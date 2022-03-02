We Are One Composites Announces All Canadian Enduro Team for 2022

“This program is an opportunity to put the learning I did last year into action, and prove that I can battle with the big boys. It also means that I get to travel and go racing with some of my closest friends I have grown up riding with! My goals for this season are to continue developing as a racer and deliver my best every race. This program is a huge help with creating a group of people that have grown up together at the local races and we are just bringing that to a world stage!Having a local brand is so important because it feels like you are a part of a family. When I first went to Kamloops to meet with We Are One I got introduced to everyone that was there and it was special. Meeting the people behind not only the designing but also the manufacturing of products creates a different level of trust in the company. The cherry on top is that it is a Canadian company. I've always been a big believer in supporting local and I’m proud to be working with a local, creative, and innovative company”