We Are One Offers Arrival Rolling Chassis Option

Mar 22, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  
photo


PRESS RELEASE: We Are One

We believe that riders deserve the very best riding experience possible. That is why we strive to make the best damn carbon bikes, rims and components for you, the riders. A Rolling Chassis is the perfect opportunity for you to spec a bike to your preference. We want you to be able to put your preferred drive train, brakes, dropper post and saddle on an Arrival. This way you can have an Arrival and build up your dream bike, to suit your riding style and taste in parts. All rolling chassis come standard with Convergence wheels laced to Industry Nine Hydra hub and Maxxis Tires, An Industry Nine Rix headset and Da Package Bar and Stem combo. We're offering Rockshox Ultimate suspension on all builds with a Push Coil upgrade option on our Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis. Get all of the details on each Rolling Chassis below.

What do you mean by Rolling Chassis?
It means you get to complete the build the way you want it. We offer some fantastic parts to get you started, and you get to customize your key touch points.


photo

Arrival 130 Rolling Chassis

Frame: We Are One Arrival 130 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
Fork: Rockshox Pike Ultimate 140mm RC2
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T
Cockpit: We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
Headset: Industry Nine Rix
Rims: We Are One Convergence Sector 28mm
Hub: Industry Nine Hydra
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
Additional Parts: SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD


photo

Arrival 152 Rolling Chassis

Frame: We Are One Arrival 152 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T
Cockpit: We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
Headset: Industry Nine Rix
Rims: We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
Hub: Industry Nine Hydra
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
Additional Parts: SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD


photo

Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis

Frame: We Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
Fork: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil RC2T
Cockpit: We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
Headset: Industry Nine Rix
Rims: We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
Hub: Industry Nine Hydra
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
Additional Parts: SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $7299.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD


photo

Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis - PUSH Edition

Frame: We Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logo
Fork: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate 170mm
Shock: Push Industries ElevenSix (S-Series) Coil Shock
Cockpit: We Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise bar
Headset: Industry Nine Rix
Rims: We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
Hub: Industry Nine Hydra
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+
Additional Parts: SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle
• $8249 CAD / $6324.99 USD



#HANDLAIDINCANADA


photo
photo

photo


4 Comments
  • 4 0
 That 140mm forked 170 Push edition is gonna be the heat!
  • 1 0
 business up front, party in the back...ultimate "mullet"
  • 1 0
 Man I'd like to replace my Optic w/ an Arrival 130. Just need those dang kids to get out of preschool!
  • 1 0
 Technically, all you need is a bb and a set of cranks and its rideable....







