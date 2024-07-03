Watch Now: Ultimate Mountain Athlete Season 1

Powered by Outside

Jul 3, 2024
Ultimate Mountain Athlete
Season One
Plenty of pro skiers, climbers, and mountain bikers can claim to be the best at their sport. But who is the best at all of them? The Ultimate Mountain Athlete will find out. This new 5-part series pits a group of seasoned pros across three core alpine sports in Colorado’s rugged San Juan Mountains. Watch an elite field of eight athletes battle it in this first-ever multi-stage competition over a week of head-to-head races. One men’s and one women’s contender will be crowned.

Athletes will compete on courses set between Durango and Ouray, Colorado, to test overall skill, style, and endurance in three distinct sport stages: mountain biking, backcountry skiing, and sport climbing. The male and female athletes with the most points earned across the stages will claim the title of 2024 Ultimate Mountain Athlete. The prize? UMA winners have the option of accepting either a 2024 Toyota Tacoma 2-year lease, or its cash prize equivalent.





Ep 1 | Welcome to UMA & Climbing Part One

Welcome to Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. In this debut episode, we meet a group of eight seasoned pros and kick off this first-ever multi-stage competition with a climbing challenge in Ouray, Colorado. The athletes go head-to-head in a physical chess match to determine who can lead the hardest pair of sport-climbing routes in Uncompahgre Gorge with time to spare, earning points for a spot on the podium.





Ep 2 | Climbing Sends & Skiing Starts

The competition continues on Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, with the conclusion of the climbing stage. We see who had the top sends for podium spots, then move up to the alpine proving grounds of the Colorado high country. On Red Mountain 3, the altitude takes its toll as the athletes race head-to-head in a Vertical Sprint up to the 12,859-foot summit. Then comes the fun part: the downhill.





Ep 3 | Big Mountain Descent & Biking Begins

Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, returns to the wind-whipped summit of Red Mountain 3, where athletes transition to the Big Mountain Descent. This timed and judged individual run puts points on the line as the athletes—with legs and lungs burning—navigate high-speed lines down nearly 2,000 feet of steep, cliff-lined terrain. Next, the competition moves to lower elevations for the first of two gravity-based bike challenges, starting with an Air DH flow race. Riders earn points for speed and judged style, while pumping through a series of tricky jumps, tabletops and berms.




Ep 4 | Downhill Biking & Free Skiing Hard Knocks

Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, continues with the downhill mountain bike race high above Durango's Mesa Park. From the top of Pautskey Point, the athletes must navigate a steep, slick rock descent of an exposed ridgeline into a technical trail that awards overall speed. As leaders begin to emerge, a backcountry free ski contest back on Red Mountain 3 offers chances to level the field. But variable spring snow conditions throw wrenches when slopestyle skills meet tricky landings.





Ep 5 | Challenges Wrapped & Champions Crowned

Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, concludes its first season with the Free Ski contest’s second of two scored runs down a lower bowl face into a series of man-made jumps. Judged for execution, flow, trick variety, and creativity, the athletes earn their final points before the judges convene to review performances across the event’s full trio of core alpine sports. With tallied final point values, hosts Amie Engerbretson and Selema Masekela crown the inaugural men’s and women’s Ultimate Mountain Athlete champions.

3 Comments
  • 7 0
 I'm not gonna watch 5 episodes at once (thanks, autoplay), but the competitive outdoor climbing is novel and honestly pretty dope. Way to up the stakes...

This show perfectly encapsulates modern outdoor-activity culture; "Why specialize and actually be good at one sport when I can be mediocre at seven?". (I'm also on a range of good to mediocre at multiple outdoor pursuits).
  • 5 0
 Yes, lets auto-play everything all at once forever!
  • 2 1
 Is the winner going to have the most instagram followers? I don’t think I’m alone in saying I am incredibly skeptical… but I hope this is actually about skills and not about “the full package.”







