We Are One - EWS Aspen 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

Aug 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
The Aspen EWS saw some of the closest and most exciting racing this year, and some are saying in Enduro World Series history! The fantasy contest saw ~945 entries for this round and we're pleased to announce that @DropperPost is walking away as the winner.


What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

The men's race was won by none-other than Sam Hill. HIll has remained consistent all season long and despite many doubting his ability to compete in the altitude of Aspen, he came out on top. Richie Rude showed us that he has the form to take a win, he just needs lady luck to swing his way a little. After leading at the close of day one, Rude tore a hole in his DH casing tire early on the first stage of day two, seeing him drop through the ranks. With Richie out of the top three, the battle for first was on between Graves and Hill, with Maes just a few seconds back too. Between the three of them it was anyone's to have, but in the end Graves landed in third and Maes pushed into second, behind Hill

In the women's race, Ravanel continues to assert her dominance over the rest of the field, winning ahead of Courdurier, with Casey Brown returning to the EWS in fine form, rolling into a podium finish. Courdurier started the weekend off strong, winning the first stage of day one, but a mishap on the second stage saw Ravanel get back on top and win half of the stages over the weekend. Brown took out one of the two longest stages of the weekend, the 15+ minute beast, Stage 4, opening up day two with confidence. Courdurier wasn't able to win another stage after the first on day one, but remained in the top 5 for most of the weekend, with only the final stage being a real weak point, seeing her finish in eighth.

DropperPost was the only user to get the top three women and the top two men in order, with the only incorrect one being his pick of Rude for third. Loads of entries had the top three women, while no-one had the top three men in order (plenty had them as top three, just not in order). Congratulations, DropperPost!


The Prize – We Are One Agent Wheels

• Shallow, 23mm rim depth
• 30mm internal rim width
• Canadian layed
• 32 spoke
• 1,810g claimed weight
• 216 point of engagement magnetic pawl system
• $1,625 USD


MENTIONS: @WeAreOne / @EnduroWorldSeries


6 Comments

  • + 3
 Just wondering about that "Canadian Layed," will that be delivered as well, or does he/she have to get that in person?
  • + 2
 That is a custom option left of paying customers only.
  • + 2
 Sweet! Please send us a PM with your spec's! Your crystal ball is next level with that tight of a race!!! Well played sir.
  • + 3
 Congrats DropperPost! You're gonna love the wheels!
  • + 1
 SO no one got it right then? good skills being the nearest !!!!!
  • + 1
 I almost win

