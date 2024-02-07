Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN & Fox Announce New Sports Streaming Service

Feb 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN and Fox have announced plans to join forces for a brand-new sports streaming service set to launch this fall.

Details about the new service are sparse, but it sounds like the service will bring together all sports content currently available on Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), ESPN and Fox's linear or streaming services. No name or price has been revealed for the service slated to launch sometime this fall. Each entity would own one-third of the joint venture.

In a press release by ESPN, it states: "The offering, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, would be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max." The same press release also reveals that UCI Mountain Bike World Cup coverage will be included in the new service alongside the NFL, NBA, Formula 1 and other major sporting events. By subscribing to this all-in-one premier sports service, fans would have access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.

photo

This news follows the launch of a new $9.99 add-on to WBD's MAX streaming service that will be required to watch this year's World Cups after the closing of GCN+ last year.

bigquotesThe launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. I’m grateful to Jimmy Pitaro and the team at ESPN, who are at the forefront of innovating on behalf of consumers to create new offerings with more choice and greater value.Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company

bigquotesWe’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform. We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place.Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of FOX

bigquotesAt WBD, our ambition is always to connect our leading content and brands with as many viewers as possible, and this exciting joint venture and the unparalleled combination of marquee sports rights and access to the greatest sporting events in the world allows us to do just that. This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans.David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery

We have contacted WBD for comment on whether this app would be available to fans outside the United States and to find out more about how this could affect the coverage of future UCI Mountain Bike World Cups.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,918 articles
Report
89 Comments
  • 115 4
 F*UCK YOU WARNER'S BROTHERS!
  • 26 0
 There needs to be a concerted effort to pirate and stream all these events. Living on the border, people in mexico used to broadcast pirated boxing matches and football games over the air. It was fantastic.
  • 2 0
 Wise and true words
  • 2 2
 @ATXZJ: Piratebay still thriving (so I hear).
  • 4 3
 @chrisfirth: make a post on reddit. You will immediately get hundreds of good websites to watch whatever you want, wherever you want, whenever you want.
  • 8 0
 @ATXZJ: You can already freely watch not just this stuff, but just about every show that's broadcast on any service. If you're not already using it, install Firefox and the "unlock origin" plug in, then Google freemediaheckyeah to get a starting list of the huge number of sites you can stream stuff from.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: It's already a thing
  • 4 0
 @ATXZJ: oops I got autocorrected. The name of the plugin is supposed to say "ublock origin"
  • 6 0
 Came in here to say that, but I was going to be less polite.
  • 1 1
 BEST COMMENT OF THE DAY!!!!
  • 40 0
 Tell me more about the synergy
  • 1 0
 But first press all your fingertips together, hold them under your nose, and take a deep breath. I really need to feel like you honestly believe the absolute bullshit you're about to spew out of your mouth if there's to be any chance of me buying your services.
  • 31 0
 I have loved watching World Cup racing, but $25/mo to watch a handful of races doesn't sit well with me. I don't really care about watching other sports. This change is going to drive viewiership of DH down. At least there's Crankworkx/Red Bull events...
  • 3 0
 I somehow doubt it would get me around blackout games in traditional sports anyway. Until they remove media blackouts for paid streaming services, I'm not giving them a single cent.
  • 3 0
 Yup. I pay for peacock during supercross season because I get a race every weekend. 25$ a month for one race is so dumb.
  • 1 0
 @Deep-Friar: get the black friday sale next year - i think i paid 24$ for the year, although like you I only watch Supercross..
  • 29 1
 SEC..... time to get off your knees, use some mouth wash, and start enforcing anti-trust
  • 7 0
 "SEC..... time to get off your knees, use some mouth wash, and start enforcing anti-trust"

