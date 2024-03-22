We Are One Offers Arrival Rolling Chassis Option

PRESS RELEASE: We Are One
We believe that riders deserve the very best riding experience possible. That is why we strive to make the best damn carbon bikes, rims and components for you, the riders. A Rolling Chassis is the perfect opportunity for you to spec a bike to your preference. We want you to be able to put your preferred drive train, brakes, dropper post and saddle on an Arrival. This way you can have an Arrival and build up your dream bike, to suit your riding style and taste in parts. All rolling chassis come standard with Convergence wheels laced to Industry Nine Hydra hub and Maxxis Tires, An Industry Nine Rix headset and Da Package Bar and Stem combo. We're offering Rockshox Ultimate suspension on all builds with a Push Coil upgrade option on our Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis. Get all of the details on each Rolling Chassis below.What do you mean by Rolling Chassis?
It means you get to complete the build the way you want it. We offer some fantastic parts to get you started, and you get to customize your key touch points.
Arrival 130 Rolling Chassis
• Frame:
We Are One Arrival 130 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
• Fork:
Rockshox Pike Ultimate 140mm RC2
• Shock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T
• Cockpit:
We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
• Headset:
Industry Nine Rix
• Rims:
We Are One Convergence Sector 28mm
• Hub:
Industry Nine Hydra
• Tires:
Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
• Additional Parts:
SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD
Arrival 152 Rolling Chassis
• Frame:
We Are One Arrival 152 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
• Fork:
Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2
• Shock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T
• Cockpit:
We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
• Headset:
Industry Nine Rix
• Rims:
We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
• Hub:
Industry Nine Hydra
• Tires:
Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
• Additional Parts:
SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD
Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis
• Frame:
We Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
• Fork:
Rockshox Zeb Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2
• Shock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil RC2T
• Cockpit:
We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
• Headset:
Industry Nine Rix
• Rims:
We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
• Hub:
Industry Nine Hydra
• Tires:
Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
• Additional Parts:
SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7299.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD
Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis - PUSH Edition
• Frame:
We Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
• Fork:
Rockshox Zeb Ultimate 170mm
• Shock:
Push Industries ElevenSix (S-Series) Coil Shock
• Cockpit:
We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
• Headset:
Industry Nine Rix
• Rims:
We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
• Hub:
Industry Nine Hydra
• Tires:
Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
• Additional Parts:
SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $8249 CAD / $6324.99 USD