We Are One Composites Announces All Canadian Enduro Team for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: We Are One
Canadian manufacturing and local sourcing has been at the heart of We Are One since being founded in 2017, so why not apply the same logic to the athletes that are racing the Arrival at the highest level? For 2022 we will be hosting a 4 rider, all-Canadian enduro team.
“Racing is in my blood, and I want to give support to the interior BC athletes so they get the representation and support they need to step up to the next level. Johnny, Jacob, Jack, and Emmett all exude immense talent, and I hope We Are One is that catalyst that rockets them to their personal goals and gives them the opportunity they deserve.
” - Dustin Adams CEO
Returning to the team for 2022 will be Jacob Tooke and Johnathan Helly. Last season was Johnny’s first season racing on the EWS, he collected some strong stage results and split times and has been training hard this offseason to put all the pieces together and deliver the results on race day that he is more than capable of. Jacob joined Johnny for the second block of EWS racing after riding and shooting all over BC, he was able to pick up where he left off after taking some time off the bike in 2020 and reignited his passion for racing. Both Jacob and Johnny were super helpful in making sure the Arrival was equipped to handle enduro racing on the world stage and will look to continue that momentum as the program continues to grow.
“I am fired up for my second year on the We Are One enduro team for 2022! Last season was great for launching the Arrival and laying the foundation for the team. This season we will be kicking it up a notch!
I feel a strong connection with We Are One. Local manufacturing gives me a level of trust in the products I ride that I haven't experienced anywhere else. This commitment also allows for having the ability to provide feedback, watch it get incorporated, and test it out within the same week.
On top of racing, I am really excited to be managing the team this year. As a group, we have all grown up together working our way from the BC Enduro Series all the way up to the EWS. It is great to see We Are One’s commitment to developing younger riders from the Interior. I am looking forward to helping put together a program that will achieve our goals as riders and We Are One’s goals as a brand.”- Jacob Tooke, Elite / Team Manager
“I am amped to be heading into 2022 with The We Are One Enduro team! It's an honor to be representing such a local company at the Enduro World Series with friends that I grew up racing around B.C. with.
Seeing the team grow for 2022 is very cool. Last year, Jacob and I learned a lot from each other, and with the addition of two more Canadian talents from the B.C. Interior the bar will most certainly be raised for next year.
I grew up riding, working, and learning with the many people that make up We Are One. For me, representing and riding the top-notch products that they have to offer gets me more excited and motivated than ever for this season!”- Johnny Helly - #GiverHelly, U21
In addition, we have two new faces on the team. Jack Menzies hailing from Canmore, AB, turned heads last season consistently collecting podiums, Queen Stages, and Pro stages last season as a U21. He showed serious promise making the jump up to elite for this season.
Emmett Hancock may as well be a household name if you’ve watched the Pinkbike Academy. On top of being the internet's favorite #glassesguy
and dominating challenge after challenge on the show, he took a Queen Stage win of his own and finished constantly in the top 10 privateering the EWS last season. Emmett will be racing his final season as a U21 and will be sure to leave a mark.
“This program is an opportunity to put the learning I did last year into action, and prove that I can battle with the big boys. It also means that I get to travel and go racing with some of my closest friends I have grown up riding with! My goals for this season are to continue developing as a racer and deliver my best every race. This program is a huge help with creating a group of people that have grown up together at the local races and we are just bringing that to a world stage!
Having a local brand is so important because it feels like you are a part of a family. When I first went to Kamloops to meet with We Are One I got introduced to everyone that was there and it was special. Meeting the people behind not only the designing but also the manufacturing of products creates a different level of trust in the company. The cherry on top is that it is a Canadian company. I've always been a big believer in supporting local and I’m proud to be working with a local, creative, and innovative company”- Jack Menzies, Elite
“When I got the call from Tyler (Maine) offering me a spot on the 2022 We Are One team I was blown away. I have been training, racing, and focusing on the goal of racing on an EWS team for years, and to have this opportunity is a massive achievement for me.”
“My main goal for the 2022 season is to feel dialled and confident in my riding, if I can achieve that then hopefully that puts me up on some U21 podiums and battling for the overall. We Are One bringing together such a rad program with a tight-knit crew will definitely bring the good times and provide all the support I need to succeed.”
“Working with a local company that manufactures in Canada gives me such a strong connection to the company and a lot of confidence in what I’m riding. I know that when I go out for a ride or drop into a race run, my bike has been carefully manufactured in Kamloops BC by someone that loves riding just as much as I do.”- Emmett Hancock - #GlassesGuy, U21
In addition to new riders, we are also excited to announce new sponsors for the team. Our bikes will be kitted out with full SRAM
/ RockShox
build kits. We will also be using Time
pedals. “Dustin and I grew up racing together at a time when the scene and culture were booming here in Canada. The excitement and momentum behind racers through those years helped produce some of Canada’s best riders and cemented British Columbia as a global cycling hot spot. Having the opportunity to help bring SRAM together with We Are One and help a new generation of young Canadians have those experiences and grow the country’s presence on the world stage is something near to me and I’m proud to be a part of it.” - Tyler Morland, SRAM MTB Brand Manager
Keeping us looking good, we are grateful to be heading into our second year with Troy Lee Designs
kits and protection along with eyewear from Spy Optics
. “For both Troy Lee Designs and SPY+ Optic, going into our second year with the team, it’s an excellent opportunity to align these brands with a progressive company like We Are One.
Their premium hand-laid products, along with a host of top components, will allow the entire team to push their limits as riders.
The team joins a long history of racing backed by TLD’s commitment to safety, wearing the D4, Stage and A3 helmets, apparel, and protection.
And they will SEE HAPPY with SPY+ sunglasses and goggles, featuring our patented Happy Lens Technology.
We look forward to seeing the team out on the trails as ambassadors for these brands and wish them best of luck at the races!” - Mike Budgen // ERAgency.ca
In sticky situations, our on-bike spares will be held securely in place with Occam
straps.
“Occam is over-the-moon excited to be providing support to the We Are One enduro team for this upcoming 2022 season. As a fellow small company, we couldn’t think of a better team than We Are One with whom to officially partner. Occam’s mountain-tested products are built for the absolute worst scenarios imaginable so no matter what the EWS series throws their way, the We Are One team will be ready for the challenge. We’re looking forward to seeing what the team can do this year and can’t wait to cheer them on from our home in Colorado!
” - Sidney Foster // Occam
To top off our kit we will be wearing Dissent
socks in our Ride Concept
shoes.
We want to extend a huge thank you to SRAM, TLD, Spy, Time, Occam, Dissent, Ride Concepts, the entire team at We Are One
, and the family and friends of our athletes for supporting and believing in the team this season!
