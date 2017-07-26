SPONSORED

We Are One - EWS Aspen, Colorado 2017 Fantasy Contest

Jul 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
We Are One EWS Aspen Fantasy Contest

Will Adrien Dailly continue to be a force as we head into the North American leg of the EWS, or will Jared Graves, last years winner of this round get luck back on his side and pull out a win? What about Cecile Ravanell? Will she continue her dominance or will Anneke Beerton, who has spent a good chunk of time in Colorado recently, go on to take her first win?

The Enduro World Series hits North America this week, with the first stop of two being held at elevation in Aspen, Colorado. Who has the lungs to deal with the altitude and who will come out on top?

With the Aspen Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, We Are One Composites would like to reward a set of their Agent carbon wheels to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PDT on July 29, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List



What You Could Win

We Are One is going to give one lucky winner a set of their Agent carbon wheels. This is the Canadian brand's all-mountain wheelset and it's laced to a set of Project 321 hubs which can be selected to be either quiet or loud. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prize.

We Are One Agent Wheels

We Are One EWS Aspen Fantasy Contest

• Shallow, 23mm rim depth
• 30mm internal rim width
• Canadian layed
• 32 spoke
• 1,810g claimed weight
• 216 point of engagement magnetic pawl system
• $1,625 USD



How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 12:00am PDT on July 29, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!


MENTIONS: @WeAreOne / @EnduroWorldSeries


145 Comments

  • + 13
 1. lloyd christmas
2. harry dunne
3. sea bass

1. mary swanson (samsonite)
2. austrian chick
3. billy in 4C
  • + 0
 lol, you disappointed that the wheels don't have straight-pull spokes too?
  • + 1
 A place where the beer flows like wine where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. A little place called Aspen.
  • + 2
 Men's ; 1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 3
 what he said
  • + 1
 Women: 1st Cecile Ravanel, 2nd Isabeau Courdurier, 3rd Anita Gehrig.
Men: 1st Richie Rude, 2nd Adrien Dailly, 3rd Gregory Gallghan.
  • + 2
 Men 1 Jesse Melamed 2 Jared Graves 3 Richie Rude Women 1 Cecile Ravanel 2 Katy Winton 3 Casey Brown
  • + 1
 Since I already own a set of these amazing wheels, my entry is purely for fun. That said, if Jesse, Remi, Peter or ALN win, I'll buy them a case of beer! Go team Rocky Mountain!
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st Jared Graves
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Gregory Callagan

Pro Women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st Jared Graves
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Gregory Callagan

Pro Women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Jesse Melamed
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Anneke Beerten
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 men:
1- Dailly
2- Hill
3- Graves

Women:
1- Ravanel
2- Courdurier
3- Winton
  • + 1
 1. Jared Graves
2. Greg Callaghan
3. Richie Rude

Pro Women:
1. Anneke Beerten
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men's ; 1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Adrienn dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerton
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Rude
2. Clementz
3. Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Ravenel
2. Coudurier
3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men's :
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Greg Callaghan
2) Adrien Dailly
3) Sam Hill
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gerig
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1)Sam Hill
2)Richie Rude
3)Damien Oton

1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's ;
1. Jared Graves
2. Greg Callaghan
3. Sam Hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Graves
2. Wallner
3. Hill

Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Ravanell
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Callaghan

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1 Jesse Melamed 2 Jared Graves 3 Richie Rude Women 1 Cecile Ravanel 2 Katy Winton 3 Casey Brown
  • + 1
 Men 1. Sam Hill 2. Adrien Dailly 3. Jared Graves Women 1. Cecil Ravenel 2. Courdurier 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Graves

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
  • + 1
 1. Jared Graves
2. Adrien Daily
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1)Sam Hill
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz

1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1 Rude
2 Dailly
3 Hill

1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Melamed
Woman:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Courdirier
  • + 1
 men: 1. Daily 2. Callaghan 3. Graves
women: 1. Ravanell 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Women 1.Cecil Ravanel 2.Katy Winton 3.Anita Geghrig Men 1.Adrienne Dailly 2.Gregory Callaghan 3.Florian Nicolai
  • + 1
 1st Sam Hill
2nd Adrien Daily
3rd Jared Graves

Pro Women:
1st Isabeau Courdurier
2nd Cecile Ravanel
3rd Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1) Sam Hill
2) Greg Callaghan
3) Richie Rude

1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Anneke Beerten
3) Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Dailly
2. Graves
3. Hill

