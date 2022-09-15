We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152

Sep 15, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

We first saw We Are One's new Arrival 170 at Sea Otter earlier this year, and the made-in-Canada machine has now officially been added to the lineup. The bike, which has already put down some solid results on the EWS circuit, uses the same carbon frame as the Arrival 152 with different links and a longer stroke shock to increase the rear travel to 170mm. The geometry is different than the 152, but not by much – the head angle is .3-degrees slacker, and the reach is 3mm shorter due to the longer fork.

The Arrival 152 and its 152mm or rear travel isn't going anywhere, and has received an updated upper link for 2023 that uses a carbon fiber bridge between the two CNC'd aluminum halves, a change that saves 50 grams. The lower link has also been modified slightly to take full advantage of We Are One's machining capabilities.

According to We Are One, 99% of the materials used to construct the Arrival frame come from within a 500 mile radius of their headquarters in Kamloops, BC. The missing 1% is due to the use of titanium fasteners. All of the frames are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. In additon, We Are One has the ability to repair damaged frames in house, increasing the bike's overall lifespan.


Build Spec for 170 Arrivals

SP1 - 170

Color Name - Avocado
Fork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm Offset
Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,
Wheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker Controls
Cranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BB
Chain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,
Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR
Extras - Stan's Sealant

*specs subject to change without notice

$11,899 CAD for the SP1
$9,525 USD for the SP1




SP2 - 170

Color Name - Toast
Fork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm Offset
Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,
Wheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM GX AXS Controller
Cranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BB
Chain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply Tubeless
Rear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply Tubeless
Extras - Stan's Sealant

*specs subject to change without notice

$9,599 CAD for the SP2
$7,675 USD for the SP2








Build Spec for the 152 Arrivals

SP1 - 152
Color Name: Avocado
RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 160mm Charger 3 RC2 W/ButterCups, 44mm Offset
RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 185x55, RC2T Hydraulic Bottom Out
Wheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker Controls
Cranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BB
Chain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,
Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR
Extras - Stan's Sealant

*specs subject to change without notice

$11,499 CAD for the SP1
$9,199 USD for the SP1



SP2 - 152

Colour Name: Toast
RockShox Lyrik Select+, 160mm Charger 3 RC2, 44mm Offset
RockShox Super Deluxe Select+, 185x55, RT Hydraulic Bottom Out
Wheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 Hubs
Headset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56
Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear Derailleur
Shifter - SRAM GX AXS Controller
Cranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mm
Chainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide Chainring
Brakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston Brakes
Rotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm Rear
Cassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t Cassette
Handlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise Bar
Seat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mm
Bottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BB
Chain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd Chain
Grips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on Grips
Saddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
Front Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply Tubeless
Rear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply Tubeless
Extras - Stan's Sealant

*specs subject to change without notice

$9,299 CAD for the SP2
$7,399 USD for the SP2



More information: weareonecomposites.com

Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes We Are One We Are One Arrival


70 Comments

  • 35 0
 We Are One is like McLaren to me. Love seeing them, but I'll never be able to afford one. Beauty bikes!
  • 8 0
 on a looks standpoint....right there with Atherton in the MTB super bike segment
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: Such beautiful bits of kit. Both DH and AM
  • 1 0
 so the pivots will have play and the headset will somehow loosen every ride?
  • 2 0
 I also wish that there were an even lower spec build kit (I don't need AXS or carbon cranks), but the SP2 at $7675 USD looks pretty darn competitive given some other companies' pricing model these days.

The Megatower GX AXS build is $8499 USD and has a Select+ (rather than Ultimate) Super Deluxe shock and aluminum rims rather than carbon. Now everyone knows that SC's pricing has gone crazy, but it's impressive that a much more boutique brand is hitting such a decent price point.

Edit: Another comparison: Norco's Range C2 is $7300 without AXS or carbon wheels.
  • 1 0
 It's expensive, but the price remains really competitive against the big brands for what you get.

