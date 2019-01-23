2018 Share The Ride Winners Announced

2018 is in the books! With a whopping 2058 contributors we surpassed our goal, raising a total of $64,956! People from cycling communities around the world have made donations which will better the lives of many underprivileged children. Thank you to everyone who contributed in 2018! Since its inception in 2013 Share the Ride has helped children around the world experience life on two wheels. For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes. We are still waiting on responses from some winners. Please check your emails!
BIKE SPECS
Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon
Fork: Fox Float Factory 34
Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL
Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed
Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston
Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed
Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si
Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset
Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing Winner: @aresiusbe
Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3
Hubs: Shimano XTR
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3
Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed
Bottom Bracket: BB30
Stem: Cannondale C1
Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails
Custom Fender
Trip BIKE SPECS
Frame: Range Carbon 650B (160mm Rear wheel travel)
Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring
Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed
Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275
Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost
Chainring: 30T ALWinner: @mkellij
Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever
Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum
Hubs: DT Swiss 350
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4
Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed
Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92
Stem: Race Face Aeffect R
Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R
• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures
Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat
• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht
• Flights to and from Split, Croatia
• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding
• Welcome reception and most meals
• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep Guide
• Click here for more info on the trip Winner: @beaker71
Additional Prizes
Make sure to keep an eye out for our Share The Ride event recaps where you can see your contributions hard at work, putting smiles on the faces of many kids from different communities Share The Ride will partner with in 2019.
On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2018. These contributions have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never have been able to share the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! We also need to thank our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.
Thank you for Sharing The Ride with us!
Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE
MENTIONS
: @Cannondale
/ @norcobicycles
/ @GTBicycles
/ @SramMedia
/ @renthalcycling
/ @KaliProtectives
/ @FeedbackSports
/ @schwalbe
/ @BikeYoke
/ @spawncycles
/ @ride100percent
/ @raceface
/ @IndustryNineOfficial
/ @OhlinsUSA
/ @troyleedesigns
/ @ParkToolCompany
/ @aftonshoes
/ @dissentlabs