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. A. Getting
3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 * A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Jared Graves 3. Sam hill 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's ; 1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 1.Graves
2. Wallner
3. Hill

Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Ravanell
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Katy Winton

Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Greg Callaghan
3) Jared Graves
  • + 1
 Men's
1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's 1. Graves 2. Hill 3. Melamed Women's 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men 1st. Dailly 2nd. Rude 3rd. Hill Women 1st. Ravenel 2nd. Courdurier 3rd. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men's:
1. Jared Graves
2. Richie Rude
3. Adrian Dailiy
Women's:
1. Cecil Ravenel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Adrien Dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Martin Maes

1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 1) Richie Rude
2) sam hill
3) Greg Callaghan

Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Carolin Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jerome Clementz

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Casey Brown
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men's ;
1. Sam hill
2. greg callaghan
3. Jared Graves

Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Adrien Dailly
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men;
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Melamed


Woman;
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Courdirier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Martin Maes
3. Sam Hill

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanell
2. Anita Gehrig
2. Aneeka Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Jared Graves
2) Richie Rude
3) Curtis Keene
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men: 1) Adrien Dailly, 2) Jared Graves, 3) Jesse Melamed

Women: 1) Cecile Ravanel, 2) Isabeau Courdurier, 3) Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Mens
1)Richie Rude
2)Sam Hill
3)Jerome Clementz

Womens
1)Isabeau Courdurier
2)Ines Thoma
3)Cecil Ravanel
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Jared Graves
2) Sam Hill
3) Martin Maes

Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Katy Winton
3) Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men's ; 1. Sam hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Greg Callaghan
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Richie Rude
2) Jared Graves
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Women:
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Anita Gehrig

Men's :
1. Maritn Maes
2. Richie Rude
3. Sam hill
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Martin Maes

Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Dailly

Women:

1. Ravanel
2. A. Gehrig
3. C. Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Richie Rude 2) Jared Graves 3) Greg Callaghan

Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel 2)Anneke Beerten 3)Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's ; 1. Richie Rude
2. Jared Graves
3. Sam hill
Women's :
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Richie Rude 2. Jared Graves 3. Sam hill Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jared Graves
Women's:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 1) Sam Hill
2) Richie Rude
3) Jarred Graves

1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Jared Graves
2) Richie Rude
3) Jerome Clementz
Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
  Pro Men:
1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Richie Rude
2) Jesse Melamed
3) Greg Callaghan

Women:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Carolin Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men :
1. Jesse Melamed
2. Adrian Dailly
3. Joe Nation

Women :
1. Katy Winton
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 1)Sam Hill
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz

1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Jared Graves
2. Sam Hill
3. Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's 1. Richie Rude 2. Jared Graves 3. Sam hill Women's 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1. Jared Graves
2. Richie Rude
3. Adrien Dailly

Women's:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Ines Thoma
3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Dailly 3. Hill 1. Cecile Revenal 2. Isabeau Courdier 3. Ines Thoma Best way to get Graves a win is to predict that he'll get a flat. Rude go no championship to ride for, can ride FTW
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jesse Melamed

Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Carolin Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Graves

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Casey Brown
3. Cordurier
  • + 1
 1) Adrien Dailly
2) Jerome clementz
3) Sam Hill

Women's:
1) Anita Gehrig
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines thoma
  • + 1
 Men's:
1) Jared Grave
2) Richie Rude
3) Sam Hill
Women's:
1) Cecile Ravanel
2) Isabeau Courdurier
3) Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Richie Rude 2. Adrien Dally 3. Damien Oton Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3.A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1)Sam Hill
2)Richie Rude
3)Jerome Clementz

1)Cecil Ravanel
2)Isabeau Courdurier
3)Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Rude 3.Dailly 1. Ravanel 2. Coudurier 3. Gehrig A.
  • + 1
 1: Rude
2: Graves
3: Clemente

1: Ravanel
2: Courdurier
3: Beerten
  • + 1
 1)Graves
2)Rude
3)Hill

1)Courdurier
2)Ravanell
3)Thoma
  • + 1
 1 graves 2 sam hill 3 adrien dailly 1 cecile 2 courdurier 3 nora
  • + 1
 1) Hill 2)Daily 3)Melamed
1) Ravane 2)Courdurier 3)Gehrig, A
  • + 1
 Men 1. Graves 2. Rude 3. Hill Women 1. Courdurier 2. Ravanel 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Dailly 3. Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1 Hill 2 Dailly 3 Oton 1 Ravenel 2 Courdurier 3 Brown
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Dailly 3. Oton 1. Cordurier 2. Ravanel 3. Nadeau
  • + 1
 Men: Rude, Dailly, Graves
Women: Ravanel, Courdurier, Gehrig
  • + 1
 Dailly Maes Hill Ravanel Courdurier Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Graves
3. Dailly

