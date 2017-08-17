We Only Ride Park: Fox Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2017









Thirty laps in a day, our hands are locked this way... Here we go deep into the bike park with one of the true classic events of Whistler Crankworx. Hold that thought; they're all classics, but the A-line race is really the OG and takes a certain kind of rider to claim it. Or does it now? While many racers abandoned big bikes years ago in favour of faster rolling, at the time bigger-wheeled trail bikes, the women's category saw dual crowns go one and two with Kinter and Hannah coming out on top, while Magnus Manson piloted his world cup machine into fourth in the men's. The biggest mix-up, however, was unmistakably Adrien Loron turning the heat up to eleven in the King of Crankworx points chase, stealing a shock win far outside of his speed & style or pumptrack comfort zones and probably upsetting a few characters in the process. Let's dive right into the tables...







Brad J warming the crowds up for a long afternoon of whips and scrubs, but mainly scrubs... this is a race after all.





Another day, another race to hunt down in the woods of Whistler Bike Park.





Canadian junior, Patrick Butler, claiming the style awards in the morning training session.





Dakota Norton crushing another one.





Whistler local Vaea Verbeek would take 3rd, just 4.5 seconds off the pace of Jill Kintner.





Remi Gauvin out to smash some expensive glass.





Stacy Kohut getting it done on four wheels.





Daniel Gomez Serran from Madrid riding free.





Jacob Dickson about to lay some power down.





Last year's winner getting angry with it. Unfortunately, Bas was only able to lock down a top 10 this summer.





Nik Nestoroff charging towards his second junior win in two days.





Cometh the hour, cometh the party train.





Hats off to trials legend, Martyn Ashton, for putting down his time on the A-line course this afternoon.





EWS specialist Caro Gehrig would take home 6th.





Siegenthaler surfing those hard pack waves for 5th.





Stacy Kohut in a class of his own, in more ways than one.





Cody Kelley stomped 6th place and looked good doing it.





Saved 20 grams with his carbon spacer.





Kiran MacKinnon had pretty swell afternoon ride... 5th for the American's efforts.





11th place Matt Walker couldn't pencil A-line if he tried.





Canadian Youth rider, Parker Gibbons, showing people twice his age how to ride.





Moir was on a tear, but had to settle for 9th.





Winner of the unofficial downhill bike race was Magnus Manson hammering into 4th on a rip-roaring lap. Actually, he was about the only rider inside the top 20 on a big bike. Kudos...





Iago Garay knows drifts are way cooler than squashing little tabletop jumps...





Tracey Hannah couldn't quite wrestle the win off Jill Kinter, but claimed silver, just over 3 seconds back.





Coincidentally this section of trail used to be lined with spectators, but now it's almost completely empty.





The one and only mega train was allowed just before the live broadcast. After that, it was one rider at a time spaced at 2.5 minute gaps.





Caroline Buchanan finished just off the podium in 4th.





Remy Metailler entered just to so he could start getting warmed up for tomorrow's Whip Off Worlds





Clare Buchar flying through the giant berms on her way to 7th place.





There used to be all kinds of party trains and antics during the Air DH, but as Crankworx has focused more on live broadcasts the past few years we are seeing less and less.





Garbanzo winner, Marcelo Gutierrez would come 3rd today.





2nd for the second day in a row for Sam Blenkinsop.





Squashing jumps with Ropelato.





The Queen herself shutting another competition down by nearly 4 seconds.





Surprise winner Adrien Loron, who most did not consider a threat in this event.





A massive win for Loron and another extra large helping of points towards his King of Crankworx push.





The top three men and women down the infamous A-Line trail.




