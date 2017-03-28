Watch Crankworx Rotorua 2017 Live All Week on Pinkbike

All this week you can catch the action from Crankworx Rotorua LIVE on Pinkbike. Crankworx Rotorua runs March 25th–April 2nd and will be broadcast live, all season long, on Crankworx.com
right here, on Pinkbike.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Air Downhill Cancelled – Rescheduled for Friday, March 31 at 1PM NZDT.
1:45PM NZDT – (Local Time)
12:45AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)
5:45PM – March 28 (LA Time)
8:45AM – (USA, NY Time)
11:45AM – (Australia, Sydney)
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank Cancelled – Rescheduled for later in the week. Stay tuned for updates on when.
5PM NZDT – (Local Time)
4AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)
9PM – March 28 (LA Time)
12PM – (USA, NY Time)
3PM – (Australia, Sydney)
Thursday March 30, 2017
Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style
Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
5PM NZDT – (Local Time)
4AM GMT – March 29 (UK Time)
9PM – March 29 (LA Time)
12AM – (USA, NY Time)
3PM – (Australia, Sydney)
Friday March 31, 2017
Pump Track Challenge Presented by Rockshox
Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
7PM NZDT – (Local Time)
6AM GMT – March 30 (UK Time)
11PM – March 30 (LA Time)
2AM – (USA, NY Time)
5PM – (Australia, Sydney)
Saturday, April 1, 2017
iXS Downhill
Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
4PM NZDT – (Local Time)
3AM GMT – March 31 (UK Time)
8PM – March 31 (LA Time)
11PM – (USA, NY Time)
2PM – (Australia, Sydney)
Sunday, April 2, 2017 Slopestyle in Memory of McGazzaTune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
11:30AM NZDT – (Local Time)
11:30PM GMT – April 1 (UK Time)
3:30PM – April 1 (LA Time)
6:30PM – April 1 (USA, NY Time)
9:30AM – (Australia, Sydney)
All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle are broadcast LIVE on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV
. The Rotorua Slopestyle event, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, is the finale of the festival, on April 1 and April 2, 2017, depending on time zone. LIVE
April 1st 2017 Starting at 04:30pm PDT/01:00am CEST.
7 Comments
Post a Comment