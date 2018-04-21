Pinkbike.com
Watch the Top 3 Men's & Women's Qualifying Runs - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Top 3 Women's Runs:
Top 3 Men's Runs:
Qualifying Results:
ELITE MEN
1st // Brook MACDONALD
2nd // Dean LUCAS
3rd // Aaron GWIN
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Rachel ATHERTON
2nd // Tracey HANNAH
3rd // Myriam NICOLE
For full qualifying results, click
here
.
Score
Time
+ 15
fecalmaster
(1 hours ago)
Gwin looking like he playing it safe and trying to get as many points as possible, that being said he is likely to go full throttle in the finals. Bulldog looking like a man possessed and blazing speed, love to see him win. The fact Gwin is that close without breaking a sweat and we know bulldog can be a loose cannon????? This is turning out to be an awesome track and can't wait to see the finals. No injuries please to all men and women,, 1st race!
[Reply]
+ 3
yeti951SD
(57 mins ago)
Yes it should be a good one! I'm a big Gwin fan but it's awesome to have a bunch of Kiwi's back in the mix! Fingers crossed for no flats/mechanicals and solid race runs for all! Also heal up Claudio and Loic!
[Reply]
+ 1
glenno
(39 mins ago)
27.5 aint dead
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(27 mins ago)
Looked like Bulldog almost lost it in the rocks, looked like his tight foot come out and he was a swerving!
Did Gwin sit down for a second on the top section, after the hard pedal?
[Reply]
+ 14
wpplayer18
(1 hours ago)
I really hope that the majority of the coverage is of actual dirt and not the stupid pavement sections.
[Reply]
+ 8
leopaul
(1 hours ago)
The track is barely 2 minutes long. I want to see the whole run god damn it. They already shortened the line up
[Reply]
+ 4
RedBurn
(40 mins ago)
dirt ? *rocks you mean ?
[Reply]
+ 9
Lagr1980
(1 hours ago)
Bulldog's blowing one foot off the pedal on the rock garden...what an animal..
[Reply]
+ 7
FALCONPILOT
(1 hours ago)
Would not have expected Brook and Dean up there but man that's awesome! Good luck tomorrow boys!
[Reply]
+ 8
sevenup
(1 hours ago)
what a shit new uci rules. they don't even be the last riders on course tomorrow ..!
[Reply]
+ 5
fatduke
(1 hours ago)
@sevenup
: Have the UCI given any reason for this new or is it just UCI.
[Reply]
+ 3
r-macattack
(52 mins ago)
@sevenup
: not up to speed on this. what way is it working now?
[Reply]
+ 2
W-Perherin
(44 mins ago)
@r-macattack
:
www.facebook.com/220772774665920/photos/a.224068097669721.54476.220772774665920/1685465461529970/?type=3&theater
looks like they use uci number plate, so minnaar brosnan gwin will be the last riders on course
useless uci, money come into our sport ..
[Reply]
+ 1
fatduke
(28 mins ago)
@W-Perherin
: Yup that does seem like a BS way to run things.
[Reply]
+ 1
finelytunedride
(17 mins ago)
They changed how the top 20 protected riders works
Top 10 from last year (normally the quickest and most consistent anyway and normally the big riders which people want to see,) will be protected throu out the year. the next 10 protected riders are the ones in overall season standings.
Think that how it going to work, or that.s how I understand it.
Same for the woman, but 15 riders I think,
[Reply]
+ 1
Damo6-6-6
(1 mins ago)
Shaw, blenki, Brosnan, Gwin and Lucas will be the last 5 down. Think it sucks that if an non-protected rider out qualifies protected riders they don’t get to start in that position
@W-Perherin
:
[Reply]
+ 7
mgolder
(1 hours ago)
Watch snippets of their runs........
[Reply]
+ 1
ADGproductions
(18 mins ago)
Seriously! WTF Red Bull?
[Reply]
+ 3
yeti951SD
(56 mins ago)
Thank you Redbull for showing qualifying runs so cool! Just make sure to show most of the track (at least before the urban section) it's gonna be wild!
[Reply]
+ 1
tremeer023
(44 mins ago)
Not sure why none of the girls sent the first double - looked like they had the speed. Maybe a deceptive angle or they were playing it safe.
[Reply]
+ 1
finelytunedride
(27 mins ago)
strong cross wind I think
[Reply]
+ 2
RedBurn
(38 mins ago)
www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1VEAMQEHD1W11/uci-dhi-men-top-3-qualifying
for those who see a black screen like me
[Reply]
+ 1
Antoniogama
(1 hours ago)
The track looks smoother today. According to Minnaar they have filed the sharp rocks.
[Reply]
+ 1
TimRidesBikes
(9 mins ago)
2018, year of the bulldog?!
[Reply]
+ 1
Jimmyhurst1
(13 mins ago)
Why don’t they show juniors?
[Reply]
+ 1
bikoholic
(36 mins ago)
"Watch the runs"
[Reply]
+ 1
Dustfarter
(37 mins ago)
Was Gwin even trying?
[Reply]
+ 0
Lotusoperandi
(25 mins ago)
Saving it for tomorrow. While someone else looked like they were going all out, to the point of almost losing it. Ahem, I won't mention any names.
[Reply]
+ 1
nskerb
(1 hours ago)
"This track is too easy"
[Reply]
+ 2
Nukeproof199
(20 mins ago)
But no where near as easy as your mum !!!!
[Reply]
