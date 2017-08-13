Watch the Battle for Red Bull District Ride Live

Aug 13, 2017 at 4:00
Aug 13, 2017
by FMB World Tour  
 
It's getting real at O Marisquino this weekend! Watch all the action LIVE from Vigo, Spain, and see who will get the last FMB Wildcard of the season. The best-ranked rider who is not yet qualified for the final FMB Diamond Event of the season will be heading to Nürnberg on September 2nd for Red Bull District Ride!

You can watch all the action from the O Marisquino final this weekend, live from 10.15am PDT // 1.15 pm EDT // 7.15 pm CEST this Sunday, August 13.


