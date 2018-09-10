Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Watch the Winning Runs - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
Sep 10, 2018
Red Bull Bike
Watch the full replay on
Red Bull TV
.
Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
108399 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
83024 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
79312 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
75229 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
55060 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44981 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44663 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
44565 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
MancAndy
(13 mins ago)
Fair play to Loic and well done for the 3rd and 2nd on the bounce world champs, but you gotta give it to @martinmaes for coming 2nd as an enduro specialist. Maybe we'll see exactly what he can do next season if he moves to DH full time. Congrats to all winners.
[Reply]
+ 4
RedBurn
(21 mins ago)
WE WANT MAES' RUN ... you fucked up RB TV, his run wasnt the good time for the ads
[Reply]
+ 1
Wit290186
(44 mins ago)
Rach's run was on a different level, flat out!
[Reply]
+ 2
onemanarmy
Plus
(42 mins ago)
Yeah. Tahnee played it a bit safe but with Rachel's run I honestly don't think there was anything any woman in the world could have done to beat her. Just one of those races. Next year should be good watching those two battle out. Year after that Holl will be in the mix. Women's is looking up... at least for the next couple years.
[Reply]
+ 1
Wit290186
(40 mins ago)
@onemanarmy
: Will Holl take the option to move up to Elite a year early though?
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(36 mins ago)
@Wit290186
: Lol I love how everyone has been clamoring this whole season for Höll to move up... this was her first year in Jr!
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 mins ago)
@Wit290186
: She said she wanted another year in Jr's I recall.
[Reply]
