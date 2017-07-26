We Are One - EWS Aspen, Colorado 2017 Fantasy Contest



Will Adrien Dailly continue to be a force as we head into the North American leg of the EWS, or will Jared Graves, last years winner of this round get luck back on his side and pull out a win? What about Cecile Ravanell? Will she continue her dominance or will Anneke Beerton, who has spent a good chunk of time in Colorado recently, go on to take her first win?



The Enduro World Series hits North America this week, with the first stop of two being held at elevation in Aspen, Colorado. Who has the lungs to deal with the altitude and who will come out on top?



With the Aspen Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, We Are One Composites would like to reward a set of their Agent carbon wheels to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.





How to Enter



Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 12:00am PDT on July 29, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.





Start List









What You Could Win



We Are One is going to give one lucky winner a set of their Agent carbon wheels. This is the Canadian brand's all-mountain wheelset and it's laced to a set of Project 321 hubs which can be selected to be either quiet or loud. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prize.



We Are One Agent Wheels



