We Are One Offers Arrival Rolling Chassis Option

PRESS RELEASE: We Are One

What do you mean by Rolling Chassis?

Arrival 130 Rolling Chassis

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Cockpit:

Headset:

Rims:

Hub:

Tires:

Additional Parts:

Arrival 152 Rolling Chassis

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Cockpit:

Headset:

Rims:

Hub:

Tires:

Additional Parts:

Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Cockpit:

Headset:

Rims:

Hub:

Tires:

Additional Parts:

Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis - PUSH Edition

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Cockpit:

Headset:

Rims:

Hub:

Tires:

Additional Parts:

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

We believe that riders deserve the very best riding experience possible. That is why we strive to make the best damn carbon bikes, rims and components for you, the riders. A Rolling Chassis is the perfect opportunity for you to spec a bike to your preference. We want you to be able to put your preferred drive train, brakes, dropper post and saddle on an Arrival. This way you can have an Arrival and build up your dream bike, to suit your riding style and taste in parts. All rolling chassis come standard with Convergence wheels laced to Industry Nine Hydra hub and Maxxis Tires, An Industry Nine Rix headset and Da Package Bar and Stem combo. We're offering Rockshox Ultimate suspension on all builds with a Push Coil upgrade option on our Arrival 170 Rolling Chassis. Get all of the details on each Rolling Chassis below.It means you get to complete the build the way you want it. We offer some fantastic parts to get you started, and you get to customize your key touch points.We Are One Arrival 130 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logoRockshox Pike Ultimate 140mm RC2Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2TWe Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise barIndustry Nine RixWe Are One Convergence Sector 28mmIndustry Nine HydraMaxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USDWe Are One Arrival 152 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logoRockshox Lyrik Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2TWe Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise barIndustry Nine RixWe Are One Convergence Triad 30mmIndustry Nine HydraMaxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle• $7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USDWe Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logoRockshox Zeb Ultimate 160mm Charger 3 RC2Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil RC2TWe Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise barIndustry Nine RixWe Are One Convergence Triad 30mmIndustry Nine HydraMaxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle• $7299.99 CAD / $5599.99 USDWe Are One Arrival 170 hand painted in a matte raw carbon finish with cobalt Arrival logoRockshox Zeb Ultimate 170mmPush Industries ElevenSix (S-Series) Coil ShockWe Are One Da Package, 45mm stem. Your choice of either 20mm, 27.5mm, or 35mm rise barIndustry Nine RixWe Are One Convergence Triad 30mmIndustry Nine HydraMaxxis Assegai EXO+ / Maxxis DHRII EXO+SRAM UDH hanger, Seat Collar, 180mm Brake Mount, Super Boost rear Axle• $8249 CAD / $6324.99 USD