Watch Brett Tippie's Interview From The Moment Movie - Video

Apr 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Brett Tippie's Interview From The Moment Movie

The Moment Movie is a feature-length documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking that features the mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. Directed by former pro mountain biker-turned-filmmaker Darcy Hennessey Turenne, this film is a comprehensive look at how the sport began, told by the characters like Brett Tippie who lived it first hand.




Purchase The Moment Movie on iTunes, Vimeo On Demand, Google Play, Amazon, and XBox.


MENTIONS: @themomentmovie


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Brett did an awesome interview on the HKT podcast a few months ago, if you guys want something a little longer.

soundcloud.com/user-808908651/038-brett-tippie

pb editors: this would make a good article Wink
  • + 2
 YEAH TIP!!!! Home town hero right there.
  • + 1
 Did you know Tippie's first name is actually Frederic?
  • + 1
 Braaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap!