The 170 SP1 build priced at 11899$CAD would be priced at +-16K$ over at Specialized or Trek.
  • 1 0
 In 5 years they will still be excellent riding, well supported bikes. Pick one up then. Geometry is peaking.
  • 28 0
 The We Are One rims seem like an odd spec choice for those builds.
  • 1 0
 Not so odd. Purchasing rims from another supplier would include the markup at the supplier level. When using their own rims/wheels, they can fold that into their own margins instead of paying to a third party, which helps them be competitive (although still pricier than alloy rims).
  • 1 0
 Why is that an odd spec.. These are the pinnacle of carbon wheels. At this point going Enve, Santa Cruz, or WAO is all personal choice. It's not like your buying non branded carbon and such.
  • 14 0
 Absolutely sexy with better pricing then a Santa Cruz. Awesome.
  • 3 0
 isn't everything better pricing than a SC?
  • 1 0
 I dunno about "better" pricing than SC - the base model megatower is $7400 CAD - at least that's within reach for some people. It has a cheaper spec than the WAO, I suppose, but at least they have a carbon frame model for under $9.5k. SC builds with similar spec seem mildly cheaper. I love what WAO is doing, but really you're paying for the local build. I can't afford an extra $1.5k to have that.
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: This. SC has slowly gotten more expensive across the board. More expensive for what you get at essentially every pricepoint than Pivot, which is the dentist benchmark.
  • 8 0
 Honestly, for what you are getting, from a small manufacturer, with GX AXS, Nice Carbon wheels, Beautiful carbon frame, Top of the line suspension, $7,400 for that 170 SP2 is pretty baller.
  • 1 0
 Very true. My Transition Spire (GX), after upgrading the hoops, comes in at a very similar price with a very similar build….
  • 2 0
 @oceanforsurf: but still not made in Canada ...
  • 1 0
 I would agree. I think I would actually prefer the cheaper build as well(minus the brakes).
  • 6 1
 For the L and XL, the reach, and especially stack heights seem surprisingly small.

I'm a giant nerd with a big spreadsheet of bikes I have been interested in, in both size L, and XL (I'm between sizes). A quick check, and thats lower than all 36 other models I've got listed in size XL. And many by a lot. Just a heads up to any other taller riders out there Smile .

Some other random examples (all in XL to be clear):

WAO Arrival 170mm: 627mm
Kona Process X: 635mm
Transition Spire: 637mm
Specialized Enduro 638mm
Forbidden Dreadnaught: 639mm
Privateer 161: 652mm
Santa Cruz MegaTower: 656mm
Propain Spindrift: 660mm
Raaw Madonna V2: 670mm
  • 1 0
 My tribe! Love me a few hundred hours making and staring at geo spread sheets. Then test riding for 5 minutes and saying huh didn't expect that lol. Test rode the Arrival and the stack felt different than expected to me, the bottom bracket just feels so much lower than normal that the low front end fit right in.
  • 7 0
 What are the Convergence wheels? The new (unreleased?) ones with the wavy rims?
  • 2 0
 THIS!!!! I want to know more about those hoops.
  • 6 1
 Interesting that the fork is the older 2.1 charger and the shock is the new 2023 ultimate coil. Bike does look amazing.
  • 1 0
 Sure sound like SRAM is not able to produce as much as they want as these forks are near impossible to find right now and lots of 2023 bikes are still stuck with pre 2023 RS suspensions.

