Video: Joel Anderson - Always Fast, Always Steezy

Jan 18, 2021
by melonoptics  

As perpetual lockdowns keep us from venturing outside to capture more good times on video, we had to look to the cutting room floor to satisfy our appetite for content.

First up is the best bits from last year's UK tour from the ever fast and ever steezy Joel Anderson:






More Joel? Check out Joel and friends in Stumpy Sessions:


Joel hails from Triscombe in the South West of the UK where the trails are small but mighty enough to challenge the best.

Follow Joel on Instagram.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joel Anderson


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 saw him pedaling his bike in the air...I know that on big jumps if you hit your brakes in the air it will tip your bike forward a little, does pedaling in the air cause you to tip your bike back a little bit? I've always wondered about this, and if this could help prevent otb??
  • 1 0
 Google Ronnie Mac's air wheelie for a full explanation of the physics.
  • 1 0
 @1992dr350: So pedaling in a high gear while in the air on a big jump will bring the nose of my bike up? In my mind that could stop otb...
  • 1 0
 Neat.

Post a Comment



