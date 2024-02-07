Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN & Fox Announce New Sports Streaming Service

Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN and Fox have announced plans to join forces for a brand-new sports streaming service set to launch this fall.
Details about the new service are sparse, but it sounds like the service will bring together all sports content currently available on Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), ESPN and Fox's linear or streaming services. No name or price has been revealed for the service slated to launch sometime this fall. Each entity would own one-third of the joint venture.
In a press release by ESPN, it states: "The offering, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, would be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max." The same press release also reveals that UCI Mountain Bike World Cup coverage will be included in the new service alongside the NFL, NBA, Formula 1 and other major sporting events. By subscribing to this all-in-one premier sports service, fans would have access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.
This news follows the launch of a new $9.99 add-on to WBD's MAX
streaming service that will be required to watch this year's World Cups after the closing of GCN+
last year.
|The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. I’m grateful to Jimmy Pitaro and the team at ESPN, who are at the forefront of innovating on behalf of consumers to create new offerings with more choice and greater value.—Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company
|We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform. We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place.—Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of FOX
|At WBD, our ambition is always to connect our leading content and brands with as many viewers as possible, and this exciting joint venture and the unparalleled combination of marquee sports rights and access to the greatest sporting events in the world allows us to do just that. This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans.—David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery
We have contacted WBD for comment on whether this app would be available to fans outside the United States and to find out more about how this could affect the coverage of future UCI Mountain Bike World Cups.
