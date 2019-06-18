VIDEOS

Video: An Inside Look at the We Are One x 77designz Cockpit Collaboration

Jun 18, 2019
by Giacomo Großehagenbrock  

Maybe you already heard of the collaboration between We Are One Composites and 77designz. We joined our forces to design and manufacture the lightest (DH level tested) enduro cockpit that you can buy. We wanted a 35mm carbon handlebar that is not over stiff, so you don´t get tired and your arms remain fresh even on long runs. To achieve that we use an aluminum sleeve which also protects the carbon from constriction and makes the handlebar easy to mount with our 1 piece stem. We Are One has enriched the handlebar with the small retention nipple which holds the aluminum ring in position. A patent has been filed for this idea. We are One Composites from Kamloops / BC in Canada is the manufacturer of our handlebars and distributes a conceptually identical cockpit in North America. In the video below we walk you through the product and its benefits and also gives you some insights into the testing and development process.

Former DH World Cup rider and President of We Are One Dustin Adams operates the CNC Mill

Fraser engineered the layup and designed the mold to produce the handlebar

Fraser is setting up the test rig to get the first prototypes tested on downhill level

Tested on the rig and our bikes

Giacomo at the first test session in Squamish

Getting rowdy in the gnarly sections, the bar feels just perfect


The proud team behind the Cockpit stoked on the first passed DH Level Test

Production has already kicked off and we will be ready to accept orders on both platforms https://weareonecomposites.com and https://77designz.com/en/19-cockpit this week.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Sweet !

Cool that they make up all their own tooling in house on the HAAS VMC
Made In Canada right on ! Good fit for a Made In Canada Devinci rig.

Um, is that a laptop on top of the transformer ? Smile
  • + 1
 Nice one Dustin! Congrats on the partnership and new product ????????????????????
  • + 1
 Hell yeah!

Post a Comment



