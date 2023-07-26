We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Wheel, shock, and pivot position possibilities are endless when you have access to the right tools, and a passionate design team.

The two-piece direct mount stem can be configured to tune the steering stiffness. By swapping the orientation of the left and right arms, riders can choose their preferred stiffness by using the same handlebar.

Tube in tube cable management is also new. The guides are bonded inside the tubes after the triangle is formed as to not disrupt the carbon compaction.

The rear triangle is from an XL Arrival and has a 455mm chainstay. One change is the cable routing, which now runs through the shock tunnel, instead of below the BB.