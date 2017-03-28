EVENTS

Watch Crankworx Rotorua 2017 Live All Week on Pinkbike

Mar 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Rotorua banner 2017

All this week you can catch the action from Crankworx Rotorua LIVE on Pinkbike. Crankworx Rotorua runs March 25th–April 2nd and will be broadcast live, all season long, on Crankworx.com right here, on Pinkbike.

Air DH Finals Crankworx Rotorua 2016

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Air Downhill Cancelled – Rescheduled for Friday, March 31 at 1PM NZDT.

1:45PM NZDT – (Local Time)
12:45AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)
5:45PM – March 28 (LA Time)
8:45AM – (USA, NY Time)
11:45AM – (Australia, Sydney)




R-DOGG

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank Cancelled – Rescheduled for later in the week. Stay tuned for updates on when.

5PM NZDT – (Local Time)
4AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)
9PM – March 28 (LA Time)
12PM – (USA, NY Time)
3PM – (Australia, Sydney)




Phil Atwill tweaking it over the final roller

Thursday March 30, 2017

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style

Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.

5PM NZDT – (Local Time)
4AM GMT – March 29 (UK Time)
9PM – March 29 (LA Time)
12AM – (USA, NY Time)
3PM – (Australia, Sydney)




Sick Mick Hannah always is a fast one here but not enough to make it into finals.

Friday March 31, 2017

Pump Track Challenge Presented by Rockshox

Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.

7PM NZDT – (Local Time)
6AM GMT – March 30 (UK Time)
11PM – March 30 (LA Time)
2AM – (USA, NY Time)
5PM – (Australia, Sydney)




Marcelo Gutierrez sending the triple into the finish.

Saturday, April 1, 2017

iXS Downhill

Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.

4PM NZDT – (Local Time)
3AM GMT – March 31 (UK Time)
8PM – March 31 (LA Time)
11PM – (USA, NY Time)
2PM – (Australia, Sydney)




Tom Hey leads out the Kelly Mcgarry tribute ride on the slopestyle course followed by countless riders all shredding for their fallen friend.

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.

11:30AM NZDT – (Local Time)
11:30PM GMT – April 1 (UK Time)
3:30PM – April 1 (LA Time)
6:30PM – April 1 (USA, NY Time)
9:30AM – (Australia, Sydney)


All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle are broadcast LIVE on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV. The Rotorua Slopestyle event, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, is the finale of the festival, on April 1 and April 2, 2017, depending on time zone. LIVE April 1st 2017 Starting at 04:30pm PDT/01:00am CEST.


Skyline - Rotorua mountain biking trails


7 Comments

  • + 1
 Can't wait till Sunday! Slopestyle is my favorite event all year to watch!!!
  • + 2
 Errr. I think the last section should be Sunday, April 2, 2017
  • + 2
 Updated!
  • + 2
 @AJBarlas: hey just a quick one, yous need to change the dates on the pumptrack and ixs downhill for uk and la time, but other than that, great job very useful to actually have different time zones ✌
  • + 1
 @djohare: Bugger. Running on fumes is causing holes. Smile Fixed, and thanks!
  • + 1
 Haha thanks for specifically putting Sydney's time in! Was worried I was gonna have to search up timezones
  • + 1
 This is so cool. I hope the whole season is presented like this!

