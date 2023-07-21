We Are One Composites Releases Limited Edition Arrival

PRESS RELEASE: We Are One Composites
Introducing The New Limited Edition Arrival UDH/MX SP1
In an age of excess and overstock, We Are One is doing something different. We’re releasing a Limited Edition run of 60, handmade, high-spec Arrivals. You could call it a collector’s run of the best bikes ever built or the last opportunity to get your hands on an Arrival this year! Call it what you like, we’re only hand-making 60, and once they're gone, they're gone!
We’ve thoughtfully and purposefully specced these Arrivals with our Convergence Wheels, Da Package handlebar and stem combo, and performance components; RockShox Ultimate level suspension and Sram X0 Transmission.
Arrival Design Philosophy
We believe that riders deserve the very best riding experience possible. What we knew before we started was that the experience we craved and wanted for our riders did not exist, so we built it.
The Arrival was created to blaze trails, break boundaries and redefine what was possible in North American manufacturing. It was a bold experiment, manufacturing in a different way. Going against the industry defaults, the naysayers, and the fearful. We Are One was not deterred… in fact, those who said it couldn’t be done fuelled us even more.
Driven by a desire to do things differently, we push through design challenges with grit and determination. Together, we were able to do what everyone else said was impossible. We made a rider’s bike entirely from scratch in our factory in Kamloops, BC. By designing and engineering every detail, we are able to control and improve this process every single day. We have the ability, skill, and machinery to turn an idea and napkin sketch into a high-performance enduro bike.
We imagine, design, and machine our own aluminum molds to produce our hand-laid carbon products. Our layups are our own, and we have the ability to test and develop them, improve them, and change them incrementally with knowledge gained from every step of our proprietary process. By designing and developing in-house, we have complete control and visibility into our entire process.
We did it and have proven that you can make an amazing, high-end bike completely in Kamloops, BC Facility, from start to finish. ARRIVAL 130 UDH/MX SP1
The Limited Edition Arrival 130 SP1 platform is a trail bike designed to destroy climbs and fly down fast, flowy singletrack. Hand built for riders who value climbing efficiency and want a bike that provides the confidence to rip any descent. The Arrival 130 builds speed quickly, pushing you out of berms and provides the speed needed to be the first down the trail. If you're a rider looking to fly up the climbs with ease and demand a nimble, playful, confidence-inspiring whip, the Arrival 130 was hand built for you.
More Information: Arrival 130 ARRIVAL 152 UDH/MX SP
The Limited Edition Arrival 152 bike platform is an all-mountain enduro machine that rewards riders who appreciate long, challenging days in the saddle and demand a capable bike on the descents. This versatile bike is ready for anything you can throw at it, and is right at home under the control of aggressive riders who are able to push their bike to the limit. The Arrival 152 needs to be pushed to be understood and appreciated. Whether you're tackling big days out in the mountains or railing through tight, technical singletrack at your local hill, the 152 will handle it all…if you can.
More Information: Arrival 152 ARRIVAL 170 UDH/MX SP1
The Limited Edition Arrival 170 platform is an enduro weapon, hand built for riders who want limitless capability and aren't afraid to push the boundaries of what's possible on a mountain bike. This burly machine climbs like a trail bike but is ready to take on the gnarliest trails and any terrain you may throw in front of it. It will take whatever punishment you throw at it. Don’t let the travel and coil scare you, the Arrival 170 climbs ultra efficiently, leaving you full of energy when you reach the trailhead. If you're an aggressive rider looking to bag podiums and drop your friends, the Arrival 170 is here to provide that edge.
More Information: Arrival 170Pricing
USD MSRP: $8,299
CAD MSRP: $10,999
This Limited run of 60 are available in a Desert Gold finish, which highlights our hand-laid carbon work. The Arrival 130, 152, and 170 SP1 are UDH compatible and can be configured as a Mullet setup. We stand behind our product and offer a lifetime guarantee on everything we make.
For more information visit www.weareonecomposites.com