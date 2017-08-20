Watch: The Winning Run at Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 20, 2017 at 14:16
Aug 20, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Brandon Semenuk is at it again: 5th win at Red Bull Joyride! After conquering 4 times in a row between 2011 and 2015, he did it now again. What a ride!



MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
167330 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
106226 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
81819 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
73965 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
67615 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
65575 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
65121 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
57231 views






20 Comments

  • + 21
 A spoiler alert does not work if you say who won in the title
  • + 19
 ...spoiler yet you announce he won in the title Idiots
  • + 12
 Spoiler at main page, why you do it pinkbike
  • + 8
 Wow after not ruining the replays for ages again Pinkbike is putting the winners name on the homepage. Please don't do this shit for rampage.
  • + 6
 How he manages to do all this yet crash while throwing a lazy whip in his celebration run is a mystery
  • + 1
 wind
  • + 5
 I've seen it already but spoilers?
  • + 4
 i think this kid has some potential
  • + 2
 Uhhh are you serious? You can’t say spoiler alert and then put the winner in the title
  • + 3
 This is just trolling pinkbike!
  • + 3
 So Sick he did it again!!!
  • + 1
 Is the a PB account setting that hides "spoiler articles"...
Putting the winner in the title really was a scumbag move.
  • + 1
 Have to admit I'm gutted that Rogatkin missed out on getting the triple crown... Frown
  • + 1
 Can someone else win for once
  • + 1
 f*ck you @pinkbike for putting his name in the f*ckING TITLE! #c*ntS
  • + 1
 Flips and spins
  • + 1
 no twister ?
  • + 1
 Wait, who won Joyride?
  • + 1
 SEMENYUCK
  • - 2
 I don't think you understand the term; "spoiler alert"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029949
Mobile Version of Website