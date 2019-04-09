Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand

We don’t usually spend much time riding or reviewing cross-country hardtails here at Pinkbike, but when we received a press kit for a new XC hardtail from a brand called “Viathon,” and a quick trademark search revealed that Viathon is owned by Walmart Stores, Inc., our interest was piqued.
The company that operates 11,300 retail units under 58 banners in 27 countries and is best known in the cycling industry for its $300-$500 bikes that “real” cyclists scoff at when seen in the wild, is making a foray into the high end bike market with an online only business model. Initially, the bikes will only be purchasable on viathonbicycles.com, but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD.
Viathon M.1 Details
• Intended use: Trail
• Wheel size: 29”
• Head tube angle: 69.5
• 120mm travel fork with 51mm offset
• High modulus Toray carbon frame
• Compatible with 2.4-inch tires
• Mounts for three waterbottles
• Size: S-M-L
• Weight: 1035g frame (painted Medium with all hardware)
• Price: $2,400 - $6,000 USD
• viathonbicycles.com
Walmart getting into higher end bikes is interesting because, between their purchasing power and the direct to consumer business model, they have the potential
to disrupt the bike industry.
Viathon’s first mountain bike offering is a carbon hardtail called the M.1. It is being released alongside a carbon road bike, the R.1, and a carbon gravel bike named, you guessed it - the G.1. All three bikes come with a similar black and silver paint job across a range of price points. Walmart appears to have ponied up the resources to go beyond open model “catalogue” bikes, hiring Toronto-based Kevin Quan Studios to design and engineer the bikes. The Viathon team is lead internally at Walmart by Brand Manager Zach Spinhirne-Martin. Frame Details Oversize Bottom Bracket:
The bottom bracket of the M.1 is oversized and reinforced with extra carbon to increase stiffness Internal Cable Routing:
The M.1 has internal cable routing, allows for electronic or mechanical drivetrains, and accommodates a dropper post.Asymmetric Design:
The chainstays on the M.1 have apparently been shaped to accommodate the forces generated on each side of the bike, which Viathon says improves pedaling efficiency and ride quality.Maximum Utility:
The frame gets three water bottle mounts, so Levy will be happy. Frame Options & Build Kits
The Viathon M.1 is available in three complete build kit options, starting at $2,400 USD.
The top of the line M.1 XX1 comes with a RockShox SID RLC 120mm fork, a SRAM XX1 gold Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, an FSA K-Force carbon 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tube Crest CB7 Carbon Pro 29 Wheels. It sells for $6,000 USD.
The mid price point is the M.1 XO1 which comes with a RockShox SID RL 120mm fork, a SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level TLM brakes, an FSA SL-K carbon 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tubes Arch MK3 Team 29 Wheels. It sells for $3,500 USD.
The entry level price point is just $400 more than the frame. The M.1 GX1 comes with a RockShox Reba RL 120mm fork, a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level TL brakes, an FSA Afterburner 740mm x 31.8mm handlebar, and Stan's No Tubes Arch S1 Team 29 Wheels. It sells for $2,400 USD.
The frame-only option is available for $2,000 USD, but at just $400 less than the GX1 build, most will opt for the complete.Price Comparison*Disclaimer: we’re comparing full MSRP on brands’ USA websites in USD. The comparisons might be different in other markets and currencies. It also doesn’t take into account frame quality—we have no idea how the Viathon rides yet, and not all carbon hardtails are created equal.*
At first glance at the prices and the marketing lingo in the press kit - “You could spend more to ride fast, but honestly you don’t have to,” “...our team is able to pull all this off at a cost less than you’d expect”
and “Dollar for dollar, there’s perhaps no faster bike”
- the prices seem fairly inexpensive. But then I remember that I haven’t actually purchased a bike without rear suspension since my XC race days over ten years ago. So how do these prices really compare with the modern XC hardtails available to purchase today?
