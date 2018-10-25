RED BULL BIKE

Live Now: Red Bull Rampage Pre-Show

Oct 25, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Enjoy today's practice session, and be sure to catch all the action on Friday, October 26th, starting at 10:00am Pacific Time.

9 Comments

  • + 1
 Anyone else able to hear and see the full half hour or so before they officially started where all the mics are on and they don't know they're live and they're goin through things?
  • + 3
 Sick!!!
  • + 2
 Those guys in the booth don't have pants on.
  • + 1
 who's the new commentator? no cam McCaul?
  • + 1
 "Bearclaw what is he doing?"

Do people really call him that to his face?
  • + 1
 dude, he named his own competition "Bearclaw".
  • + 1
 Anyone know why Sam Reynolds isn't riding this year?
  • + 1
 Who got the biggest drop?
  • + 1
 Bizet is a funny guy.

