We Fine Tune Suspension Using Telemetry & Break Carbon Wheels | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 9
Jun 16, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
In this episode Max and I discuss the changes to this year's DH World Cup Series, talk to Whistler locals about breaking carbon wheels, and explain my new suspension set that I've reached using telemetry.
Reviews and Tech
Pinkbike Magazine Show
Shocks
Suspension Fork
Wheels
8
0
HeyBaumeister
(57 mins ago)
Where is Levi??
[Reply]
7
0
TwoNGlenn
(54 mins ago)
Sent to work in the jeans gulag.
[Reply]
2
0
wolftwenty1
(27 mins ago)
Videos / content on setup that goes beyond recommended settings is super interesting. A true deep dive into what you gain by running rebound more open vs. what you lose. Reminds me of the vorsprung videos back in the day - that was some of the best content out at the time and pushed me to change my setup for the better. Do that but maybe a slight less techy for us non engineers.
2. Regarding carbon wheels…they are just better. Sure the failure can be catastrophic but there is no up keep needed unlike alum wheels that always need to be trued and checked. Carbon wheels to me at least are set it and forget it…ride till they fail then get a ‘free’ new rim.
[Reply]
2
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(20 mins ago)
@henryquinney
wins per capita (mens downhill elite, world cup and world champs) top of the table is France, with just over 1 win per million people, Australia not far behind.
In order - France, Australia, UK, South Africa, New Zealand, Finland, Spain, Canada, USA, Italy, Germany.
[Reply]
1
0
wickyfelps
(50 mins ago)
@HenryQuinney im curious where you have your LSC and HSC set on both the fork and shock with your new softer setup. I find a soft spring rate on my shock results in amazing small bump sensitivity but more harsh bottom outs. Just curious how you factor compression into the equation. Thanks.
[Reply]
2
0
freeridejerk888
(42 mins ago)
There’s a great article vorsprung made that the grip 2 dampers fully open and closed are almost no change.
[Reply]
1
0
intelligent-goldfish
(1 hours ago)
I came here to be offended, but I haven't watched the video, there's no comments, and telemetry is super interesting. Guess I have to go watch the video now
[Reply]
3
0
vinay
(23 mins ago)
I haven't watched the video either but I'm willing to offend you. Do you have any weak points I could exploit? I don't have much telemetry but there is an O-ring around one of my fork stanchions. I trust it is a super accurate O-ring but still don't find it interesting.
If you feel like, feel free to offend me too.
[Reply]
2
1
ridedigrepeat
(8 mins ago)
Put. These. On. The. Podcast. Feed. PLEASE AND THANK YOU.
[Reply]