At $8,520 USD, the top of the line Specialized S-Works Epic HT with XX1 is a significant chunk of change more expensive Viathon M.1 XX1. The next closest price point to the $6,000 M.1 is the Epic HT Pro, which is less expensive at $5,520 and comes with carbon wheels, but a more economical XO1 Eagle drivetrain. The cheapest Epic HT you can get is $2,720, and that will get you SRAM NX and a RockShox Reba RL fork—a significant step down from the RockShox SID RL and the SRAM XO1 Eagle on the $3,500 M.1 XO1.
The most expensive XC hardtail offering from Trek is the Procaliber 9.9 SL, which comes with carbon wheels and XX1 at $8749. On the other end of the spectrum, Trek’s most inexpensive carbon hardtail is $2,599 USD, which comes with a RockShox Recon Gold RL, and a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain.
So far, the Viathon offering looks like a steal.
However, when we look at models that are competing on the direct to consumer model, the prices for the Viathon M.1 aren’t significantly less expensive. In fact, the pricing scheme is pretty darn close to what Canyon is doing. Canyon also has three price points for its Exceed carbon hardtail, with the 6.0 retailing for $2,199, the 8.0 retailing for $3,499 and the 9.0 retailing for $6,500.
But what do you get for your money at those price points? For the entry-level price point, it looks like you get more with the M.1 GX1 than the Exceed 6.0. On the Exceed 6.0, you get the same fork, but an NX Eagle drivetrain instead of a the M.1’s GX Eagle drivetrain.
For $3,500, both the Exceed 8.0 and the M.1 come with SRAM Level TLM brakes and an XO1 Eagle drivetrain, but on the Canyon, you get carbon wheels with a Reynolds TR 249 Carbon wheelset and a RockShox SID RLC. On the M.1 you get Stan's No Tubes Arch MK3 Team 29 Wheels and a lower-end RockShox SID RL fork. This round goes to Canyon.
For $6,500, the comparison is a bit more difficult. On the Exceed 9.0, you get a Fox Factory 32 Step Cast fork, Reynolds XC carbon wheels and an XX1 drivetrain. Trade the fork out for a RockShox SID RLC, and that’s a pretty similar components package as on the $6,000 M.1.
All in all, the Viathon M.1 has a solid value for components package at all levels, but it isn’t as mind-blowing as we first thought when compared to an established direct-to-consumer brand.Geometry
Viathon’s M.1 is designed and engineered by Kevin Quan. Kevin Quan worked at Cervelo from 2003-2008 before starting his own design studio and his clients have included Diamondback, BH, Accell Group and more in the past decade.
Viathon says they are not targeting racers with the M.1, writing “forget the idea that front-suspension bikes are only for racing” and aiming the M.1 at riders who just want to go fast. So it doesn’t sound like we’ll see a team of professional racers helping market this bike on the World Cup circuit anytime soon.
That being said, the numbers are comparable to many of the carbon hardtails that we see in XC racing, other than the M.1 having a 120mm fork.
Comparing the M.1’s medium frame to the size medium Specialized Epic HT, the wheelbases are within a couple millimeters, the chainstays are almost identical, and they have the same 69.5° head-tube angle. The main differences between the two models are the Epic has a 1.15° steeper seat-tube and a 16mm longer reach.
Same goes when comparing the M.1 to Trek’s Procaliber. All the numbers are comparable, except that the seat tube angle on the Procaliber is a slacker 72° and the reach is 427mm.
Perhaps the most direct comparison is with the Scott Scale, which matches the M.1’s 73.6 degree seat tube angle, also has a 69.5 head tube angle, and is only 5mm longer with a 422mm reach. That being said, the wheelbase on the Scott Scale is only 1101mm wheelbase compared to the M.1’s 1119mm.
What about the Canyon Exceed that is so close in price point to the M.1? The headtube angle is the same as the Specialized, Trek, Scott, and M.1 at 69.5°. The reach is longer on the Canyon Exceed than the M.1 at 425mm, with a steeper 74 degree seat tube angle and a shorter 1104 wheelbase.