100%

Start with apple and go from there
  • 7 0
 what's the last meaningful anti-trust case you can remember? i'm almost 42, i think for me it was Bell Atlantic. i seriously cannot think of another in what must be 30 years.
  • 2 0
 @Sweatypants: I think a JetBlue-spirit merger was just blocked. literally the only one I can think of
  • 3 0
 @Sweatypants: Remember when people just could not believe that Microsoft had the audacity to ship its own web browser with its operating system?
  • 21 2
 Ive watched world cups for years since the freecaster days. Last year was the first time I didnt watch it. I was out of work and couldnt justify the subscription. When I saw the highlights on youtube, the coverage looked terrible and commentary second rate. In the end for this year, I came to the decision that it wasnt worth the money I would spend so I wont subscribe. Sad thing is that I would have paid the same money for the redbull coverage and commentary, its just all of this is inferior.
  • 3 0
 Spot on. I don't think any of my riding friends, many of whom have been watching WCDH of decades and who spend a lot of money on the sport, watched it last year. I paid up and enjoyed the racing despite the horrible commentary (but more Gwin, please!). And I doubt newer riders give any shits about racing. Not sure who the hell is watching at this point.

Did Pinkbike ever do a poll on how many of us used to watch and now don't @brianpark?

I'm considering sitting this year out as the paywall thing gets more convoluted (more layers of subscriptions... moooooooore!!!!). I guess there's always team vids from Neko, Wyn, Gwin and Crankworx and Red Bull events. (sigh)
  • 5 1
 I'm not going to lie, the coverage was better. And with Gwin sitting in on commentary, it was pretty insightful. I would have paid for it again if it was still under the GCN+ subscription. It worked out to be around $9 a race. Now, who knows if I'll waste my time.
  • 1 0
 Watched every race for years now. Skipped last year and looks like this year I won’t be watching either. Sucks
  • 12 0
 In their efforts to serve mountain biking to people who don't care and think it's a joke, they're ruining it for the people who love it.
  • 1 0
 So true, yet so sad.
  • 1 0
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: guest appearances from the kremlin
  • 10 0
 Screw these guys. I've checked out of watching World Cups and I used to watch religiously. I can't see myself going back to watching until someone else takes the reins from the goofs doing it now. Why would I pay for a sub par experience?
  • 1 0
 So sad, but true. I hate admitting that I've also checked out of watching world cups, but they've just made it so difficult & relatively expensive to watch it that I've just given up at this point. It feels like the end to an era and I'm a bit heart-broken. Such a bummer...
  • 1 0
 Yo tambien
  • 15 5
 Tucker Carlson covers MTB racing
  • 6 7
 Sadly, I bet it would be better than the current coverage…
  • 2 1
 @KUBBY: go look up a video of Tucker laughing and tell me that again….
  • 1 1
 @KUBBY: wdym sadly, tucker carlzyn would be the best thing to happen to the sport
  • 9 0
 Bring back freecaster.
  • 8 0
 Bring back Earthed. I'll ride in spring and summer, I'll watch the videos when fall and winter come around.
  • 3 0
 @vinay: 100% with you
  • 5 0
 If you like football and mountain biking this might be awesome. Just wish dirt bikes were included then I could get rid of Peacock
  • 3 0
 The scope of the package will have it pushing $50USD/mo I would expect. Even if they introduce at $20-30USD/mo it's way too much unless you want to watch the big 4 sports. Sucks, and of course they will not do any a la carte offerings for individual sports.
  • 1 0
 Upvote on this. Even if they start it lower, they raise it quick just like every streaming service/app does. My wife and I were just talking about this. At the current rate, the streaming and app products we subscribed to have nearly doubled in the last 3 years. In addition, they continue to seperate out different sports and entertainment programs that require another app at an additional cost. It is close to the breaking point for us. Time to say no and ride more for me.
  • 3 0
 Not worth it. Even if you are a sports fan, you risk blackouts. But better yet, will it be like an actual broadcast and it'll switch to bowling with 3 riders left because they went long and they have hair club advertising that needs to be shown?
