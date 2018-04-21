RACING

Watch the Top 3 Men's & Women's Qualifying Runs - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Top 3 Women's Runs:


Top 3 Men's Runs:


Qualifying Results:

ELITE MEN
1st // Brook MACDONALD
2nd // Dean LUCAS
3rd // Aaron GWIN

ELITE WOMEN
1st // Rachel ATHERTON
2nd // Tracey HANNAH
3rd // Myriam NICOLE

For full qualifying results, click here.

30 Comments

  • + 15
 Gwin looking like he playing it safe and trying to get as many points as possible, that being said he is likely to go full throttle in the finals. Bulldog looking like a man possessed and blazing speed, love to see him win. The fact Gwin is that close without breaking a sweat and we know bulldog can be a loose cannon????? This is turning out to be an awesome track and can't wait to see the finals. No injuries please to all men and women,, 1st race!
  • + 3
 Yes it should be a good one! I'm a big Gwin fan but it's awesome to have a bunch of Kiwi's back in the mix! Fingers crossed for no flats/mechanicals and solid race runs for all! Also heal up Claudio and Loic!
  • + 1
 27.5 aint dead
  • + 1
 Looked like Bulldog almost lost it in the rocks, looked like his tight foot come out and he was a swerving!

Did Gwin sit down for a second on the top section, after the hard pedal?
  • + 14
 I really hope that the majority of the coverage is of actual dirt and not the stupid pavement sections.
  • + 8
 The track is barely 2 minutes long. I want to see the whole run god damn it. They already shortened the line up
  • + 4
 dirt ? *rocks you mean ? Beer
  • + 9
 Bulldog's blowing one foot off the pedal on the rock garden...what an animal..
  • + 7
 Would not have expected Brook and Dean up there but man that's awesome! Good luck tomorrow boys!
  • + 8
 what a shit new uci rules. they don't even be the last riders on course tomorrow ..!
  • + 5
 @sevenup: Have the UCI given any reason for this new or is it just UCI.
  • + 3
 @sevenup: not up to speed on this. what way is it working now?
  • + 2
 @r-macattack: www.facebook.com/220772774665920/photos/a.224068097669721.54476.220772774665920/1685465461529970/?type=3&theater

looks like they use uci number plate, so minnaar brosnan gwin will be the last riders on course

useless uci, money come into our sport ..
  • + 1
 @W-Perherin: Yup that does seem like a BS way to run things.
  • + 1
 They changed how the top 20 protected riders works
Top 10 from last year (normally the quickest and most consistent anyway and normally the big riders which people want to see,) will be protected throu out the year. the next 10 protected riders are the ones in overall season standings.
Think that how it going to work, or that.s how I understand it.
Same for the woman, but 15 riders I think,
  • + 1
 Shaw, blenki, Brosnan, Gwin and Lucas will be the last 5 down. Think it sucks that if an non-protected rider out qualifies protected riders they don’t get to start in that position @W-Perherin:
  • + 7
 Watch snippets of their runs........
  • + 1
 Seriously! WTF Red Bull?
  • + 3
 Thank you Redbull for showing qualifying runs so cool! Just make sure to show most of the track (at least before the urban section) it's gonna be wild!
  • + 1
 Not sure why none of the girls sent the first double - looked like they had the speed. Maybe a deceptive angle or they were playing it safe.
  • + 1
 strong cross wind I think
  • + 2
 www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1VEAMQEHD1W11/uci-dhi-men-top-3-qualifying for those who see a black screen like me
  • + 1
 The track looks smoother today. According to Minnaar they have filed the sharp rocks.
  • + 1
 2018, year of the bulldog?!
  • + 1
 Why don’t they show juniors?
  • + 1
 "Watch the runs"
  • + 1
 Was Gwin even trying?
  • + 0
 Saving it for tomorrow. While someone else looked like they were going all out, to the point of almost losing it. Ahem, I won't mention any names.
  • + 1
 "This track is too easy"
  • + 2
 But no where near as easy as your mum !!!!

Post a Comment



