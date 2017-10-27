Pinkbike.com
WATCH NOW: Red Bull Rampage 2017
Oct 27, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
47 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
whattheheel
Plus
(23 mins ago)
COME ON ZINK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
nvidia
(7 mins ago)
that flip!
[Reply]
+ 8
PaXXXton
(27 mins ago)
RAMPAGE!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
fawkinbostonkid
(16 mins ago)
Currently sitting in a jury pool waiting to get called or sent home, to ride. This is the perfect cure to my boredom.
[Reply]
+ 3
ianswilson815
(20 mins ago)
Shut that russian guy up!! (unless you're in russia, then I guess its fine?)
[Reply]
+ 4
hetfield1
(27 mins ago)
Is it me or does anyone else hear a Russian announcer in the background?!
[Reply]
+ 1
ktnkgb
(26 mins ago)
Me to. Damn!!
[Reply]
+ 1
sampolicky
(25 mins ago)
Yeah. He's talking louder than Cam
[Reply]
+ 1
wrxrider
(24 mins ago)
Same here
[Reply]
+ 2
lol67
(24 mins ago)
so annoying! come on redbull!
[Reply]
+ 1
krisstoff
(24 mins ago)
Me to but only on redbull tv. The Youtube channel is clear !!!
Edit ; sorry, not so clear...
[Reply]
+ 1
hetfield1
(24 mins ago)
@ktnkgb
: Ok, I thought I needed to see a shrink!
[Reply]
+ 2
richsoffar
(23 mins ago)
sooooooo annoying
[Reply]
+ 2
Bragelonne
(23 mins ago)
Yeah. Annoying as hell.
[Reply]
+ 1
elliott-20
(22 mins ago)
Yeah, not good Redbull not good.
[Reply]
+ 1
neorider
Plus
(22 mins ago)
yup
[Reply]
+ 1
AMGoran
(21 mins ago)
Ffs Redbull get your shit together
[Reply]
+ 1
slayerdegnar
(20 mins ago)
Its making my psychosis even worse.
[Reply]
+ 1
Braindrain
(20 mins ago)
Sort it out rb...
[Reply]
+ 0
gdr-inc
(19 mins ago)
Someone tell that russian or german to find his own commentary booth!
[Reply]
+ 1
Aprilfisheye
(12 mins ago)
Same here FUUUUUCK
[Reply]
+ 1
GXMV
(9 mins ago)
that's simply horrible, that russian bleed... every other languages are neat. no to be an evil here nor a troll BUT realisation too, what if we don't switch enough fast from the rear angle so nobody can see half of the runs... so basically they put in an awesome effort to go live for rampage eve and THE event of the year and then they just explode live ! soooooo shame...
as you said Cam: good or bad pinkbike comments?!
[Reply]
+ 1
nvidia
(9 mins ago)
yep, look`s like we can also make interventions into live stream now!
[Reply]
+ 2
sampolicky
(2 mins ago)
Looks like its fixed.
[Reply]
+ 3
HansvonStoffeln
(21 mins ago)
Russian Hacker takeover. Redbull got putined!
[Reply]
+ 3
Meowmix1
(25 mins ago)
It sounds like there are 2 feeds over top the English....
[Reply]
+ 3
neorider
Plus
(21 mins ago)
all I want to hear is Cam, in English
[Reply]
+ 3
StevePark
(17 mins ago)
Putin has taken over Rampage
[Reply]
+ 1
Mackerelbasher
(14 mins ago)
This is a fricking joke, come on redbull check your feed, this russian is ruining it for us
[Reply]
+ 1
Jtalatzko
(17 mins ago)
The Russian commentary in the background is lame! Camera angles are the worst they have ever been. What year is it...
[Reply]
+ 3
HARv379
(17 mins ago)
Seems fixed
[Reply]
+ 2
A1orbust
(17 mins ago)
Wow Redbull get your shit together. There are like 3 voices on the feed.
[Reply]
+ 2
riffscreamer
(18 mins ago)
Anyone else wonder why Brett Rheeder's non-Kashima Coated Fox 40?
[Reply]
+ 1
pacificnorthwet
(24 mins ago)
I'm just getting the same error message I get on every red bull video ever.
[Reply]
+ 1
Daire
(20 mins ago)
It's on YouTube streaming live too
[Reply]
+ 2
CoffeeHouseMedia
(21 mins ago)
There’s like 3 different people commentating at the same time...
[Reply]
+ 1
Meowmix1
(20 mins ago)
That and on top of the radio chatter on the mountain, it is getting too much to filter through.
[Reply]
+ 1
grossplak
(12 mins ago)
Putin hacked the live ????
[Reply]
+ 1
Levin192
(12 mins ago)
My f*cking god how hard can it be to fix that audio...
[Reply]
+ 1
wrightwoodfilms
(15 mins ago)
Let’s go Straight! Zink! Storch!
[Reply]
+ 1
jayjayjee
(23 mins ago)
im gettin nauseous from these other languages ontop
[Reply]
+ 1
taifi
(19 mins ago)
Redbull! Do smth with the russian guy! It’s annoying!
[Reply]
+ 1
emccurrie
(24 mins ago)
Someone will probably say something, it’s gonna skrew the replay to....
[Reply]
+ 1
ktnkgb
(24 mins ago)
Suppress the polish commentary! Is really annoying!
[Reply]
+ 1
wrightwoodfilms
(7 mins ago)
Sick beats Zink!
[Reply]
- 4
mollow
(22 mins ago)
WHY THE f*ck WOULD YOU DO THAT ON A FRIDAY AT NOON!!! WHY NOT SATURDAY??? NOW I HAVE TO STAY OFF MY PHONE ALL DAY AT WORK YOU MOTHERf*ckERS!!! YES I KNOW CAP LOCKS ARE IRRITATING
[Reply]
+ 2
CoffeeHouseMedia
(16 mins ago)
I’m pretty sure they put the event on when the weather is safe, not when you don’t have work...
[Reply]
