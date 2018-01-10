We Hit Our Goal! 2017 Share The Ride Winners Announced

The 2017 Share The Ride fundraiser is in the books. With a whopping 2097 donations, we surpassed our goal—raising a total of $51,246! On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks, and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2017. These donations have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never had been able to relate to the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! Thank you also to our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.
For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride contest. Here are the winners who have claimed their prizes.
Make sure to keep an eye out for our Share The Ride event recaps! Where you will see contributions hard at work, bringing smiles to the faces of kids from different communities we will partner with in 2018.
Since its inception in 2013, Share the Ride has helped children around the world experience life on two wheels. Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE.
Nice work everyone!
