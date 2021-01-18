Video: Joel Anderson - Always Fast, Always Steezy

As perpetual lockdowns keep us from venturing outside to capture more good times on video, we had to look to the cutting room floor to satisfy our appetite for content.
First up is the best bits from last year's UK tour from the ever fast and ever steezy Joel Anderson:
More Joel? Check out Joel and friends in Stumpy Sessions:
Joel hails from Triscombe in the South West of the UK where the trails are small but mighty enough to challenge the best.
Follow Joel on Instagram
.
4 Comments
Post a Comment