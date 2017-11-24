Want to Compete in the 2018 Enduro World Series? Here's Everything you Need to Know



It may not feel long since the new World Champions were crowned in Finale last month, but the 2018 Enduro World Series season is approaching fast and there are now more ways to enter than ever before. Riders who want the chance to compete in any of next season’s eight races should mark Thursday, December 7th in their calendar as the public lottery process opens for all EWS races.



As in previous years', the lottery style entry system allows applicants 48 hours starting at 00:01 GMT on December 7th to register for a ticket. After entries close tickets will be picked at random to fill the races and successful applicants will be automatically entered and charged for their chosen events. Successful applicants will be notified by email and the full list will also be posted on enduroworldseries.com. EWS Challenger events will open for entry in January, keep an eye on the EWS website for more information.





There are four new completely new venues this year, the first of which is in Lo Barnechea, Chile



And for the first time, amateurs will be given a second chance to sign up for races if they’re unsuccessful in the lottery phase. Once all the reserved rider and team entries are processed, any spaces left in the races will be released on a first come first serve basis through the EWS website on January 22nd.





Round two sees the series' first visit to Colombia



Wildcard entries are also back for the 2018 season, with those riders who have displayed exceptional talent able to apply for Wild Card status during the lottery process. With just 20 Wild Cards available globally these won’t be easy to secure and will only be awarded to a few riders who were unable to compete in the qualifier events due to injury or come from an under-represented nation.





It's another new venue for round three, Olargues - Montagnes du Caroux, France



Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “Each year we’re blown away by the number of people who want to take part in the series, and we’re constantly trying to think of new ways to make that as easy as possible. We’re opening entry earlier than ever to give people more time to arrange their travel and this year amateurs have two chances to enter our events, both through the lottery and also after reserved rider entry on January 22nd. The 2018 venues are going to offer up some incredible racing and we’re all looking forward to getting the new season rolling.”





Round Four will see racers take to the hills of Petzen in Austria on day one, before crossing the border to race day two in Jamnica, Slovenia