brand I won't be supporting.
  • + 2
 A nice gesture... But Walmart is known for mass-acts of douchebaggery. Long live the bike shop!
  • + 3
 F*ck walmart, support your local shop!
  • + 1
 I was clicking on this and thinking “ this is gonna be terrible. It’s Walmart!”, But I saw the pictures and writing and it looks sorta nice after all!
  • + 2
 You guys are missing the point. On big sale days/black friday, these bike will be an absolute bargain I bet!
  • + 2
 I'm looking forward to trampling someone to get mine!
  • + 2
 LOL at a store where the bikes cost more than 90% of the cars in the parking lot.....
  • + 1
 ok great, so the national guard will have to be deployed in every major city to stop the chaos we know as black friday at walmart
  • - 1
 The bike industry needs to stop expanding so fast and making all these new standard for wheel sizes and changing the whole bike geometry for "improved performance" cause we all know a good bike makes you a better rider. Na it's the rider. 26er 4 life. And also if your going to target consumers from walmart, yes these prices have to match the customers budget. Cause we all know we all spend 5000 dollars at walmart lol.. at that price dont you think these guys would look somewhere else that actually specializes in the sport..
  • + 2
 Hahaha, the frame probably costs like a dollar, then the components are six grand. Poor Wal-Mart.
  • + 3
 "The people of Walmart - Bike Edition" Cannot wait! hahaha
  • + 2
 Some of those people.......those images.....my eyes......burned forever. Is underwear made from an old curtain the new XC kit?
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: the best corduroy you can find!!! lol
  • + 3
 Will the forks still go on backwards?
  • + 3
 Im pretty sure April fools day is over, what is this.
  • + 2
 Someone in marketing is getting a promotion for this hit the customer price set bullseye mark idea, said no one ever!
  • + 1
 Wonder if the Walton boys looked to buy an existing bike company before doing this. Do we really need another new bike company? Talk about market saturation.
  • + 1
 Doesn't really surprise me , as Tom and Steuart Walton ( Walmart Heirs) are both cycling fanatics.
Although I am surprised that this wasn't started in some other way.
  • + 1
 Cheaply produced blah blah....but what about the name? Has no one told Intense to sue them, or does the . in the centre of the name make it ok?
  • + 1
 Lmao no way lol who in their right mind will spend 2K or more at Walmart!!! This reminds me of when Iron Horse was only sold at Sportchek lol
  • + 1
 Iron horse was sold at sportschek because that's who the canadian distributor was for them at the time.
  • + 1
 Another 2-6k bike offering...? And from Walmart??? WTF?!
What’s next, high end bikes from Harbor Fright?
No thanks brohamsandwich!
  • + 3
 i told Walmart already own Cannondale.
  • + 1
 But what happened to the hyper bikes they used to carry? That DH rig hyper made was so sexy. Was hoping to pick one up at Wally World.
  • + 1
 Lolololol.... what onestuntwonder said!! The only cool thing about it is Toray is developed by a local plastic engineering company in my state..but still... all set.
  • + 1
 Well hopefully this get the industry away from 12k bikes.....Ive had just about enough.
  • + 0
 This will put pressure on the major brands and for good reason. They've been ripping us off for so long ppl have gotten used to it.
  • + 1
 Lol, it’s not even price competitive. Who spending $6k on a hardtail shops at Walmart for bikes?
  • + 2
 You can get an Ibis DV9 for 2000....
  • + 2
 The only thing I'll buy at the local Walmart is kitty litter.
  • + 1
 Walmart for meds $4 scripts


Bikes --- ahh, nope

funny how many times I spot bikes built incorrectly
  • + 1
 I have a 2013 Scott Scale 920 with several upgrades for $800 plus shipping.
  • + 2
 Lightly used. Forgot to mention that. Also with a race wheel set.
  • + 1
 @sarahmoore Wouldn't it be better to compare the NX Epic with the GX M1 instead of the XO1 M1?
  • + 3
 Fuck Walmart
  • + 1
 Anyone else all the sudden getting a thousand emails a week from Performance bike due to recent events?
  • + 1
 Bike thieves shop at Walmart anyway, so this should slow down the wave of LBS robberies.
  • + 1
 "You can get a good look at a t-bone by sticking your head up a cows ass, but id rather take a butchers word for it!"
  • + 0
 People are broke so they shop at Walmart. The reason they are broke is because they shop at Walmart. Stop shopping at Walmart!!!
  • - 5
flag deeeight (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Are you naturally that stupid or do you have to practice daily ? People aren't broke because they shop at walmart.
