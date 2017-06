Watch Crankworx Innsbruck 2017 Live All Week on Pinkbike

Tune into Pinkbike all week to catch the action live from Austria. First up on the schedule is Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style.







Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style, Thursday, 22 June:



• 5:30–7:30PM CEST Local Time

• 4:30–6:30PM BST (UK Time)

• 8:30–10:30AM PDT

• 11:30–1:30PM (USA, NY Time)

• 1:30–3:30AM, Friday (Australia, Sydney)

• 3:30–5:30AM, Friday NZST







Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox, Friday, 23 June:



• 8:00–10:00PM CEST

• 7:00–9:00PM BST

• 11:00–1:00PM PDT

• 2:00–4:00PM (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00–6:00AM Saturday (Australia, Sydney)

• 6:00–8:00AM Saturday NZST







Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS, Saturday, 24 June:



• 3:30–5:30PM CEST

• 2:30–4:30PM BST

• 6:30–8:30AM PDT

• 9:30–11:30AM (USA, NY Time)

• 11:30–1:30AM, Sunday (Australia, Sydney)

• 1:30–3:30AM, Sunday NZST