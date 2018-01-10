INDUSTRY INSIDER

We Hit Our Goal! 2017 Share The Ride Winners Announced

Jan 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The 2017 Share The Ride fundraiser is in the books. With a whopping 2097 donations, we surpassed our goal—raising a total of $51,246! On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks, and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2017. These donations have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never had been able to relate to the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! Thank you also to our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.

For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride contest. Here are the winners who have claimed their prizes.



Grand Prize: Canyon Strive CF 7.0

Winner: Joseph Balducci



Kali Shiva Full Face Helmets: Kevin Davenport, Mat Pewsey, Thai Nyguen
Kali Maya Helmet: Chris Lynch, Todd Anderson
Kali Interceptor Helmet: Nick PiazzaMatthew mckee



SR Suntour Durolux or RUX RC2 PC3: Carl Menke



SRAM Eagle GX Drivetrain: Peter James Buckley



RockShox Pike: Darin Klein



Race Face Prize Pack 1 (Next R crankset, direct mount ring and BB, Race Face T-shirt): Jean-Francois Belisle
Race Face Prize Pack 2 (Next R 35 handlebar, Turbine R Stem,Grippler Grips,Race Face T-shirt): Duncan McAndrew



FSA Gradient Crankset: Christopher Lack



Renthal cockpit of the winners choice: Scott Hall



E Thirteen TRS+Seatpost + Cassette: Dennis deGrauw



Alpinestars Prize Pack 1: Thomas Magielse
Alpinestars Prize Pack 2: Zdenek Hrachovina



661 Prize Pack 1 Reset Helmet, Rage Kneepads, Comp Gloves: Philippe Lemaire



661 Prize Pack 2 Evo AM Helmet, Recon Kneepads, Comp Gloves: Ryan Koch



TSG EVO Skate Helmet Winners: Ramses Romero, Tim Denhartog, Colum O'hare, Paul Dehart, Aaron Brown



Giro Cartel Helmet: Jonathan Coe
Giro Chronicle Helmet: Tim Cardoza



100% Prize Pack 1 Celium 2 Glove, Racecraft Goggles: Kenneth Close
100% Prize Pack 2 Racecraft Goggles, Ridecamp Glove: Austin Weaver
100% Prize Pack 3 Accuri Goggle, iTrack Glove: Paul Kerfoot



Evoc Enduro FR Blackline: Ryan Oystrek



Dissent Lab Prize Pack 1: Robert Cole
Dissent Lab Prize Pack 2: Thomas Estrada
Dissent Lab Prize Pack 3: Matthew Bakalarski



Schwalbe Prize Pack: Justin Hoover



Cube 2018 Reaction YM: Andrew Hibberd
Cube Prize Pack: Steve Dutchak



GT Pro Performer 29'er: Dan Jurca



Whistler Bike Park 5 Day Lift Pass Winners: Lyle Warren, Brian Zajac



Yakima Hold-Up Rack: Tim Seely

Congratulations to the lucky winners!
Thank you to our industry sponsors!


Pinkbike Share The Ride Vancouver

by connormacleodvideo
Views: 8,760    Faves: 44    Comments: 11


Calgary stop of the 2017 Pinkbike Share the Ride program at the Sacred Heart Elementary school..

Gaspi and Lukas continuing to bring smiles to kids in Europe


foto Petr Plodik

Make sure to keep an eye out for our Share The Ride event recaps! Where you will see contributions hard at work, bringing smiles to the faces of kids from different communities we will partner with in 2018.

Since its inception in 2013, Share the Ride has helped children around the world experience life on two wheels. Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE.

Thank you for Sharing The Ride with us!

Must Read This Week
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
83929 views
Humbled: Mike Levy vs Richie Rude in the Gym - Video
59596 views
Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen For 2018
46457 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
45810 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
45617 views
Aaron Gwin – "As a Racer, You Just Want to Destroy People Every Weekend" - Video
45276 views
How Much Do Looks Matter When You’re Purchasing a Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
44429 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
36868 views

19 Comments

  • + 29
 Cool! But what happened with the Advent calendar prizes?
  • + 14
 It was a ploy to get everyone to check pb religiously everyday
  • + 3
 And the november #boxhunt
  • + 4
 We're just waiting to confirm a few of the winners!
  • + 10
 @brianpark: I don't think you have my correct contact info....
  • + 1
 Tried a couple times to update my contact info and even emailed asking for help with no return. @brianpark:
  • + 14
 Awesome! So stoked to win the Whistler Bike Park pass. Last time I was there I KO'd myself and broke my wrists. Gotta slay those daemons!
  • + 9
 Can I get bigger pictures of the items I didn't win?


Nice work everyone!
  • + 6
 Congrats everyone, well don PinkBike
  • + 5
 Congrats to all the winners. Great prizes!
  • + 1
 Congrats winners and way to go team, $50,000 is no small apples! That’s like 5 high end Trek bikes for some lucky kids! JK haha
  • + 2
 My record of never winning anything is still intact! Congrats to the winners, honest, I mean it.
  • + 3
 Congratz to everyone who donated. And a gig whoohoo to the winners..
  • + 2
 That should have been a " BIG" whoohoo..duh.
  • + 2
 Congrats to everyone! Looking forward to updates on the recipients of the new bikes around the world.
  • + 2
 Well done Pinkbike, and everyone involved. Impressive.
  • + 1
 Congrats folks! happy trails, and thanks for a great contest/fundraiser.
  • + 1
 ADVENT CALENDAR please. I didn't create 20 accounts for nothing
  • + 1
 Awesome to see the kids with new bikes Congrats!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056099
Mobile Version of Website