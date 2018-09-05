Watch: Seasons of Chesyland with Max Mey

The Slopestyle line has a big step down

Max was thinking about new tricks and the foot-clapper came in his mind

Welcome to Chesyland, Max Mey‘s training compound. This place is known for its slopestyle line on which riders like Peter Henke and Thomas Genon have shown massive tricks in different videos.Since Peter Henke ended his mountain bike career, Max is the rider who develops new jumps and tricks at this awesome place. Max always loved to build new jumps and to improve them. Over the past winter, he decided to build a new, smaller dirt-line to have a bit more variety in his compound.When I first contacted Max in February, I only wanted to film his riding, but as I explored how much he built in Chesyland I decided to take a more documentary approach. I want to show the hard work and the amount of time that goes into building new jumps and lines.The first Episode of Seasons of Chesyland is about building and training. Stay tuned, if you want to know how Max Mey‘s year continues!