We Are One Announces New Convergence Carbon Rims & Wheels

We Are One are officially launching the unique new carbon rim shape that they previewed at Sea Otter earlier this year. The rim is called the Convergence, and its shape makes it look like it's been twisted, with a slightly angled profile around each spoke hole that's intended to reduce fatigue on the nipples and increase durability.There's more to the new rim than just a pretty shape – according to We Are One's in-house testing, it's 32% stronger than the Canadian company's Union 29 rim. A portion of that increased strength comes from the use of ZRT composite films from Boston Materials to reinforce certain areas. Convergence Details



• Three rim widths: 28, 30, or 33mm• Internal rim width: 30mm• Made in Kamloops, BC• Lifetime warranty• Rim only: $475 USD. Wheelset w/ I9 Hydra hubs: $1799 USD• Weight (29" Triad 30 wheelset): 1887 grams



ZRT is a Z-axis oriented carbon fiber, meaning that the tightly packed fibers are oriented vertically rather than horizontally. Incorporating layers of ZRT makes it possible to increase impact resistance and absorption while still maintaining a low overall profile. In this case, the Convergence rim has a height of 18.5 millimeters.There are three different versions of the Convergence rim that are differentiated by the internal rim width.Sector 28 Wide: 495 grams, 29” only. Recommended tire width: recommended tire widths: 2.2-2.4"Triad 30 Wide: 505 grams (29"), 490 grams (27.5"). Recommended tire widths: 2.4-2.5"Fuse 33 Wide: 523 grams, 29” only. Recommended tire widths: 2.5-2.6"Convergence rim only $605 CAD, $475 USDConvergence Wheelset with I9 Hydra Hubs $1999 CAD, $1799 USDA 29” Convergence Triad wheelset recently showed up for testing, and weighed in at 880 grams for the front wheel and 1007 grams for the rear, for a total weight of 1887 grams with tape and valve stems. The wheels just passed the 100 mile mark and are still spinning straight and true. I'll report back once I've racked up more miles and performed some back-to-back comparisons against other competitors, but so far things are off to a very strong start.In the meantime, enjoy this slo-motion video from We Are One of their wheels in action.