We’ll be checking the bike out in person at Sea Otter and we’re planning on throwing a leg over it soon to see what these numbers really mean once the bike gets out in the wild.
Walmart is one of the most well-known and highest grossing brands in the world. The company that started with a single store in Arkansas now has 11,300 retail units under 58 banners in 27 countries, and eCommerce websites in 10 countries. Revenue for the brand in its most recent fiscal year was over 510 billion dollars US, more than double the revenue of Amazon in the same year.
The Waltons are no strangers to the cycling world. The Walton brothers are avid cyclists that have poured millions of dollars into trail construction around their Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters through the Walton Family Foundation, and Tom Walton was a speaker at last year’s IMBA World Summit in Bentonville. In 2017, high-end road cycling apparel brand Rapha sold to the grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Rapha isn’t being sold in Walmart stores or on Walmart.com however, and until recently, Walmart wasn’t catering to customers looking to drop over $1,000 on a mountain bike. While their first offering may not be enough to pull core mountain bikers away from their local shops or established direct to consumer brands, who is to say future offerings won’t. You can bet that Walmart didn’t take this step lightly and has a whole team of analysts looking at the market potential.
Bikes are also a very technical product to sell, so how the company manages resources for customer service and warranty could make or break the brand. The bikes are assembled to 98% using Carlsbad, California based company Lucidity to be ready for a home delivery requiring minimal final assembly. The Viathon website hosts a repository of quick-start and assembly instructions and customer service will be offered through support@viathonbicycles.com and on @viathonbicycles social media accounts. They also have a 1-800 number that connects to their customer care team.
So is this a massive threat to shops? The industry as we know it? Putting aside whether you believe that’s a good or bad thing, industry folks shouldn’t be hitting the panic button quite yet. Viathon appears to have made a solid first offering, but it’s less cost-effective than we’d have expected. If they can push their prices down further and make quality bikes more accessible to people who wouldn’t have been able to afford them otherwise, then we think that’s an interesting development.
With such a huge pool of resources, Walmart has the potential to grow mountain biking and get more people out on two wheels. Here’s to hoping.
It's a Joke?
Really?
$1000 will get you 1x11 NX, a Manitou air fork, mavic cross ride wheels, aluminium frame with a lifetime warranty and the whole package weights 12.2kg/27lbs in size L.
Compare that to a $1000 Trek or Specialized bike.
I'm not sure where they got the inspiration from, but they missed the mark. The bike industry *needs* a good HT with modern geo, tapered head tube, and at least through-axle 142 hub for $1,000 or less; and be able to buy it from a LBS where you can test ride it first. We've spent the past ten years convincing new and young riders they need to drop $3k just for trail riding.
Someone needs to give the industry a swift kick in the @#$ to get them thinking more clearly.
It's relaxing except when I get oil everywhere.
I honestly think this is just to see how damn dumb the lowest common denominator is. Has anyone shopped Walmart's website? It's set up like EBay...for SUCKERS. The same item will be listed 8 different ways with 5 different descriptions, some in broken English and there will be at least 1 version of a product listed for 5 times it's actual retail price.
It's the Ragnarok of websites.
So really...this is just another online seller....funded by Wally World. In the name of "diversification'...they'll sell ultra cheap in Wally stores and mid-high range elsewhere(online)..and try to take a chunk across the entire market. Big Biz just wants all your money in a few pockets...regardless what level you shop at.
Next weeks article..."YT & Canyon secretly funded by Monsanto!"...haha, I kidd
The thing is that like restaurants, trails are under-use during softime (weekdays until 17/18 pm), and have a few or no riders after 17/18.
Problem is during weekends...
Trails are "shared" by dogs and owners...trailrunners.... hikers.... mtb (from all levels), and last but not least E-Mopeds.
Bring more is better for who???
Trailrunners don't dig... and think features like drops are made to be climbed! (go figure...)
E-Moped? Is there E-Shovels???
Dogs- maybe! But not where it's needed!
Bringing MORE people, with a questionablr mindset, on the SAME trails, will lead to MORE degradation...and Trail Jams, or worst... Trail Blocks!
