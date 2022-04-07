We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022

Arrival 130 & 170
Less than a year after the launch of the made-in-Canada Arrival
, We Are One are adding two more version of the bike into their lineup. Well, sort of. Initially, the ability to have an Arrival 170 or an Arrival 130 will be reserved for current owners – We Are One is going to start off by selling different linkage kits to change the travel to existing customers who want to try something different.
The Arrival launched with 152mm of travel, but that can be reduced to 130mm by swapping out the upper link and installing a 5mm stroke reducer into the shock. The travel can also be increased to 170mm by installing a new upper and lower link, and a new shock. The initial run of bikes were spec'd with a Fox 36, which means the fork travel can easily be changed with an air spring swap. According to We Are One, the geometry remains relatively unchanged with the different links - the ride feel differences will come from the increased or reduced travel, rather than drastic head angle alterations.New Rim Shape Preview
We Are One were also showing off versions of a new carbon rim that's in the final stages of development. The unique 'twisted' shape is designed to allow the spoke nipples to have a more even seat, rather than pushing against one side of the spoke hole.
There's no official name for the new rim, but it's aimed at trail and enduro riders, and when it launches later this summer it'll be available in 28, 30, and 33mm widths. The 17mm rim height profile is lower than We Are One's current rims by around 4mm. The rim is said to be 30% more impact resistant than the Union rim, thanks to a combination of the shape and a new layup that We Are One wasn't quite ready to discuss yet.
I love WAO but i'm sick of the industry in general just ripping us off with .5% gains.
Fingers crossed for some different builds (SLX... XT...) and/or a Frame-Only option soon too!
Curious if there are plans to offer the Arrival with that link & a Zeb as a complete?
