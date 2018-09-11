USER GENERATED

We Are One Composites' Dustin Adams on the Downtime Podcast

Sep 11, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  

Dustin Adams - Not Doing Things by Halves
Words - Chris Hall


Dustin Adams has had quite a ride so far! He was one of the first Canadian downhillers to really break into the American and World downhill scene, even taking a World Cup podium alongside Steve Peat and Fabien Barel. Some unfortunate turns meant that Dustin left the mountain bike scene for a while, but the lure of bikes was strong, and after some years away, he came back, this time as part of the industry. Dustin has recently set up We Are One Composites, and is making carbon wheels in Kamloops, Canada, rather than taking the more usual Far Eastern supply route. Not one to do things by halves, Dustin's story is pretty inspirational, and a great listen, so get stuck in using the player above.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/dustin-adams/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Awesome!!! Current We Are One Agent/Hope 29er wheel owner here. I’m 200lbs and ride in very rocky terrain. Having gone through many alloy rims (riding style described as “hack”) over the last few years I decided to take the plunge based on warranty and price. I’m very happy I did. About 50 rides later, with many large impacts and happy to report they haven’t needed so much as a true. Sure, they are scratched but no wheel around here is immune to that. They ride amazing and keep their line better than alloy. 100% worth it and can’t recommend enough.
  • + 4
 All we are (one) is Dustin’s new rim. Everything is Dustin and rims.
  • + 1
 Loved this one, not your typical 'went and got my engineering degree, liked bikes so here I am' type interview, he actually has a story to tell.
  • + 1
 Score one for Canada, eh.

