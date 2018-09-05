VIDEOS

Watch: Seasons of Chesyland with Max Mey

Sep 4, 2018
by Tim Zerban  
Seasons of Chesyland - Ep.: 1 Spring

by TimZerban
Views: 1,135    Faves: 13    Comments: 3


Welcome to Chesyland, Max Mey‘s training compound. This place is known for its slopestyle line on which riders like Peter Henke and Thomas Genon have shown massive tricks in different videos.

Since Peter Henke ended his mountain bike career, Max is the rider who develops new jumps and tricks at this awesome place. Max always loved to build new jumps and to improve them. Over the past winter, he decided to build a new, smaller dirt-line to have a bit more variety in his compound.

The Slopestyle line has a big step down


Max was thinking about new tricks and the foot-clapper came in his mind

When I first contacted Max in February, I only wanted to film his riding, but as I explored how much he built in Chesyland I decided to take a more documentary approach. I want to show the hard work and the amount of time that goes into building new jumps and lines.


The first Episode of Seasons of Chesyland is about building and training. Stay tuned, if you want to know how Max Mey‘s year continues!

Picture Marco Freudenreich


Must Read This Week
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
70996 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
69428 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
53194 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46435 views
First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team
45368 views
First Look: The Stevie Smith 1199 DH Track
41386 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
37807 views
Video Interview: Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycles' Founder
34619 views

1 Comment

  • + 3
 That was dope! Such a sick place ????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029527
Mobile Version of Website