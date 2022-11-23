We Are One Announces New Convergence Carbon Rims & Wheels

Nov 23, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

We Are One are officially launching the unique new carbon rim shape that they previewed at Sea Otter earlier this year. The rim is called the Convergence, and its shape makes it look like it's been twisted, with a slightly angled profile around each spoke hole that's intended to reduce fatigue on the nipples and increase durability.

There's more to the new rim than just a pretty shape – according to We Are One's in-house testing, it's 32% stronger than the Canadian company's Union 29 rim. A portion of that increased strength comes from the use of ZRT composite films from Boston Materials to reinforce certain areas.
Convergence Details

• Three rim widths: 28, 30, or 33mm
• Internal rim width: 30mm
• Made in Kamloops, BC
• Lifetime warranty
• Rim only: $475 USD. Wheelset w/ I9 Hydra hubs: $1799 USD
• Weight (29" Triad 30 wheelset): 1887 grams
weareonecomposites.com/convergence


ZRT is a Z-axis oriented carbon fiber, meaning that the tightly packed fibers are oriented vertically rather than horizontally. Incorporating layers of ZRT makes it possible to increase impact resistance and absorption while still maintaining a low overall profile. In this case, the Convergence rim has a height of 18.5 millimeters.



There are three different versions of the Convergence rim that are differentiated by the internal rim width.

Rim Options:
Sector 28 Wide: 495 grams, 29” only. Recommended tire width: recommended tire widths: 2.2-2.4"
Triad 30 Wide: 505 grams (29"), 490 grams (27.5"). Recommended tire widths: 2.4-2.5"
Fuse 33 Wide: 523 grams, 29” only. Recommended tire widths: 2.5-2.6"

Prices:
Convergence rim only $605 CAD, $475 USD
Convergence Wheelset with I9 Hydra Hubs $1999 CAD, $1799 USD


A 29” Convergence Triad wheelset recently showed up for testing, and weighed in at 880 grams for the front wheel and 1007 grams for the rear, for a total weight of 1887 grams with tape and valve stems. The wheels just passed the 100 mile mark and are still spinning straight and true. I'll report back once I've racked up more miles and performed some back-to-back comparisons against other competitors, but so far things are off to a very strong start.

In the meantime, enjoy this slo-motion video from We Are One of their wheels in action.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels We Are One We Are One Convergence


17 Comments

  • 5 2
 WAO is steadily becoming the undefeated heavyweight champ when it comes to North American-made product that walks the walk and is still priced fairly compared to its competitors.
  • 2 0
 Is being the heavyweight champion a good thing when we're talking about wheels?
  • 6 5
 So, retail for a Notubes Flow rim is $129, and they're often on sale for cheaper. They are 30mm internal and weigh 470g.

I mean, sure, you'll eventually kill that rim, like any rim. But it's cheap to get another one and re-lace. Why would you want a carbon rim that's 4 times the price and heavier?

-Walt
  • 4 1
 I think you answered your own question: "Sure, you'll eventually kill that rim, like any rim." Theoretically, the WAO rims should have a longer lifespan, and if they do break they'll be replaced free of charge. For some riders that investment will be worth it, and for others aluminum is the way to go. Both options have pros and cons.
  • 3 0
 best troll ever, personally i wont pay less than 2k for my wheels
  • 5 0
 Twisting my melon, man.
  • 1 0
 Call the cops
  • 6 2
 That price is pretty competitive on the complete set.
  • 2 0
 Im incredibly jealous of anyone who has nipple fatigue to be honest.
  • 1 0
 weren't their rims practically indestructible before they made them 32% stronger?
  • 6 5
 Reduce nipple fatigue? Just be honest - you did it because it looks cool.
  • 2 1
 While it does certainly look cool, it's a pretty neat feature from a wheel building standpoint.
  • 1 1
 @drakefan705: AY Yo Drake fan, favorite Drake song go!
  • 2 1
 Damn these are heavy
  • 2 3
 595g for the 30mm rim is a typo?
  • 4 0
 Yep, that should be 505 grams. It's fixed now.
  • 1 0
 Noticed that too, would be strange that the fuse 33 ended up lighter in 29”





