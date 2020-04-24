Watch Return to Earth for Free this Weekend

Watch Now for Free: Return to Earth by Anthill Films
Even if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere where the trails are still open, chances are you’re not getting after it like you normally would. We’re all hanging out at home, dialing back the risk factor to as close to zero as we can get and dreaming of the time that we'll get to ride those sweet ribbons of singletrack again. And when you can’t ride, what better way is there to dream than by watching a bike movie?
Not everyone has the means to buy a movie or subscribe to a streaming service. So together with our friends at Shimano and Trek, we have partnered up with action sports streaming service Echoboom
for Anthill’s Movie of the Week. Every week you’ll be able to watch one of Anthill’s movies, online, for free, from anywhere in the world. To kick things off with a bang, we are starting with our latest film Return to Earth
.Click to watch Return to Earth for Free right now until 9pm PST on April 26:
Each movie will be available for a limited time every week. Our hope is that this will encourage you to make the most of this short window... Invite your friends to an online watch party. Got a trainer? Try spinning in sync with the movie. Care to re-enact your favourite segments in the living room or backyard (safely of course)? We look forward to seeing what everyone comes up with. You can share all your ideas with us on Instagram using the hashtag #anthillmovieoftheweek
A quick note to all those who have purchased the film already: We hope you don’t feel like we are undervaluing the hard-earned money you’ve put up to watch our films. Our goal to do what we can to help bring a little fun into the world right now. Anthill couldn’t exist without the ongoing support and stoke from everyone who comes out to a premiere, downloads a movie or watches on a streaming service. From the whole team at Anthill Films... THANK YOU!
Stay tuned to find out what movie will be coming out next week.
Want to go deeper? Check out Anthill’s new podcast Until Sunset
, with episodes featuring exclusive interviews captured in the field while shooting Return to Earth. Available now on most platforms where you get your favourite podcasts.
Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective. Photography by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga.#returntoearthreturntoearth.movie
