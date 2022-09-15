We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152

We first saw We Are One's new Arrival 170 at Sea Otter
earlier this year, and the made-in-Canada machine has now officially been added to the lineup. The bike, which has already put down some solid results on the EWS circuit, uses the same carbon frame as the Arrival 152
with different links and a longer stroke shock to increase the rear travel to 170mm. The geometry is different than the 152, but not by much – the head angle is .3-degrees slacker, and the reach is 3mm shorter due to the longer fork.
The Arrival 152 and its 152mm or rear travel isn't going anywhere, and has received an updated upper link for 2023 that uses a carbon fiber bridge between the two CNC'd aluminum halves, a change that saves 50 grams. The lower link has also been modified slightly to take full advantage of We Are One's machining capabilities.
According to We Are One, 99% of the materials used to construct the Arrival frame come from within a 500 mile radius of their headquarters in Kamloops, BC. The missing 1% is due to the use of titanium fasteners. All of the frames are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. In additon, We Are One has the ability to repair damaged frames in house, increasing the bike's overall lifespan. Build Spec for 170 ArrivalsSP1 - 170
Color Name - Avocado
Fork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm Offset
Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,
Wheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker Controls
Cranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BB
Chain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,
Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR
Extras - Stan's Sealant
*specs subject to change without notice
$11,899 CAD for the SP1
$9,525 USD for the SP1 SP2 - 170
Color Name - Toast
Fork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm Offset
Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,
Wheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM GX AXS Controller
Cranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BB
Chain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply Tubeless
Rear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply Tubeless
Extras - Stan's Sealant
*specs subject to change without notice
$9,599 CAD for the SP2
$7,675 USD for the SP2
Build Spec for the 152 ArrivalsSP1 - 152
Color Name: Avocado
RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 160mm Charger 3 RC2 W/ButterCups, 44mm Offset
RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 185x55, RC2T Hydraulic Bottom Out
Wheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker Controls
Cranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BB
Chain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,
Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR
Extras - Stan's Sealant
*specs subject to change without notice
$11,499 CAD for the SP1
$9,199 USD for the SP1 SP2 - 152
Colour Name: Toast
RockShox Lyrik Select+, 160mm Charger 3 RC2, 44mm Offset
RockShox Super Deluxe Select+, 185x55, RT Hydraulic Bottom Out
Wheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM GX AXS Controller
Cranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BB
Chain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply Tubeless
Rear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply Tubeless
Extras - Stan's Sealant
*specs subject to change without notice
$9,299 CAD for the SP2
$7,399 USD for the SP2
More information: weareonecomposites.com
The Megatower GX AXS build is $8499 USD and has a Select+ (rather than Ultimate) Super Deluxe shock and aluminum rims rather than carbon. Now everyone knows that SC's pricing has gone crazy, but it's impressive that a much more boutique brand is hitting such a decent price point.
Edit: Another comparison: Norco's Range C2 is $7300 without AXS or carbon wheels.
The 170 SP1 build priced at 11899$CAD would be priced at +-16K$ over at Specialized or Trek.
I'm a giant nerd with a big spreadsheet of bikes I have been interested in, in both size L, and XL (I'm between sizes). A quick check, and thats lower than all 36 other models I've got listed in size XL. And many by a lot. Just a heads up to any other taller riders out there .
Some other random examples (all in XL to be clear):
WAO Arrival 170mm: 627mm
Kona Process X: 635mm
Transition Spire: 637mm
Specialized Enduro 638mm
Forbidden Dreadnaught: 639mm
Privateer 161: 652mm
Santa Cruz MegaTower: 656mm
Propain Spindrift: 660mm
Raaw Madonna V2: 670mm
Trek have scored all 2023 RS suspensions on Fuel EX & Slash models while Norco is stuck with 2022 stuff on their 2023 Sight/Optic line up.
I'll be waiting for for some egg.
The 152 gets the charger 3 with buttercups though? Odd
I'm gonna be stuck on my HDR forever.