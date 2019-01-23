SPONSORED

2018 Share The Ride Winners Announced

Jan 23, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  



2018 is in the books! With a whopping 2058 contributors we surpassed our goal, raising a total of $64,956! People from cycling communities around the world have made donations which will better the lives of many underprivileged children. Thank you to everyone who contributed in 2018! Since its inception in 2013 Share the Ride has helped children around the world experience life on two wheels. For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes. We are still waiting on responses from some winners. Please check your emails!





BIKE SPECS

Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon
Fork: Fox Float Factory 34
Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL
Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed
Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston
Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed
Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si
Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset
Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing

Winner: @aresiusbe



Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3
Hubs: Shimano XTR
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3
Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed
Bottom Bracket: BB30
Stem: Cannondale C1
Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails
Custom Fender





BIKE SPECS

Frame: Range Carbon 650B (160mm Rear wheel travel)
Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring
Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed
Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275
Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost
Chainring: 30T AL

Winner: @mkellij



Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever
Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum
Hubs: DT Swiss 350
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4
Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed
Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92
Stem: Race Face Aeffect R
Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R



Trip
• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat
• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht
• Flights to and from Split, Croatia
• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding
• Welcome reception and most meals
• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep Guide
Click here for more info on the trip

Winner: @beaker71

Additional Prizes



One Ohlins RXF36 Fork
Winner: @Lion666
One Ohlins TTX22m Shock
Winner: @Wizardbongs
Three Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmets
Winners: @lacassefrancis / @dnsw17 / @psyguy
One Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet
Winner: @bouhbouh
One Feedback Sports Pro Elite Work Stand with Tote
Winner: @DaPeach
Two Dissent Prize Packs
Winners: @sylvieallen / @pleatedpants
Two BikeYoke Seatposts of the Winners Choice
Winners: @Soihtu / @vintagevp
Three BikeYoke Shifty
Winners: @thomasthetank01 / @mxnate
One 1up Racks 2” Heavy Duty Double Racks
Winner: @militiaman
One 1up Racks Magnitude Trainer
Winner: @perrybike


One Spawn Cycles Rokkusuta 20” Kids Bike
Winner: @rbsdsu
One Industry 9 Enduro 305 Wheelset
Winner: @Vratislav
Two Industry 9 Matchstix Tools
Winners: @Fidel1909 / @i-kerr
Two Industry 9 Stems
Winners: @piotrek21 / @surefire32
Two Afton Shoes Keegan Shoes
Winners: @RustyRake / @baj-k
Two Afton Afton Shoes Vectal Shoes
Winners: @Joeshreds / @baj-k
One Park Tool PRS-25 Team Issue Repair Stand
Winner: @gringo
One Race Face set of Vault J-Bend Hubs
Winner: @Kevinov
One Race Face set of ARC Alloy Offset Rims
Winner: @cushclan24
One E*Thirteen tire set including TRSr AT and TRS+ SS tire
Winner: @majury
One E*Thirteen TRS Plus 12 Speed Cassette
Winner: @stevewl
One Renthal Cockpit
Winner: @figueredor



One GT Pro Performer 29" Bike
Winner: @Kohler13
One SRAM SRAM Reverb Stealth Dropper Post
Winner: @Jasmit30
Two SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrains
Winners: @Nolabike / @jbadger
Six Pairs of Schwalbe Tires
Winners: @andershovdenes / @canipeb / @rad3144 / @masonshannon / @Wizardbongs / @Craigbot
Six Kali Protective Helmets
Winners: @frazerefrz / @Sdurdle / @spwiebe / @Jenstin / @phonex98 / @Hilserl
Three Kali Protective Protection Packages
Winners: @wooyek / @Zdochliak / @IN4M
Three 100% Glove and Goggle Combo Packs
Winners: @mattystrand / @sam-rides / @slovenian6474


Make sure to keep an eye out for our Share The Ride event recaps where you can see your contributions hard at work, putting smiles on the faces of many kids from different communities Share The Ride will partner with in 2019.

On behalf of Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride we would like to thank the Pinkbike community for their amazing contributions in 2018. These contributions have given the gift of cycling to children in communities around the world. Without your support these kids may never have been able to share the joy you felt the first time you threw a leg over a bicycle, and now they can! We also need to thank our industry sponsors, without their support this campaign would not be possible.

Thank you for Sharing The Ride with us!

Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE



MENTIONS: @Cannondale / @norcobicycles / @GTBicycles / @SramMedia / @renthalcycling / @KaliProtectives / @FeedbackSports / @schwalbe / @BikeYoke / @spawncycles / @ride100percent / @raceface / @IndustryNineOfficial / @OhlinsUSA / @troyleedesigns / @ParkToolCompany / @aftonshoes / @dissentlabs


