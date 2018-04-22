Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Watch the Winning Runs - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 22, 2018
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Tweet
Men's winning run coming soon.
Watch the full replay on
Red Bull TV
.
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 25
winko
(1 hours ago)
Claudio: I didn't think you could ride this course that clean!
Rob: You certainly couldn't
Such a throwback to Freecasters savage Warner days
[Reply]
+ 16
codfather1234
(1 hours ago)
Claudio's going to need some Losinj for that burn.
[Reply]
+ 6
fantaman
(2 hours ago)
Awesome win for Pom Pom,she looks smooth & composed on the whole run down to the finish.
[Reply]
+ 5
panzer103
(1 hours ago)
Gwin looks like Chuck Norris.
[Reply]
+ 5
RedBurn
(32 mins ago)
*is
[Reply]
+ 3
Krimen77
(1 hours ago)
Every time someone writes Pom Pom I read Porn Porn, I should stop watch xvideo ????
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(32 mins ago)
Nice comment from a 40yo guy hahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
NeverStopRaging
(27 mins ago)
Hahahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
MJ4LIFERIDER
(1 hours ago)
Guys anyone mind explaining why Brook was DNF? Wasn’t he supposed to be last man down?
[Reply]
+ 2
el-nombre
(1 hours ago)
Crashed hard
[Reply]
+ 2
codfather1234
(1 hours ago)
Because he ate shit hard and Did Not Finish. He was last of the unprotected riders, but the new format means he was 19th from last down or something.
[Reply]
+ 2
piersgritten
(30 mins ago)
Watch the race or stop asking stupid questions. Pick one
[Reply]
+ 1
adamdigby
(21 mins ago)
@MJ4LIFERIDER
The UCI has a rule (4.3.003) that states if you are 100% slower than the winners time you are given a DNF, it looked like Brook was able to ride down the rest of the hill but was well over 5 minutes by the time he crossed the line.
[Reply]
+ 2
sspiff
(1 hours ago)
Man, that dig on Claudio though...
[Reply]
+ 1
MoonboyMTB
(20 mins ago)
Well f*ck. I won but my bike doesn’t fit boost hubs
[Reply]
+ 1
MoonboyMTB
(19 mins ago)
The Downhill Fantasy League
[Reply]
+ 2
jonmoss
(2 hours ago)
Woo hoo PomPon....
[Reply]
+ 0
drjonnywonderboy
(22 mins ago)
Winning runs? This is just the womens
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
SAGAT1982
(2 hours ago)
commencal...is best all riders only CR frame bike only commencal alloy .....god video..
[Reply]
Rob: You certainly couldn't
Such a throwback to Freecasters savage Warner days
Post a Comment