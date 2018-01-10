We Hit Our Goal! 2017 Share The Ride Winners Announced



The 2017 Share The Ride fundraiser is in the books. With a whopping 2097 donations, we surpassed our goal—raising a total of $51,246! On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks, and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2017. These donations have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never had been able to relate to the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! Thank you also to our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.



For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride contest. Here are the winners who have claimed their prizes.









Grand Prize: Canyon Strive CF 7.0

Winner: Joseph Balducci







Prize Pack 1 Reset Helmet, Rage Kneepads, Comp Gloves:





661 Prize Pack 1 Reset Helmet, Rage Kneepads, Comp Gloves: Philippe Lemaire



Prize Pack 2 Evo AM Helmet, Recon Kneepads, Comp Gloves:





661 Prize Pack 2 Evo AM Helmet, Recon Kneepads, Comp Gloves: Ryan Koch

















