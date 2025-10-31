Powered by Outside

Washington Rider Sues Specialized Over Alleged Turbo Levo Motor Defect

Oct 31, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
A Washington state man is suing Specialized Bicycle Components, alleging that a known defect in his Turbo Levo e-MTB’s motor caused a crash that left him with seven broken ribs.

According to a lawsuit filed on October 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Steve Ruggiero of Bainbridge Island was riding his Turbo Levo in Oakridge, Oregon, when the bike’s motor allegedly malfunctioned. The incident occurred while descending a steep section of trail in Eco mode, when Ruggiero says the rear wheel “spun out” on a loam surface due to a manufacturing flaw known as overrun, a condition where an e-bike accelerates beyond the assist level selected by the rider.

Ruggiero reportedly lost control, crashed, and later required hospitalization for multiple broken ribs. His lawsuit claims that Specialized has been aware of the issue for years, pointing to forum discussions dating back to 2017 that describe similar motor behaviour.

bigquotesWhen he opened his eyes and looked back, he saw the Turbo Levo on its side with a long ‘J’-shaped rut spun into the dirt where the rear wheel had suddenly accelerated and spun while driving him into the hillside. The complaint reads

The filing seeks general, specific, and punitive damages, along with legal fees and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

We have reached out to Specialized for comment and will update this if we hear back.

This story was first reported on by Bicycle Retailer.

41 Comments
  • 561
 I for one am looking forward to all the level headed comments from this story.
  • 21
 My thoughts exactly.
  • 41
 "Levo" headed?
  • 310
 "The case highlights growing questions around" American litigation culture, claimant reliability and personal responsibility.

Fixed the end of your article for you Smile
  • 80
 This and only this. Same reason we're on the brink of losing resort skiing in Oregon. Unfortunately it only takes a few clowns with low skill, no sense, or both in our highly litigious low responsibility country to fuck it up for the rest of us.
  • 220
 Skill issue
  • 210
 This happened to ryder hesjedal as well
  • 60
 This is simultaneously niche and on the nose.
  • 170
 "of Bainbridge Island" lol of f*cking course he is
  • 182
 Umm, how about just sack up?
  • 253
 Not an option. He rides an eBike
  • 72
 @chrisclifford: I tried giving you 100 upvotes for this comment but was only permitted 1. Thank you for your service.
  • 40
 @scrawnydog: 100 from me also
  • 140
 e-bike rider finds out their e-bike only helps get them up the hill but not down the hill. oops.
  • 132
 Some people have no shame huh
  • 80
 “My bike had a mind of its own and threw me off” is a headline I kinda figured I’d see eventually, but not quite this soon.
  • 94
 In Soviet Oregon, bike rides you!

Also ebikes aren't allowed in oakridge I didnt think? Maybe some legal avenue for specialized to nullify this case as he was probably riding his bike in an illegal manner.

Im totally talking from my butt though it's been since I've been there.
  • 20
 e bikes are allowed on Alpine trail.
  • 90
 Hahahaha.
  • 80
 "I was just riding along..."
  • 70
 Can I sue KTM for this common problem known as "Whiskey Throttle"
  • 70
 Specialized Corolla
  • 31
 For all ebikes, the motor/wiring harness is the weakest link. I've had to do a ton of replacements on motors, wiring harnesses, and batteries for the shop I work for. Funnily enough, working on ebikes has simultaneously want an ebike and hate them even more.
  • 50
 Maybe he should just learn how to ride a bike and also it is his own fault as we all MTB riding is inherently dangerous.
  • 20
 I honestly don't fully understand this thing. "The incident occurred while descending a steep section of trail in Eco mode, when Ruggiero says the rear wheel “spun out” on a loam surface due to a manufacturing flaw known as overrun, a condition where an e-bike accelerates beyond the assist level selected by the rider." How can you crash on a steep descent due to your real wheel spinning out? If you are on a descent, especiall on a steep one, how does the rear wheel spin out? What does "overrun" mean in this particular case? Appreciate the infos.
  • 20
 Yes its true there is a torque sensor that can go bad. it happened to me. it started to overrun more and more on a ride so i imeadiately called my LBS and got a new motor before something "bad" happened. Specialized sent one right out no question. bike running great 3 years later. I imagine the guy felt something was wrong but just kept riding.
  • 20
 If this guy is going to sue a bicycle manufacturer because of a few broken ribs, he should really just quit mountain biking. What's going to happen the next time he gets hurt and can't find someone to sue because of it?
  • 11
 I hope they find his remains inside a shark
  • 11
 they find his remains inside a shark
  • 40
 Should’ve bought a real bike
  • 40
 Wait, he crashed mountain biking and got hurt?! LOL
  • 20
 dude founded faponline.net.

His real estate / big box store mall whatever it is, its website is faponline.net

Fap. Online. Dot net.
  • 20
 And just a few years ago Bosch was advertising the overrun as a feature of the race motor
  • 20
 Yeah, at face value this makes no sense. Overrun is not a defect, it's a feature. All MTB motors have it. Article could definitely use some clarification.
  • 51
 Just say no to mopeds
  • 20
 How very seattle...with our litigation culture this is so predictable. Try learning how to ride...
  • 20
 What a nerd. I heard homie also eats his fries with a fork.
  • 20
 if it's poutine, I'll allow it.
  • 20
 Dumb ass doesn't even get into Friday Fails.
  • 10
 Moon point is so fun. Love that ride!







