FIRST LOOK

We Are One's New Handlebar and 26" Carbon Rim - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 11, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Sea Otter 2019


Carbon fiber usually comes from Asia, right? Right, but it also comes from other places, including Canada. We Are One manufactures all of their carbon rims - and their new handlebar - at their Kamloops, BC, facility.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
We Are One says that the aluminum shim protects the carbon tube from clamping forces.


The new handlebar, tentatively named Da Bar, is a result of a collab with German brand 77Designz who came to We Are One with the idea to use an aluminum sleeve in the clamping zone. The concept sounds obvious now: To protect the carbon fiber from being damaged by the stem's clamp, and to spread out the forces as much as possible. The less obvious stuff is that the carbon bar is actually 33mm in diameter and that the aluminum sleeve takes up the rest to make a 35mm clamp zone.

The sleeve floats very slightly, too, which lets it end up in exactly the right spot, and there's a raised section in the carbon that keeps it in place until you clamp it in your stem.


Sea Otter 2019
77Designz might have one of the best looking stems out there.


The handlebar pictured here weighs 250-grams, but We Are One says that they can get a bit more weight out of while still easily meeting the downhill testing standards. They're don't have an MSRP nailed down yet, but expect it to be in-line with other high-end carbon handlebars.


Sea Otter 2019
We Are One's carbon rims are all made in-house at their Canadian facility.


Is that you reposting ''26 ain't dead'' under every article that mentions wheels? Turns out you're not wrong. We Are One showed me their new Coup carbon rim that they've made for dirt jumping and slope use.

There's a Canadian guy named Brett Rheeder who's pretty handy at both of those things, and the Coup is his signature rim that's been designed to have a relatively tight rim and tire bead interface to keep the tire on when rotations go too far or not far enough.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
Their entire range of rims has been revamped with new profiles and lower heights to offer more forgiveness.


50 Comments

  • + 43
 #26aintdead
  • + 12
 26" is the new bmx
  • + 22
 People with 26” ain’t buying new things! That’s why they still have 26.
  • + 0
 @racecase: false
  • + 1
 Still riding 26in wheels but wonder what happens when my fork goes out.......there is no more 26in suspension forks around. Guess i’ll be running 26in wheels on a 27.5 fork (?)
  • + 1
 @racecase: Received my 26" hardtail early May last year.
  • + 19
 They look better quality than Enve.
  • + 20
 i don't know if thats the bar they should be going for
  • + 2
 Is that just because they look nice, or do you have experience with carbon layup?
  • + 1
 Thank the gods Dustin doesn't judge his product by Enve or we'd be riding a bag of shit
  • + 1
 Having owned both, they are. Love my Agents and will never go back to Brand E.
  • + 12
 Nice handlebar display. Did they partner with Robot Bikes too?
  • + 9
 pb trolling the trolls
  • + 2
 exactly what I was thinking... massive sales for those 26" rims.. keep your day job though.
  • + 1
 I often wonder how many levels of trolling are currently happening to me.
  • + 5
 Can you use a "slopestyle rim" for just normal mountain biking? or is it just a normal rim that people (Rheeder) use for slopestyle.
  • + 7
 Absolutely not. What is this- mtbr?!
  • + 1
 Yeah, but it's going to be beefier/heavier compared to a normal rim. The whole reason they're doing a 26" wheel is for Brett.
  • + 2
 I have over a year on their Insider rims. Quality is fantastic. I think I still own a spoke wrench, but it’s been collecting dust since I built these. Ride quality is already excellent on gen1.
  • + 3
 No 24” rims? WTF???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
  • + 1
 I'm digging the new profile of the rims, I got a set of the Agents a couple of months ago, now I'm thinking I should have waited, but they had an awesome sale (for a carbon wheelset) going on and couldn't resist.
  • + 1
 My 27.5 outliers are still going strong! I havant even had to tighten the spokes in over 6 months of use, good luck saying that with other brands or ALU wheels.
  • + 1
 Very interested to see the MSRP and a review or two of those wheels, lookin pretty good already!
  • + 2
 I'm sure they will be matched to their other main line MSRP rims
  • + 2
 Handlebar stem combo looks amazing
  • + 1
 I like the aluminum shim integrated into the bar. Carbon bars always scratched at the stem clamp.
  • + 2
 Need geo on those bars. I don’t roll with anything but 9/5
  • + 1
 And that's why all my bikes have Deity bars.
  • + 2
 I'm waiting for the 670mm handlebar to fit with their 26'' rims
  • + 2
 That stem definitely looks amazing
  • + 1
 Ya, more info on that stem would be great as well
  • + 2
 Looks great guys! Have a great Sea Otter!
  • + 1
 Those rims look zippy. Bet you'd moto on those things...
  • + 1
 DaBomb is gonna be pissed.
  • + 1
 Sunringle Double Wide is back. And it is carbon Smile
  • + 1
 I'll wait on the 36ers, new standard just around the corner!
  • + 1
 Where does the actual carbon come from? Is it Japan?
  • + 1
 From what I've read they source all their carbon from the US.
  • + 1
 The 26" resurgence has begun!
  • + 1
 They've never been away. Not sure about other cavemen though, but as someone who rides 26" wheels in mountainbikes (and 24" rear in one of these) I don't quite see myself run carbon rims in my bikes unless they provide some advantage (and weight saving and stiffness increase don't count as an advantages to me). Anyone here running carbon rims in a 26" BTR or Cotic BFe26? Only posh bike I could think of would be the smaller Liteville bikes, but then again they (Syntace) already have carbon 26" rims. Local produce (and not caring about carbon then)? Being from Europe. Mavic, DT Swiss and Ryde make their metal rims right here.
  • + 1
 I will never ride carbon parts
  • + 2
 i live on 26 generation.
  • + 1
 Man that’s a grace rip off stem
  • + 3
 Doesn't need a spatula though
  • + 1
 Isn't that the intend grace stem ?
  • + 2
 No it isn't
  • + 1
 Still loving my Agent wheel, the handlebar looks awesome.
  • + 1
 I have one of the early sets of Agent rims and they still look amazing. By far the best set of carbon rims available in my opinion.
  • - 1
 Sweet! Now if we can just get our 80mm travel bikes back with 8 speed triples and fixed posts, and we're golden!
  • - 3
 Or... and bear with me here, you just make the handlebar out of aluminium.

