Watch Brett Tippie's Interview From The Moment Movie - Video





The Moment Movie is a feature-length documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking that features the mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. Directed by former pro mountain biker-turned-filmmaker Darcy Hennessey Turenne, this film is a comprehensive look at how the sport began, told by the characters like Brett Tippie who lived it first hand.





