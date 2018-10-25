Pinkbike.com
Live Now: Red Bull Rampage Pre-Show
Oct 25, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Tweet
Enjoy today's practice session, and be sure to catch all the action on Friday, October 26th, starting at 10:00am Pacific Time.
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
jayjayjee
(52 mins ago)
Anyone else able to hear and see the full half hour or so before they officially started where all the mics are on and they don't know they're live and they're goin through things?
[Reply]
+ 3
scottlink
(1 hours ago)
Sick!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(1 hours ago)
Those guys in the booth don't have pants on.
[Reply]
+ 1
yourmomma
(31 mins ago)
who's the new commentator? no cam McCaul?
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(1 hours ago)
"Bearclaw what is he doing?"
Do people really call him that to his face?
[Reply]
+ 1
Bomadics
(8 mins ago)
dude, he named his own competition "Bearclaw".
[Reply]
+ 1
TroyJ
(1 hours ago)
Anyone know why Sam Reynolds isn't riding this year?
[Reply]
+ 1
Pataldo
(57 mins ago)
Who got the biggest drop?
[Reply]
+ 1
tomonda
(30 mins ago)
Bizet is a funny guy.
[Reply]
