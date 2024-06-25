Powered by Outside

Watch Now: Hard Knocks Racing Downhill & Free Skiing - Ultimate Mountain Athlete Episode 4

Jun 25, 2024
by Outside Online  
Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, continues with the downhill mountain bike race high above Durango's Mesa Park. From the top of Pautskey Point, the athletes must navigate a steep, slick rock descent of an exposed ridgeline into a technical trail that awards overall speed. As leaders begin to emerge, a backcountry free ski contest back on Red Mountain 3 offers chances to level the field. But variable spring snow conditions throw wrenches when slopestyle skills meet tricky landings.