Trek have scored all 2023 RS suspensions on Fuel EX & Slash models while Norco is stuck with 2022 stuff on their 2023 Sight/Optic line up.
  • 2 0
 Beautiful looking bike with nice geometry, but my only gripe is that TT/ST junction needs to be scaled down a touch,looks too bulky and a bit Marin-ish.
  • 9 6
 over 9k and code r's??? ughhh
  • 10 0
 That's if you're looking at the Canadian price. The US price for the SP2 builds is in the $7,000 USD range. Still not cheap, but it's also a Canadian-made carbon frame.
  • 2 1
 Buy new levers! Sram hates this one simple trick. Sure you dont get the plastic cylinders in the caliper but that's about it. I have a set of rsc levers that have been on a couple bikes now
  • 1 0
 @taskmgr: How would Code RSC levers work with G2 calipers? This gives me an idea if it would produce more power without compromising the caliper!
  • 1 0
 Yeah I can never get my head around this. Im guessing manufacturers can buy them for extremely cheap prices and then sram sells them at inflated prices to the public to make them look like better brakes than they are.
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: Do it and report back. Worst case scenario, they're better but not as better as you thought
  • 1 4
 Plastic bikes, while nice & all, just don't inspire me enough to part with that kinda cash. I'm definitely not riding anything more radical with that material under my ass. Am I completely missing something? Looks pretty amazing, though.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: oops, you're right... 7k... and yea, I see the value you are pointing to, but for that price it would be nice to have a complete kit without such a weak link to it. Brakes are one of the most critical parts on a bike you want to ride fast... give the people RSC and increase the price nominally.
  • 1 0
 @misteraustin: Lol ... that's the only worry when i could have just gone for a complete Hayes setup instead
  • 1 0
 @Boughey: SP1 has RSC's if you want them
  • 3 0
 Good thing for the budget SP2 or I wouldn't be able to buy one.
  • 2 0
 The colors sound like breakfast; Avocado, Toast.

I'll be waiting for for some egg.
  • 8 0
 Thank God WAO aren't British, or we'd be getting baked beans.
  • 2 0
 How much you wanna bet their "apple wood bacon" model sells best amongst the MTB consumer base?
  • 3 0
 How about those new wheels with offset spokes ?
  • 4 1
 Interrupted seat tube=FAIL! Especially if you ride a medium or small.
  • 2 1
 Sick bikes. I'd love to try one. Why do they use such short stroke shocks for these bikes? High leverage is hard on shocks and creates problems for heavier riders.
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure a walrus can ride any bike for that matter. Have you ever seen how large and blubbery they are?!
  • 2 0
 @Phazz470: and they don't have opposable thumbs for shifting or dropper!!!
  • 2 0
 Still get the Charger 2.1 damper in the Zeb on the 170 models...
The 152 gets the charger 3 with buttercups though? Odd
  • 3 0
 Holy frig that thing is gorgeous
  • 3 0
 Oh my...
  • 2 0
 Still looks like a spaceship. Super good looking bikes.
  • 1 0
 Al i ever gonna see a carbon bike with decent components for under 5k ever again?
  • 2 0
 That's a tough one! But it wont be top end builds and particularly expensive frames like these to be sure.
  • 2 1
 Dear @ibiscycles I'm being patient AF for your your next release into this realm, haha. Love you.
  • 1 0
 Retweet. I rode the V1 for a year and now the V2 for three. I'm hoping they release something in the 155mm-165mm range soon or else the new Yeti, dreadnaught, jekyl all look like pretty good options
  • 1 0
 @Gregmurray50: lil squishier, lil slacker, just a lil bit better for the park and lumpy steeps.
  • 1 0
 F*** I'm getting priced out of this....sport? Hobby? Activity?

I'm gonna be stuck on my HDR forever.
  • 2 0
 Don't worry the rear triangle will crack soon enough.
  • 2 0
 Raw carbon to the olive drab goes HARD
  • 2 0
 They need to spec the new green lyric with it imo
  • 1 0
 WAO needs to slot another size in there at some point (because I AM in-between sizes)
  • 1 0
 How tall are you?
  • 1 0
 In the build details for the SP1, we see: We Are One Convergence Wheel. Hummmm
  • 1 0
 Edit.... delete comment, I can't read
  • 1 0
 Go reread the release. You are reading the spec to the 152.
  • 1 0
 The 170 version looks to have a 170mm travel Zeb
  • 1 0
 Zeb Ult 170 on the 170 bikes, Lyrik Ult 160 on the 152 bikes. Actually looking at the spec description helps
  • 1 0
 @bromigo69: yea I'm an idiot... Didn't realize it was showing both the 152, and 170
  • 1 0
 I love the carbon fiber rear fender Smile
  • 1 0
 The way the rear triangle looks - if the fender wasn't there then dirt would instantly pile up on the pivot and jam the suspension. Seems like they were forced to make the fender.
  • 2 3
 So basically the bike industry is picking up where Freeride bikes left off in the late 90s/early 00s? But with bigger wheels.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer any idea what the weights are on these?
  • 1 1
 No seat tube length, no geo chart sorry





