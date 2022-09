We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152

Build Spec for 170 Arrivals

SP1 - 170

SP2 - 170

Build Spec for the 152 Arrivals

SP1 - 152

SP2 - 152

We first saw We Are One's new Arrival 170 at Sea Otter earlier this year, and the made-in-Canada machine has now officially been added to the lineup. The bike, which has already put down some solid results on the EWS circuit, uses the same carbon frame as the Arrival 152 with different links and a longer stroke shock to increase the rear travel to 170mm. The geometry is different than the 152, but not by much – the head angle is .3-degrees slacker, and the reach is 3mm shorter due to the longer fork.The Arrival 152 and its 152mm or rear travel isn't going anywhere, and has received an updated upper link for 2023 that uses a carbon fiber bridge between the two CNC'd aluminum halves, a change that saves 50 grams. The lower link has also been modified slightly to take full advantage of We Are One's machining capabilities.According to We Are One, 99% of the materials used to construct the Arrival frame come from within a 500 mile radius of their headquarters in Kamloops, BC. The missing 1% is due to the use of titanium fasteners. All of the frames are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. In additon, We Are One has the ability to repair damaged frames in house, increasing the bike's overall lifespan.Color Name - AvocadoFork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm OffsetShock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,Wheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra HubsHeadset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear DerailleurShifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker ControlsCranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mmChainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide ChainringBrakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston BrakesRotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm RearCassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t CassetteHandlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise BarSeat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mmBottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BBChain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd ChainGrips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on GripsSaddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 SaddleFront Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TRExtras - Stan's Sealant*specs subject to change without notice$11,899 CAD for the SP1$9,525 USD for the SP1Color Name - ToastFork - RockShox ZEB Ultimate, 170mm Charger RC 2.1, DebonAir, 44mm OffsetShock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, RC2T, Hydraulic Bottom Out Control, 205x65,Wheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 HubsHeadset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear DerailleurShifter - SRAM GX AXS ControllerCranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mmChainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide ChainringBrakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston BrakesRotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm RearCassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t CassetteHandlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise BarSeat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mmBottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BBChain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd ChainGrips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on GripsSaddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 SaddleFront Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply TubelessRear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply TubelessExtras - Stan's Sealant*specs subject to change without notice$9,599 CAD for the SP2$7,675 USD for the SP2Color Name: AvocadoRockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 160mm Charger 3 RC2 W/ButterCups, 44mm OffsetRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 185x55, RC2T Hydraulic Bottom OutWheels - We Are One Convergence Wheels, I9 Hydra HubsHeadset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56Rear Derailleur - SRAM AXS X01 Rear DerailleurShifter - SRAM AXS Bluetooth Rocker ControlsCranks - SRAM X01 EAGLE DUB Carbon Cranks, 170mmChainring - SRAM EAGLE 32T Narrow-wide ChainringBrakes - SRAM Code RSC, 4 Piston BrakesRotors - SRAM HS2 Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm RearCassette - SRAM X01 Eagle 10t-52t CassetteHandlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise BarSeat Post - SRAM AXS Reverb Dropper, 31.6mmBottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 Threaded BBChain - SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd ChainGrips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on GripsSaddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 SaddleFront Tire - Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TR,Rear Tire - Maxxis Minion DHR II 29"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, TRExtras - Stan's Sealant*specs subject to change without notice$11,499 CAD for the SP1$9,199 USD for the SP1Colour Name: ToastRockShox Lyrik Select+, 160mm Charger 3 RC2, 44mm OffsetRockShox Super Deluxe Select+, 185x55, RT Hydraulic Bottom OutWheels - We Are One Revolution Wheels, I9 1/1 HubsHeadset - Cane Creek 110 Sealed Headset ZS44/ZS56Rear Derailleur - SRAM GX AXS Rear DerailleurShifter - SRAM GX AXS ControllerCranks - SRAM GX Eagle Dub Carbon Cranks, 170mmChainring - SRAM Eagle 32T Narrow-wide ChainringBrakes - SRAM Code R, 4 Piston BrakesRotors - SRAM Centerline Rotors, 200mm Front and 180mm RearCassette - SRAM GX Eagle 10t-52t CassetteHandlebar/Stem - We Are One Da Package, 45mm Stem, 27.5mm Rise BarSeat Post - SDG Tellis Dropper Post 31.6mmBottom Bracket - SRAM DUB BSA 73 threaded BBChain - SRAM GX Eagle 12spd ChainGrips - SDG/ODI Hansolo Lock-on GripsSaddle - SDG Bel-Air V3 SaddleFront Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.6" 2ply TubelessRear Tire - Vittoria Mazza 29"x2.4" 2ply TubelessExtras - Stan's Sealant*specs subject to change without notice$9,299 CAD for the SP2$7,399 USD for the SP2More information: weareonecomposites.com