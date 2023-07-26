We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023

We Are One Components Prototype Downhill Bike

Hot out of the mold, We Are One Composites showed up in Whistler with a new prototype downhill bike that they've been working on for a few months now. If this bike looks familiar, that's because it draws from the experience that Vlad Yordanov learned from a university project, his Sequence frame. Both Vlad, and the other three engineers on the team, Ben Markwick, Adam Marchand, and Logan Kupchanko put tons of overtime hours in to complete the first rideable prototype in time for Crankworx.

This unnamed frame is serving as a control point for manufacturing more specific downhill components, such as rims, and a new direct mount stem.

Wheel, shock, and pivot position possibilities are endless when you have access to the right tools, and a passionate design team.

The frame borrows the rear triangle from an XL Arrival and a portion of the front triangle too. Heaps of carbon overlap was used to connect the Arrival front triangle to the new shock tunnel area and reinforce the front shock mount.

As for the geometry and kinematics, there are plenty of numbers to rattle off. The head angle sits at 62.8-degrees and the reach measures 480mm. The chainstays are 455 and grow to 460mm at sag. The bottom bracket is 348mm from the ground at a static height.

Right now, the frame is set up with mixed wheels and a 250x75mm shock that produces 215mm of travel. The linkage runs progressive to linear with a specifically tuned RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil. When asked about leverage curves, Vlad said that it's progressive at the start and then mellows out. It starts at 3.8 and drops to 2.8 at the sag mark, then relaxes around 2.6 for the remainder of the travel.

Of course, all of those numbers could change as the riding portion of the development gets underway. With the highly sensitive pivot points of the dual link suspension design, modular linkage components can be quickly swapped out to change the handling and shock kinematics.

The two-piece direct mount stem can be configured to tune the steering stiffness. By swapping the orientation of the left and right arms, riders can choose their preferred stiffness by using the same handlebar.

Tube in tube cable management is also new. The guides are bonded inside the tubes after the triangle is formed as to not disrupt the carbon compaction.

The rear triangle is from an XL Arrival and has a 455mm chainstay. One change is the cable routing, which now runs through the shock tunnel, instead of below the BB.

When asked about plans to race downhill World Cups, the crew at the booth just smirked at me.

30 Comments
  • 22 4
 Really outdated design. The headtube cable routing is missing.
  • 1 0
 No triangular water bottle through the top tube either, unridable
  • 1 0
 Insert normal outrage about internalized headset routing not being an issue here. Yadda yadda.

Did you know my Trek Session has a BMX background?
  • 19 1
 First look I thought it was a new bike from Guerrilla Gravity bike.
  • 5 0
 I guess wheels are easy to make look good since they all have to be round...
  • 2 0
 Sender called, they want their Canyon back. Don't know why, I first thought it's a custom Sender build. But WAO is in another league, they obviously rock.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see what this looks like in finished form. The Arrival is such a sick bike to look at and ride, hope this ends up the same.
  • 1 0
 Which Arrival has a 455 rear end?
If one of them did, I would have bought one a while back
  • 2 0
 They are using a rear end off an XL which in the 170 version of the Arrival, has a 450 rear center. They are getting the extra 5mm with the use of different links.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, website says 450 on the 170 XL.
  • 3 1
 The 2014 GT Fury called....
  • 1 0
 I never knew I wanted a frame design with a perfectly level shock before but now I’ll take nothing less.
  • 5 3
 Looks like a Gorilla
  • 8 3
 you spelled F-117 Nighthawk wrong
  • 1 0
 As in Guerilla (Gravity) or actually a Gorilla?coz I'm not seeing that
  • 2 0
 Waaay better looking than a Gorilla imo.
  • 4 0
 @Rocky-Alta: Could be either really.
  • 4 0
 @schlayer: maybe Gorilla Tape?!
  • 1 0
 @Hershay: To be fair I have a We Are One Arrival. Its by far the best looking bike I've ever owned. Its a true F-117 Nighthawk. I think that shock angle needs to change for aesthetic reasons.
  • 2 0
 Dope polished seatpost!
  • 1 0
 Sick I’ve been waiting for a direct mount stem to match their bars.
  • 1 0
 obviously just an old demo haha
  • 1 0
 Great, now i have to go change my underwear!
  • 1 0
 Carbon fiber fender is the best part, try to change my mind
  • 4 4
 Kinda ugly, just like the Arrival
  • 3 4
 No bottle mounts
  • 3 2
 have you ever seen a downhill bike before?
  • 3 0
 @mariomtblt: Have you ever seen sarcasm before?
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: what’s a downhill bike?
  • 1 0
 Bottle mounts on a dh bike are legit idc what anyone says