  • + 10
 Yes they are. Walmart runs on such low margins by sheer scale that most smaller businesses cant compete with. This takes money from places that pay better wages and eventually puts them out of business. Now the people that would have worked there end up taking minimum wage jobs at Walmart. These same people as a result have less money to spend in the local economy and it drags everything down with it. Add to it Walmarts practice of having many part time positions and limited full time ones so they don't have to give out too much in benefits, and they're pretty much the worst thing that can happen to a community. So in summation, the reason so many people are poor is because collectively people support Walmart.
  • - 9
flag deeeight (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @friendlyfoe:

You could have just replied its a natural condition. You didn't need to write all that down and confirm that you have to practice daily.
  • + 5
 @deeeight: He's got a point though. Wal-Mart breaks people not by selling expensive shit, but by feeding consumerism and selling people garbage they don't need by convincing them they need it and selling it at a price low enough to make it affordable. This is done by paying their employees peanuts and by pricing so low that "We're poor and don't need a 50-inch TV" becomes "that 50-inch TV is cheap so I'll buy it. Look at all the money I saved!"
  • + 3
 @DrPete: You don't need to be an economic major to see the difference between supporting local, where those businesses then spend money on things in the community. When you buy from a huge corporation (Walmart, Amazon etc) those dollars spent leave the community and go to share buy backs.
  • + 0
 @friendlyfoe: Will support local if they are realistic about their pricing! $80 for a brake bleed service and that's only for 1 wheel!
  • + 1
 @drivereight: Trust me I still shop at lots of big brand stores because it's hard to avoid it for certain items, it's just something to be mindful of. That sounds like a horrendous amount of money to be charged for half a brake bleed. Here in Canada I am constantly shocked by how little bike shops charge.
  • + 2
 @drivereight: I need to give up medicine and bleed brakes for a living. Holy hell.
  • + 1
 @friendlyfoe: so just a quick question do you shop on amazon?
  • + 1
 @loganflores: Nope, never have with the exception of the one time that I was taking a school course where the only way to purchase the text was through them. I won't subscribe to any of their services either.
  • + 2
 @friendlyfoe: i think your timeline of events and the macro scale at which youre looking at this problem is a little off base. Q: why do people shop at walmart? simply put prices are low. WM has a strong hold on low income communities but the question shouldnt be if they (WM) created that community but moreover what caused those communities to become WM consumers. WM is nothing more than a point of sale business w/ a big ass supply chain and sales is far from the only job category in a community. The reality is you have various manufacturing and services that have left communities bc they can be done more cheaply, or at greater scale ect than the original source community. What youre really driving at is skill specialization impacts over time. In the US for instance, we are simply undergoing the growing pains of changes in the specialization of labor. The unfortunate reality is that certain skilled jobs are no longer viewed as valuable or traditional companies failed to innovate and keep pace with competition but you cant stop technological evolution. I mean we arent going to not replace the cotton gin or the printing press bc it put people out of work (maybe not the greatest of examples but you get my point). So WM is simply just taking advantage of a market opportunity of a customer demographic they know very well. You would do the same given their position. To me, the issue doesnt reside in large corporations being evil overlords bent on enslaving a community (an attractive narrative that sells but isnt the reality), but simply that people are unable to react to skill changes in a community quickly enough or are unable to relocate to places where livable income jobs are available. So who or what is really at fault here? Now thats a complicated question with even more complicated solutions.
  • + 1
 @Deanosuar: I assumed most people would understand I was being a bit tongue in cheek when I said Walmart is the reason people are poor. Clearly they are not the only reason, and lots of jobs that used to exist in various sectors no longer do. That being said they do a few things that are really bad for the communities they inhabit. Instead of the dollars you spend at a small store staying largely in the community, all profits leave the community. They run razor thin margins that a traditional retail store cannot compete with. This means they make it impossible for new mom and pop stores to exist. They also pay low wages with no benefits and treat their employees like garbage. All three of those things contribute to low income communities becoming more destitute, not less, and create an environment where it is hard for small business to compete. I'm not saying they shouldn't be allowed to exist, but if you care about the place you live you shouldn't shop there. Saying well I have to shop at walmart because it's the only place I can afford is part of a vicious circle.
  • + 2
 They should sell the parts kit for $400 and keep the frame
  • + 1
 Ain’t nobody trying to buy a $1000 plus bike from Walmart. Just look at the prices of what they currently sell....
  • + 1
 They need to stick to building mtb trails in Arkansas, people are stoked on that.
  • + 2
 69.5 head angle? 2005 called...
  • + 3
 On a hardtail no less
  • + 4
 It's a XC bike. Not everybody needs a agressive hardtail, nor it would be any fun for the type of rider this bike is aimed at.
