Washington Rider Sues Specialized Over Alleged Turbo Levo Motor Defect

A Washington state man is suing Specialized Bicycle Components, alleging that a known defect in his Turbo Levo e-MTB’s motor caused a crash that left him with seven broken ribs.
According to a lawsuit filed on October 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Steve Ruggiero of Bainbridge Island was riding his Turbo Levo in Oakridge, Oregon, when the bike’s motor allegedly malfunctioned. The incident occurred while descending a steep section of trail in Eco mode, when Ruggiero says the rear wheel “spun out” on a loam surface due to a manufacturing flaw known as overrun, a condition where an e-bike accelerates beyond the assist level selected by the rider.
Ruggiero reportedly lost control, crashed, and later required hospitalization for multiple broken ribs. His lawsuit claims that Specialized has been aware of the issue for years, pointing to forum discussions dating back to 2017 that describe similar motor behaviour.
|When he opened his eyes and looked back, he saw the Turbo Levo on its side with a long ‘J’-shaped rut spun into the dirt where the rear wheel had suddenly accelerated and spun while driving him into the hillside.— The complaint reads
The filing seeks general, specific, and punitive damages, along with legal fees and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.
We have reached out to Specialized for comment and will update this if we hear back.
This story was first reported on by Bicycle Retailer
.
