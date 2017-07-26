We Are One - EWS Aspen, Colorado 2017 Fantasy Contest

Will Adrien Dailly continue to be a force as we head into the North American leg of the EWS, or will Jared Graves, last years winner of this round get luck back on his side and pull out a win? What about Cecile Ravanell? Will she continue her dominance or will Anneke Beerton, who has spent a good chunk of time in Colorado recently, go on to take her first win?
The Enduro World Series hits North America this week, with the first stop of two being held at elevation in Aspen, Colorado. Who has the lungs to deal with the altitude and who will come out on top?
With the Aspen Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, We Are One Composites would like to reward a set of their Agent carbon wheels to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PDT on July 29, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Start List
What You Could Win
We Are One is going to give one lucky winner a set of their Agent carbon wheels. This is the Canadian brand's all-mountain wheelset and it's laced to a set of Project 321 hubs which can be selected to be either quiet or loud. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prize.
We Are One Agent Wheels
• Shallow, 23mm rim depth
• 30mm internal rim width
• Canadian layed
• 32 spoke
• 1,810g claimed weight
• 216 point of engagement magnetic pawl system
• $1,625 USD
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!
2. harry dunne
3. sea bass
1. mary swanson (samsonite)
2. austrian chick
3. billy in 4C
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
Men: 1st Richie Rude, 2nd Adrien Dailly, 3rd Gregory Gallghan.
1st Jared Graves
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Gregory Callagan
Pro Women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig
1st Jared Graves
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Gregory Callagan
Pro Women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Jesse Melamed
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Anneke Beerten
3. Ines Thoma
1- Dailly
2- Hill
3- Graves
Women:
1- Ravanel
2- Courdurier
3- Winton
2. Greg Callaghan
3. Richie Rude
Pro Women:
1. Anneke Beerten
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Adrienn dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerton
1. Rude
2. Clementz
3. Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Ravenel
2. Coudurier
3. Beerten
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1) Greg Callaghan
2) Adrien Dailly
3) Sam Hill
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gerig
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
2)Richie Rude
3)Damien Oton
1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
1. Jared Graves
2. Greg Callaghan
3. Sam Hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1. Graves
2. Wallner
3. Hill
Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Ravanell
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Callaghan
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
2. Sam Hill
3. Graves
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
2. Adrien Daily
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz
1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
2 Dailly
3 Hill
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Melamed
Woman:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Courdirier
women: 1. Ravanell 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Jared Graves
Pro Women:
1st Isabeau Courdurier
2nd Cecile Ravanel
3rd Anita Gehrig
2) Greg Callaghan
3) Richie Rude
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Anneke Beerten
3) Isabeau Courdurier
1. Dailly
2. Graves
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. A. Getting
3. Courdurier
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
2. Wallner
3. Hill
Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Ravanell
3. Anita Gehrig
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Katy Winton
Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Greg Callaghan
3) Jared Graves
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1. Jared Graves
2. Richie Rude
3. Adrian Dailiy
Women's:
1. Cecil Ravenel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Adrien Dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
2) Richie Rude
3) Martin Maes
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerten
2) sam hill
3) Greg Callaghan
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Carolin Gehrig
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jerome Clementz
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Casey Brown
3. Katy Winton
1. Sam hill
2. greg callaghan
3. Jared Graves
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Adrien Dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Melamed
Woman;
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Courdirier
1. Richie Rude
2. Martin Maes
3. Sam Hill
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanell
2. Anita Gehrig
2. Aneeka Beerten
1) Jared Graves
2) Richie Rude
3) Curtis Keene
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gehrig
Women: 1) Cecile Ravanel, 2) Isabeau Courdurier, 3) Anita Gehrig
1)Richie Rude
2)Sam Hill
3)Jerome Clementz
Womens
1)Isabeau Courdurier
2)Ines Thoma
3)Cecil Ravanel
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1) Jared Graves
2) Sam Hill
3) Martin Maes
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Katy Winton
3) Anneke Beerten
2. Richie Rude
3. Greg Callaghan
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig
Men's :
1. Maritn Maes
2. Richie Rude
3. Sam hill
1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Martin Maes
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Dailly
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. A. Gehrig
3. C. Gehrig
1) Richie Rude 2) Jared Graves 3) Greg Callaghan
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel 2)Anneke Beerten 3)Ines Thoma
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jared Graves
Women's:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
2) Richie Rude
3) Jarred Graves
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerten
1) Jared Graves
2) Richie Rude
3) Jerome Clementz
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gehrig
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1) Richie Rude
2) Jesse Melamed
3) Greg Callaghan
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Carolin Gehrig
1. Jesse Melamed
2. Adrian Dailly
3. Joe Nation
Women :
1. Katy Winton
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Isabeau Courdurier
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz
1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1. Jared Graves
2. Richie Rude
3. Adrien Dailly
Women's:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Ines Thoma
3. Isabeau Courdurier
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Carolin Gehrig
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Graves
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Casey Brown
3. Cordurier
2) Jerome clementz
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Anita Gehrig
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines thoma
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz
1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
2: Graves
3: Clemente
1: Ravanel
2: Courdurier
3: Beerten
2)Rude
3)Hill
1)Courdurier
2)Ravanell
3)Thoma
1) Ravane 2)Courdurier 3)Gehrig, A
Women: Ravanel, Courdurier, Gehrig
1. Rude
2. Graves
3. Dailly
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
Women: Ravanel, Coudurier, Winton
2) Maes
3) Rude
1) Ravenel
2) Courdurier
3) Brown
Rude
Dailly
Hill
Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Gehrig, A
Women: 1 Ravenel 2 ALN 3 Cordurier
1: Ravanell 2: Courdurier: Winton
1) Courdurier
2) Ravenel
3) Thoma
Men:
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) Dailly
Dailly
Graves
Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Gehrig, A
2) Graves
3) Hill
1) Ravenel
2) Brown
3) Winton
1) Ravanel
2) Brown
3) Thoma
Men:
1) Dailly
2) Graves
3) Hill
1. Rude
2. Graves
3. Dailly
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Thoma
2) Maes
3) Rude
1) Ravenel
2) Courdurier
3) Brown
Rude
Maes
Graves
Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Beerten
2) Ravenel
3) Thoma
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) Dailly
1) Miller 2) Ravanel 3) Cordurier
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) graves
Women:
1) Courdurier
2) Ravanell
3) Thoma
1. Dailly
2. Graves
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Brown
1: Ravenal 2: Beerten 3: Courdurier