  • + 3
 Well its xc bike. And the world does not yet know about the downcountry...
  • + 2
 April fools was last week. F$&k you Walmart
  • + 2
 Two year warranty Eek no thanks
  • + 1
 The components may be high end but who’s going to build/ maintain these things at the stores lol
  • + 1
 Read the article ? they're not being sold in walmart stores... its an online only sales brand...same as Canyon.
  • + 1
 Why does it take Walmart to incorporate threaded BB's again?
Hate away, but well done!
  • + 2
 Corporations are interested in profits, not necessarily accessibility .
  • + 1
 6000$ bike assembled by a guy who works the cashier line when he's not busy lol. No thanks
  • + 6
 How do you figure? They aren’t assembling in store, they are doing so at a centralized location specific to this brand in Carlsbad, CA, then shipping them direct to consumers for the final 2% assembly. This isn’t any different than every other direct to consumer brand.
  • + 2
 This has got to be a week late April fools joke....
  • + 1
 Yeah because these guys are all going pro..
m.youtube.com/watch?v=BvVb6GFk5vA
  • + 3
 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
  • + 1
 Walmart is a garbage company that under pays workers and disregards being environmentally sustainable.
  • + 2
 Average Walmart fulltime wage $13.38/hr with optional benefits.
Average bike shop mechanic wage $10.73/hr or $10.32/hr (source: NBDA) with no optional benefits.
  • + 1
 They even set up the brakes motostyle, just like they do at WalMart since they have no idea how to build a bike.
  • + 1
 Will the bikes be assembled with the forks backwards or the more traditional forward style?
  • + 1
 I'm disappointed they didn't decide to go with more modern geometry. 439 reach is tiny, even for XC.
  • + 2
 I'd buy it just for the threaded BB
  • + 0
 Walmart and the Waltons, the epidomy of greed. Terrible people. Terrible business. No thanks.
  • + 1
 "MODERN TRAIL GEO"? as in, there's old fashion trail geo?
  • + 1
 440mm reach in the largest size! Are you kidding me!!!
  • + 1
 Correction 40% of the wealth my bad.
  • + 1
 I heard Nino Schurter is signing with WalMart.for 10 million.
  • + 1
 Buy one of these and become the biggest douchebag on the trails!!! YAY
  • + 1
 Well frame is spec'ed lighter than my SC highball.
  • + 2
 Mal*Wart
  • + 2
 looks like a santa cruz
  • + 1
 Price gouging, is what the bike industry is all about
  • + 0
 If I can give you 500% up votes I would! These bike companies went to Asia to manufacture for cheap, but they did not pass on any savings to the consumers! Electronic Co. in the other hand did that, I know cause that's my job! Except for Apple, most consumer electronics are cheap now!
  • + 1
 A guy on a Viathon and draped in Rapha walks into a bar...
  • + 1
 April 1st is long gone,
So what the point for this April fools joke????
  • + 1
 Looks like Niner Air 9 RDO frame
  • + 1
 Pinkbike to get bought by WMT. You heard it hear first! STRONG BUY
  • + 1
 I'll buy a Foes Racing made in the good old USA.
  • + 1
 Would sooner pick from the giant xtc range which is similar money.
  • + 1
 Great now Walmart is selling cars now too i bet
  • + 0
 Quite honestly ill wait till it goes on clearance then swoop one up. They do look nice!
  • + 1
 OTB Carbon Kook Launcher! Now at Wally World!
  • + 1
 Its Walmart. Expect 0.00% sales
  • + 2
 Just say no
  • + 0
 I'd bet this is the walton brothers idea. They are so passionate about riding, and they do shred the trails around Arkansas.
  • + 1
 I shop at Walmart to get cheap shite. This ain't cheap. These won't sell.
  • + 1
 Still put together by Walmart employees
  • + 1
 Exactly. Much carbon, very break.
  • + 1
 €6000 for a Walmart ride though. Was this April 1st post mis-scheduled?
  • + 1
 This ain't it, chief.
  • + 1
 Junk!!!!
  • + 0
 Maybe they could build some sultans for turner?
  • + 1
 Blasphemy! Blasphemy I say!
  • + 1
 Cam Zink is jealous
  • + 1
 might just punch a dork
  • + 1
 Hey I know that trail!
  • + 1
 Challenge accepted.
  • - 1
 Looks like it's coming out of the same factory as Santa Cruz
  • - 1
 Price wars are on the way, thanks TRUMP Tariff!
  • - 2
 8 days late.
  • - 1
 Dear Santa
  • - 1
 I think its cool.
Below threshold threads are hidden

