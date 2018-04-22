VIDEOS

Watch the Winning Runs - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Brian Park  

Men's winning run coming soon.

Watch the full replay on Red Bull TV.

19 Comments

  • + 25
 Claudio: I didn't think you could ride this course that clean!
Rob: You certainly couldn't

Such a throwback to Freecasters savage Warner days Big Grin
  • + 16
 Claudio's going to need some Losinj for that burn.
  • + 6
 Awesome win for Pom Pom,she looks smooth & composed on the whole run down to the finish.
  • + 5
 Gwin looks like Chuck Norris.
  • + 5
 *is
  • + 3
 Every time someone writes Pom Pom I read Porn Porn, I should stop watch xvideo ????
  • + 3
 Nice comment from a 40yo guy hahaha
  • + 1
 Hahahaha
  • + 1
 Guys anyone mind explaining why Brook was DNF? Wasn’t he supposed to be last man down?
  • + 2
 Crashed hard
  • + 2
 Because he ate shit hard and Did Not Finish. He was last of the unprotected riders, but the new format means he was 19th from last down or something.
  • + 2
 Watch the race or stop asking stupid questions. Pick one
  • + 1
 @MJ4LIFERIDER The UCI has a rule (4.3.003) that states if you are 100% slower than the winners time you are given a DNF, it looked like Brook was able to ride down the rest of the hill but was well over 5 minutes by the time he crossed the line.
  • + 2
 Man, that dig on Claudio though...
  • + 1
 Well f*ck. I won but my bike doesn’t fit boost hubs
  • + 1
 The Downhill Fantasy League
  • + 2
 Woo hoo PomPon....
  • + 0
 Winning runs? This is just the womens
Below threshold threads are hidden

