VIDEOS

Video: 8 New & Interesting Products - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



The Taipei Cycle Show might feel like it just happened a few weeks ago (it happened just a few weeks ago), but now we've gone from Taiwan to California for Sea Otter 2019. With the demise of Interbike, The Otter is more important than ever and it seems to be thriving; the venue even had to expand this year to include more booths and more people. A lot of that is surely down to battery-powered attendees, but there are some interesting things to see on the human-powered front as well.

Structure Cycleworks showed up with a fresh-out-of-the-mold carbon fiber linkage bike that might be from a Ridley Scott-inspired future. Looks aside, I'm as curious as ever when it comes to anyone trying to do something different. Rotor's 13-speed mineral-powered drivetrain is at the show, too, and it'll be available in the summer. This summer! RC took a look at Kate Courtney's (AKA the World Champ) Scott Scale that probably weighs less than the dual-ply Minions you put on your trail bike, and Sarah Moore spotted Giant's new footwear lineup.

As for me, I spent most of the day on an electric bike that supplemented its pedal-assist with a motorbike-style throttle. I don't think I turned the cranks over once. In between the skids and donuts, I managed to check out Hope's beautiful HB130 frame, SR Suntour's updated Axon fork, Walmart's entry into the high-end mountain bike world, Niner's full-suspension gravel bike (I swear it's neat), and some clever components from the guys at OneUp.


7 Comments

  • + 16
 Really big fan of the one up products. Love the simplistic designs, naming and everything colour coded. One day my bike will be decked out in their products.
  • + 9
 You are so right. I thought exactly the same the other day when the carbon bar came out and started mentally pricing up how much it'd cost for a full OnOne deckout. Their Allen bolt thru axle is awesome. Really recommended if you are still running Make QR style or similar.
  • + 4
 "Pinkbike is going to lock me back up in their tent for the night, and they'll let me out in the morning"
-Mike Levy, downcountry enthusiast
  • + 7
 I'm sunburnt and hungry. Send help.
  • + 1
 Burped a tire trying to carve around some mannequins in the clothing section.
*CLEAN UP ON AISLE 9*
  • + 1
 Huffing up the stairs - “Is this down country?”

Ha. Well played.
  • + 1
 Pink Bike you forgot to mention the Yeti SB130 LR