If (and it's a big IF) riders would grow on other areas, and trails could be built... that would be nice.
What'll happen is increase the number of riders, until goverment settles on rules, like what happen in Marin, and other places.
Who is interested on this?
A person can already get into the sport with a fun bike for less than $1k.
www.walmart.com/ip/Hyper-26in-Cam-Zink-Mountain-Bike/21616173
BUT, I'm really sick of people saying this sport is inaccessible! I rode all summer for 5 years in a row with a 300 euros NS steel hardtail. I also went to bike parks such as Livigno and guess what? Money doesn't buy skills, and I was lapping older blokes on CF dh bikes. Sure, they always made fun of me on the gondola queue, but I always made fun of them on the way down.
Now I upgraded to a used YT capra.base model, couldn't be happier.
Bargains are out there, do your research and just have fun.
As we say... GO RIDE YOUR F###ING BIKE!
Yup totally agree.
I got a RockRider 900 from them.
Upgraded it since then.
Decathlon bike are super nice for their price.
They just lack of full suspension bikes offers.
But here in france you got decathlon everywhere.
So if you have any trouble with your bike, it's fixed for free.
My concern on Walmart getting into the bike business is that this could vacuum up precious margins for local bike shops, destroying the foundation of the bike communities in areas that have less established bike networks. What I noticed when large stores carry bikes (think MEC / REI) is they can never provide the service level needed that is done so well by the local shops.
This industry needs to get back to Steel and Alu bikes; Solid materials that are recyclable and cost effective... The only people who benefit from this carbon-craze are the big brand owners laughing at you idiots paying triple the cost for a bike that, as you see demonstrated here, really is not much better than a Walmart bike.
While I'm here....there is a MASSIVE monopolization going on in retail and no one seems to be giving a shit. We think we're shopping and price comparing at different stores like CanadianTire/Sportchek/Atmosphere etc...when in reality, they are owned by the same Mother company.
ALL of our money gets funneled to the same few Billionaires.
or
$1899 for a Santa Cruz Highball CC frame with LIFETIME warranty
www.pinkbike.com/news/ibis-launches-versatile-new-carbon-hardtail-the-dv9.html
$999 for the Ibis frame, or $2100 for the full NX build or $2K for the Walmart frame. Hmm.
Should something like this happen, I dont think it will be the boutique brands that suffer terribly. People buying boutique brands are buying into brand name / image / ethos along almost as much as performance; however, your Giant, Specialized, and Trek type business models could potentially lose significant market share.
I will have to kindly disagree with on you about this 100%. I’ve been there. So they spent a few million on some trails. They have billions. . . That’s about the same as you and I spending a few hundred dollars. Maybe I am not old enough but I do remember my town before Walmart came to town. I also remember went the locally owned grocery store closed, and hardware and clothing stores. Done for the world? By shipping plastic disposable junk all over in the name of pure profit? Sorry for a rant by my distain for the Walmart businesses is quite deep.
Ummmm.....sure.
The bikes are NOT being sold by Walmart (either at the stores or via their own website where you can already order bikes not sold in their individual stores). Its an entirely separate brand with its own website and shipping and everything. Its the same business model as Canyon except with better buying power and more capital to work with.
“but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD.”
Are you going to give WalMart real money for a bike with zero support.....I’m not!
So you read but you're too stupid to understand basic grammar ?
"but in the future you’ll be able to buy them on Walmart.com. The most expensive bike that Walmart sells just went from about $1,000 USD to $6,000 USD."
That's TWO separate sentences. As walmart doesn't presently sell the bikes, and no timeline has actually been given as to when they might offer the new brand on their website. The Walton grandsons own Rapha cycling clothing also, but they don't actually sell it at Walmart stores.
