We Are One Composites Drops Teaser Info About Made-in-Canada Carbon Frame

Since early 2020, We Are One has posted teaser photos on Instagram, not-so-subtly disguised as posts about rims and whatnot.

Canadian carbon rim manufacturer We Are One Composites has been working on more than just rims lately. In 2019, the company released a clever handlebar and stem combo in collaboration with 77Designz, and now, for about a year, we've been seeing hints about a new carbon bike that is in the works.The company started in 2017 when owner Dustin Adams decided to start making rims with amentality, keeping the design, prototype, and final production processes in-house in Kamloops, BC. The company has grown, but the independent folks behind We Are One will always do things their own way and have created a carbon frame from the ground up.While the design is still mostly top-secret, we managed to get a bit of teaser information from Dustin and his left hand, Tyler Maine.

Why did you decide to make a bike?

Why not? We've proven that high quality parts can be made in North America with our rims and bar/stem combo. Over 2 years ago we started talking about the process of what it would take to make a bike, we're now close to showing that bike to the public. This project was in our 5 year plan and we actually were always planning on a bike from our date of inception. This process began 2 years ago and we are 1 year ahead of schedule.

How did you need to adjust your manufacturing process to move into making a frame?

The molds for each product are made in-house. A bike, of course, takes a completely different set of molds and a separate manufacturing process.

By starting an entirely new process in another building - the two aren't related beyond both being We Are One products. Our wheel division is in full swing to meet the demands of the current market. Our frame shop and engineering team are in a separate facility that does not overlap our rim and bar production.

Can you tell us anything about the suspension platform?

We still don't know much about the bike, but We Are One hasn't been shy about giving us some little glimpses.

Sorry at this time, that will have to wait until our launch date.

I read that you'll use super boost spacing. Is that still the plan? If so, why?

157 super boost spacing and 29" wheels. Here's one of the first looks at the bike itself, but I guess we can keep pretending this post is about stickers.

There are many great benefits to 157 super boost if done right. We will be the first company to our knowledge to launch a 157 rear spacing with a chain line that actually benefits from the concept. More will be shown at the launch date.

What wheel size will the new bike have?

This bike is a 29er.

How close are you to having a production version of the bike?

Supply chain issues have slowed bike production all across the industry, and We Are One Composites isn't exempt. However, the versatile company does have a bit of an advantage in focusing on more than just one major bike part: for wheels, We Are One relies on i9 and Sapim for hubs and spokes, but once those needs are met, We Are One has wheels, bars, stems, and now frames covered.