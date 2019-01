2018 Share The Ride Winners Announced

BIKE SPECS



Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon

Fork: Fox Float Factory 34

Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL

Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed

Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston

Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed

Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si

Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset

Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing



Winner: @aresiusbe



Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3

Hubs: Shimano XTR

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3

Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed

Bottom Bracket: BB30

Stem: Cannondale C1

Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips

Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails

Custom Fender



Frame: Range Carbon 650B (160mm Rear wheel travel)

Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed

Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275

Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost

Chainring: 30T AL



Winner: @mkellij



Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever

Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum

Hubs: DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4

Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed

Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount

Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92

Stem: Race Face Aeffect R

Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R



Trip

Additional Prizes



2018 is in the books! With a whopping 2058 contributors we surpassed our goal, raising a total of $64,956! People from cycling communities around the world have made donations which will better the lives of many underprivileged children. Thank you to everyone who contributed in 2018! Since its inception in 2013 Share the Ride has helped children around the world experience life on two wheels. For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes. We are still waiting on responses from some winners. Please check your emails!• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht• Flights to and from Split, Croatia• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding• Welcome reception and most meals• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep GuideMake sure to keep an eye out for our Share The Ride event recaps where you can see your contributions hard at work, putting smiles on the faces of many kids from different communities Share The Ride will partner with in 2019.On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2018. These contributions have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never have been able to share the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! We also need to thank our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.Thank you for Sharing The Ride with us!