As to zero support... you don't understand how the bike industry actually works, or for that matter, the retail laws in the USA and even walmart's own policies... do you ?
vitusbikes.com/products/vitus-nucleus-24-kids-hardtail-mountain-bike
www.walmart.com/search/?cat_id=0&query=sram+eagle
Consumer education is arguably the biggest reason why this phenomenon is disappearing. People are just simply more educated...they understand the corporate web and how brands are just that - brands sold and licensed like paperweights. With little research people can figure out who actually makes something and if the technology is sound. They have access to dozens of first-hand experiences.
Of course there are other factors at play. Some people are more influenced to purchase or not purchase a product simply by the political views of that company than the actual product itself. Some people see large corporations like Trek as the evil and "soulless" themselves. The smaller brand may even more appealing for misanthropic reasons - to some the idea of the large Specialized logo everywhere is a turn off. And arguably the biggest reason is simply economics. The average cost of the high-end bicycle keeps increasing, with no end in sight, leaving many long-time cyclists feeling like the sport has left them behind.
The only obstacle standing in the way here will be the vanity of cycling and snobbish culture. But I suspect the people that would knock a Walmart bike probably would never buy one of these to begin with, and the people have been riding cheaper bikes and are on the fence about their first high-end purchase could care less what other people at the trail head think.
Just sayin....
This light gets shone on a new bike by Walmart, but never the latest paid for advertorial by the Scam marketing team. Or the question about blocking out brands for the OEM market. Cycling journalists lose their jobs if they write proper articles - this is the shit we will get left with - OOOOH, bad walmart. Good YT, good SRAM, good anything else that pays us for marketing their products.
I
"Uhhhh, what's that honey - our grocery bill is high for this month? Well - I guess your mother shouldn't have visited!"
Makes you wonder how many of those they ever sold, and if they were clearanced off or returned to manufacturer.
Email them, they have boost...
But, I seriously doubt anyone would go to Walmart.com looking for a bike over $1,000. That said, Walmart owns several higher-end brands now, including Moosejaw, where you can purchase a Niner, Evil, or Diamondback.
What would be nice is for someone to sell an aluminum hardtail with inexpensive but quality components -- a gateway bike with a decent brand-name air sprung fork for under $1000. OK, maybe $1200. People that are MTB curious don't expect a decent bike to be that expensive, then go out and buy a crappy one and have poor experiences.
Yup, that's why the first bike they're getting is an old KHS frame that I traded some brakes for and spent a few months scrounging parts to build.
Where I live there aren't a lot of used bikes in the price range and size I needed for this year so I had to go with a new bike. My 12 year old is on a 15" frame and I'm hoping that her younger brothers don't have a crazy growth spurt so I can just keep handing the bikes down to the next kid.
And yes, I've looked online for used bikes in that size and price range and it worked out better this time to get a new bike for about $100 more than I could get a used one of similar quality and questionable condition.
Her next bike will most likely be a 17-18" frame so I'm hoping that should be a little easier to find a used bike for.
www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-went-to-taiwan-and-started-a-bike-company.html
for example, 5-10 years ago.. It would have been embarrassing to say you were riding a Saracen (because they weren't very capable), but now you see Saracens in the worldcup ridden by pro riders
so maybe one day we'll see this brand as a major play when they've earned a good reputation for quality.. and there wont be any stigma attached. that said, im surprised they went with such an expensive bike, i'd have started small with a simple but capable aluminium full sus to gain a reputation before selling really expensive stuff
On top end builds is where brick and motor bikes shops and manufacturer rip you off. It’s always better to buy either low or mid end build and invest your own money on parts upgrades - almost always your paying way to much for top end spec.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M1
Although I am surprised that this wasn't started in some other way.
What’s next, high end bikes from Harbor Fright?
No thanks brohamsandwich!
Bikes --- ahh, nope
funny how many times I spot bikes built incorrectly
You could have just replied its a natural condition. You didn't need to write all that down and confirm that you have to practice daily.
Hate away, but well done!
m.youtube.com/watch?v=BvVb6GFk5vA
Average bike shop mechanic wage $10.73/hr or $10.32/hr (source: NBDA) with no optional benefits.
So what the point for this April fools joke????
