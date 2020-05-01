Watch 'Not Bad' for Free this Weekend

Watch Now for Free: Not Bad by Anthill Films

Click to watch Not Bad for Free right now until 9pm PST on May 3:

This week, we return to a simpler time. A time when mountain bikers roamed the planet like sheep roam a grassy-green field. A time when friends could slap each other with giant freshwater eels without fear or reprisals (unless you count a 30-day long food fight). If you have no idea what we are talking about, then you really should watch 2014’s. And if you already have... Well now is a good time to relive all those not bad memories. Because you can, right now, for free. Enjoy!This free online screening of “NotBad” is part of Anthill’s new Movie of the Week series. Working with our friends at Shimano, Trek and the action sports streaming service Echboom, we will be bringing you each of Anthill’s movies from the past 10 years for free, almost anywhere in the world, every week. Stay tuned to find out what movie will be coming out next week.