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men: Hill, Rude, Dailly
Women: Ravanel, Coudurier, Winton
  • + 1
 1 R. Rude 2 A. Dailly 3 S. Hill 1 C. Ravanel 2 I. Courdurier 3 A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 M1 Rude. M2 Graves. M3 Maes. W1 Ravanel. W2 Couderier. W3 Beerten.
  • + 1
 Men 1 Rude 2 Hill 3 Maes Ladies 1 Ravenel 2 Courdurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 1.Rude 2.Hill 3.Graves 1.Ravanell 2.Beerten 3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 Boys Dailly Graves Rude Women's Ravanell Courdurier Beerten
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Dailly 3. Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Cordurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 1) Dailly
2) Maes
3) Rude

1) Ravenel
2) Courdurier
3) Brown
  • + 1
 Men:
Rude
Dailly
Hill

Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Gehrig, A
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2. Dailly 3. Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Cordurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1Jared graves 2Richie ride 3Jerome clementz 1Ravanel 2courdurier 3winton
  • + 1
 Men: 1 Hill 2 Dailly 3 Maes
Women: 1 Ravenel 2 ALN 3 Cordurier
  • + 1
 1 Hill 2 Graves 3 Clementz 1 Ravanel 2 Cordurier 3 Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1 Rude 2 Melamed 3 Clementz 1 Ravenel 2 ALN 3 Courdurier
  • + 1
 Rude Graves Mays Ravanal Winton thoma
  • + 1
 Rude Graves Oton Ravenel Courdurier Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1 Hill 2 Maes 3 Dailly Women 1 Ravenel 2 Courdurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Dailly 3. Melamed 1. Beerten 2. Courdurier 3. Ravanel
  • + 1
 1: Graves 2: Rude 3: Maes
1: Ravanell 2: Courdurier: Winton
  • + 1
 Women:
1) Courdurier
2) Ravenel
3) Thoma

Men:
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) Dailly
  • + 1
 Rude Dailly Melemend Ravanell Courdurier Beerten
  • + 1
 Rude Hill Maes Ravanel Beerten Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Graves 3. Clementz 1. Ravenel 2. Coudurier 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Rude
Dailly
Graves

Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Gehrig, A
  • + 1
 Hill, Rude, Graves, Ravanel, Cordurier, Winton
  • + 1
 1) Dailly
2) Graves
3) Hill

1) Ravenel
2) Brown
3) Winton
  • + 1
 1. dailly 2. graves 3. rude women 1. ravenel 2. courdourier 3. thoma
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Rude 3. Clementz 1. Courdurier 2. Ravanel 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Women:
1) Ravanel
2) Brown
3) Thoma

Men:
1) Dailly
2) Graves
3) Hill
  • + 1
 1. Dailly 2. Rude 3. Oton 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Graves
3. Dailly

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Hill 2.Graves 3. Melamed Women 1. Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3. Brown
  • + 1
 1. Rude, 2. Graves, 3. Keene 1. Ravanel, 2. Anita Gehrig, 3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 1) Dailly
2) Maes
3) Rude

1) Ravenel
2) Courdurier
3) Brown
  • + 1
 Men:
Rude
Maes
Graves

Women:
Ravanel
Courdurier
Beerten
  • + 1
 1) Courdurier
2) Ravenel
3) Thoma


1) Rude
2) Hill
3) Dailly
  • + 1
 1-Rude 2-Graves 3-Hill 1-Ravanel 2-Courdurier 3-Beerten
  • + 1
 1) Melamed 2) Graves 3) Gauvin

1) Miller 2) Ravanel 3) Cordurier
  • + 1
 1 Dailly 2 Hill 3 Rude 1 Ravanel 2 Courdirier 3 Winton
  • + 1
 M: 1) Graves 2) Maes 3) Rude W: 1) Courdurier 2) Thoma 3) Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Rude
2) Hill
3) graves

Women:
1) Courdurier
2) Ravanell
3) Thoma
  • + 1
 Dailly Graves Rude Ravanell Courdurier Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Dailly
2. Graves
3. Hill

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Brown
  • + 1
 1: Rude 2:Graves 3: Dailly
1: Ravenal 2: Beerten 3: Courdurier
  • + 1
 Good luck to everyone!

Post a Comment



