Watch Some of the Most Memorable Fort William Runs in Red Bull's 'Fantasy Fort William'

The concept is straight forward. The show takes the last 10 years of race-winning runs and gives each one a specific time reduction depending on variables such as weather conditions, the course and the bike technology in play. So, for example, Aaron Gwin's run from 2012 will get a bigger reduction than Greg Minnaar's from 2017 because the American is on an older bike, but this could soon get cancelled out if the weather conditions mean the course is running faster. Although simple on paper, like Fort William itself, perfecting the scientific algorithm has been a fine art. — Red Bull