Watch Some of the Most Memorable Fort William Runs in Red Bull's 'Fantasy Fort William'

Jun 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Rachel Atherton smashing rocks and raindrops in Fort William.


With no racing at Fort William this year Red Bull have put together some of the most memorable runs from the past ten years with the aim to decide who are the fastest male and female riders to hit the slopes of Aonach Mòr.

bigquotesThe concept is straight forward. The show takes the last 10 years of race-winning runs and gives each one a specific time reduction depending on variables such as weather conditions, the course and the bike technology in play. So, for example, Aaron Gwin's run from 2012 will get a bigger reduction than Greg Minnaar's from 2017 because the American is on an older bike, but this could soon get cancelled out if the weather conditions mean the course is running faster. Although simple on paper, like Fort William itself, perfecting the scientific algorithm has been a fine art. Red Bull

To help decide which runs can be considered the fastest the weather, course and tech for each rider's run will be taken into consideration to help balance out the difference in conditions between the 10 years of racing. Find out more about the unique format here and tune into the live stream at 7 pm BST // 8 pm CEST // 11 am PDT





 Looking forward to the results! Any guesses???

