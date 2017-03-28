Watch Crankworx Rotorua 2017 Live All Week on Pinkbike



All this week you can catch the action from Crankworx Rotorua LIVE on Pinkbike. Crankworx Rotorua runs March 25th–April 2nd and will be broadcast live, all season long, on Crankworx.com right here, on Pinkbike.



Wednesday, March 29, 2017



Air Downhill Cancelled – Rescheduled for Friday, March 31 at 1PM NZDT.



1:45PM NZDT – (Local Time)

12:45AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)

5:45PM – March 28 (LA Time)

8:45AM – (USA, NY Time)

11:45AM – (Australia, Sydney)













Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank Cancelled – Rescheduled for later in the week. Stay tuned for updates on when.



5PM NZDT – (Local Time)

4AM GMT – March 28 (UK Time)

9PM – March 28 (LA Time)

12PM – (USA, NY Time)

3PM – (Australia, Sydney)













Thursday March 30, 2017



Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style



5PM NZDT – (Local Time)

4AM GMT – March 29 (UK Time)

9PM – March 29 (LA Time)

12AM – (USA, NY Time)

3PM – (Australia, Sydney)













Friday March 31, 2017



Pump Track Challenge Presented by Rockshox



7PM NZDT – (Local Time)

6AM GMT – March 30 (UK Time)

11PM – March 30 (LA Time)

2AM – (USA, NY Time)

5PM – (Australia, Sydney)













Saturday, April 1, 2017



iXS Downhill



4PM NZDT – (Local Time)

3AM GMT – March 31 (UK Time)

8PM – March 31 (LA Time)

11PM – (USA, NY Time)

2PM – (Australia, Sydney)









