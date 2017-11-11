Watch Now: Blood Road with Rebecca Rusch





Ultra-endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch has won competitions all around the world in several disciplines, however, she faced her toughest challenge yet in new Red Bull Media House documentary Blood Road.







The American, who is also known as “The Queen of Pain”, set out on an arduous journey of healing and self-discovery in search of the site where her father’s plane went down during the Vietnam War.











Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, pedalled 1,200 miles along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, including the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, to reach the site where Rebecca’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot, was shot down in Laos. The 48-year-old explained, “The most alarming discovery of the entire journey was learning about the vast amount of unexploded wartime ordnance that still remains and continues to threaten human lives. “I went there searching for my Dad and pieces of myself, but came home with the understanding that I can use my bike for a bigger purpose than just winning races.”







