Watch: The Winning Run at Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
Aug 20, 2017 at 14:16
Aug 20, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Brandon Semenuk is at it again: 5th win at Red Bull Joyride! After conquering 4 times in a row between 2011 and 2015, he did it now again. What a ride!
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
kickasscactus
(37 mins ago)
A spoiler alert does not work if you say who won in the title
[Reply]
+ 19
nvranka
(36 mins ago)
...spoiler yet you announce he won in the title Idiots
[Reply]
+ 12
nvidia
(37 mins ago)
Spoiler at main page, why you do it pinkbike
[Reply]
+ 8
choppertank3e
(35 mins ago)
Wow after not ruining the replays for ages again Pinkbike is putting the winners name on the homepage. Please don't do this shit for rampage.
[Reply]
+ 6
cameronumf
(45 mins ago)
How he manages to do all this yet crash while throwing a lazy whip in his celebration run is a mystery
[Reply]
+ 1
scriz
(2 mins ago)
wind
[Reply]
+ 5
Tom-Ryde
(42 mins ago)
I've seen it already but spoilers?
[Reply]
+ 4
conor-mce
(31 mins ago)
i think this kid has some potential
[Reply]
+ 2
JustinLund
(30 mins ago)
Uhhh are you serious? You can’t say spoiler alert and then put the winner in the title
[Reply]
+ 3
DnBjackob
(34 mins ago)
This is just trolling pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 3
coolmann
(43 mins ago)
So Sick he did it again!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
AntN
(25 mins ago)
Is the a PB account setting that hides "spoiler articles"...
Putting the winner in the title really was a scumbag move.
[Reply]
+ 1
Skootur
(36 mins ago)
Have to admit I'm gutted that Rogatkin missed out on getting the triple crown...
[Reply]
+ 1
tdog2
(41 mins ago)
Can someone else win for once
[Reply]
+ 1
wiscobiker
(33 mins ago)
f*ck you
@pinkbike
for putting his name in the f*ckING TITLE! #c*ntS
[Reply]
+ 1
mxmtb
(13 mins ago)
Flips and spins
[Reply]
+ 1
poulail22
(17 mins ago)
no twister ?
[Reply]
+ 1
Jack-McLovin
(17 mins ago)
Wait, who won Joyride?
[Reply]
+ 1
captballjack
(13 mins ago)
SEMENYUCK
[Reply]
- 2
bikebike69
(27 mins ago)
I don't think you understand the term; "spoiler alert"
[Reply]
