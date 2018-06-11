Video: Greg Watts, DJ Brandt & Ethan Nell Head to the Desert to Send it





In episode 1 of “Watts Happening” I go to Virgin, Utah to ride with my Mongoose teammate DJ Brandt and Ethan Nell. If you don’t know these names, crawl out from under that rock you’re living under! They are insanely talented on everything two wheels and anything that involves fun. They ride (and screw around) in the iconic old Rampage site which has still been maintained by the local riders.Going out to the desert was quite an experience. They seem to screw around more than riding, but I don’t blame them. There's a lot of fun things to do there, and in the desert, you’re free to do whatever you feel like.

It would be fair to say that I've been on the Freeride scene for the better part of the new Millennium. I've had names like the trick robot, PlayStation, or double or nothing. Since my days of competing in Slopestyle comps around the world, I've shifted my career path to be more of a video and ambassador rider. Follow my new journey “Watts Happening” as I travel the country in my RV trailer and meet up with old friends from the competition circuit.Produced by Lone Wolf Productions, This series will give you a glimpse of what its like to be in the scene both on and off the bike. I'm going to explore various riding scenes offering a variety of riding, riders, and whatever else these knuckleheads get into.I have been having a blast shooting for “Watts Happening” so far. Every competition I’ve been to, someone has mentioned that I need to go check out their riding scene. Since traveling week after week, competition to competition is quite exhausting, I found myself not wanting to go anywhere else but home. Since I’ve met so many riders over the years, I felt its time to just take off and ride with my buddies. It has been a nice change because I have renewed my love for the sport, and I’m finally getting to check out what their scenes have to offer.Sponsored mainly by Mongoose Bikes but also supported by Sombrio, Highland bike park and RST Suspension, “Watts Happening” will have a few episodes from varying areas. Santa Cruz, Highland Bike Park, Bend and my hometown Reno are all on the bucket list for this series.I wasn’t sure if this idea would take off, or if my sponsors would even continue to support me being just a video guy, but I actually had a lot of positive feedback. It’s quite a change from my usual contest career and I’m happy that my sponsors have allowed me to shift into this new role.