  • 6 0
 Pricing is expected to be $45-50 per month! (Source NBC)
  • 2 0
 So far Discovery and Co have set around making money on our sport with little sponsorship or growth back into it. Don't see anyone riding with a Discovery sponsored helmet, so it's either pirate link viewing or enjoying crankworx and hard-line
  • 1 0
 Of course they have. If they get enough viewers then sponsors will follow. This is about getting some of the other 99.9% who watch sport to see it not the 0.1% who already do
  • 5 0
 Turn off your TVs and put down that mobile device.
  • 1 0
 Put on your meta virtual reality thingys
  • 5 1
 Fox,Warner, Disney,—-“Hear me out….How can we all screw the viewers together??”
  • 1 0
 Too expensive. Guess I won't be watching DH World Cup races anymore. There needs to be a more reasonably priced option. I was willing to cough up ten bucks a month, but I wasn't happy about it. Now we're talking $25 a month or more?!? I'm out.
  • 1 0
 This was actually viewed as a positive by most sports fans when this was announced yesterday. People who watch conventional sports and want to stream have been asking for this for years because they don't want to have to sign up for 14 different streaming services. Definitely screws you over if you only want to watch DH though. Hoping Canada gets a better option.
  • 5 0
 Here we go again…
  • 3 0
 Launch in the fall, when most of the DH racing is over. Marketing team just got fired.
  • 3 0
 So does that mean that you need to spend a fortune on all the sports when you only really care about the cycling?
  • 1 0
 All these new streaming services are the best motivators to go outside and do something else, anything else, other than pay the billionaires more money to sit on a couch and do nothing…
  • 1 0
 Best way to stick it to big greedy corporate corporations is go full boycott and go support your local bike races. The rider's will enjoy the support more and be stoked about it. Heck you might even make some new friends.
  • 4 0
 Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 now we just need to hear from streaming-cost-too-much-now. where he at?
  • 3 0
 How many races will be geo restricted even after payment?
  • 1 0
 The NFL Sunday ticket alone was $450 for last season. If this includes anything similar to that package, plus MLB, UFC, NBA, and PGA, it's going to cost bank.
  • 2 0
 yup. I doubt it will be that much, but it's going to be way more than hardcore cyclists are going to want to pay for just DH bike races.
  • 1 0
 Has there been any announcement yet for how we’re supposed to watch the world cups from Canada?? Seems only info for Europe and US so far.
  • 1 0
 While maybe in the minority…I’m more than happy to pay…I just have no idea what to do or where to pay it at the point…?
  • 1 0
 That’s £20 per round assuming your not interested in the other stuff. Depending where you live that’s almost a day uplifting pass. Bollocks to that. Get some fresh air
  • 2 0
 Last sign of the apocalypse
  • 4 0
 Foretold in revelations for sure.
  • 2 0
 God dammit, this is going to be expensive.
  • 7 0
 Only if you buy it
  • 2 0
 David Zaslav is a 100% douche bag
  • 4 2
 Paying Fox to watch DH? F**k that.
  • 2 0
 Only $49.99/month for the new package of everything you don't want!
  • 2 0
 At this point, you're just making it worse...
  • 2 0
 Oh, here's this thing you love....? MINE NOW gimme all your moneys
  • 2 0
 Make pirating great again
  • 1 0
 super bowl prediction. Kansas City Chiefs beat San francisco 49ers 27 to 14. Travis Kelce proposal to swift on 50 yard line.
  • 2 0
 I miss the good old days…
  • 1 0
 Username checks out
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: It’s literally my initials, what does it check out? Genuine question.
  • 1 0
 They're going to ruin F1 coverage with in-race ads too, aren't they?
  • 1 0
 My HBO Max app already has cycling content in it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 2 0
 F-OFF
  • 1 0
 HHHHEEEEERRREEEEEE WE GOOOOOO
  • 1 0
 Next you will have to pay for free porn Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 Excellent work UCI ( * )s
  • 2 0
 Ahh hell nah
  • 1 0
 So is discovery plus enough or do you need to upgrade?
  • 1 0
 Nothing like a monopoly providing sub-par coverage. Suck shit, WB.
  • 1 1
 This could certainly help.
  • 1 2
 Okay but does this really matter to us mtbers?? Like just watch the race recap
  • 1 1
 Hooray







