We Tell MTB Engineers How To Do Their Jobs Better | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 5

Apr 27, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Three sunburnt idiots discuss their favorite bits of Sea Otter 2023, I wildly misquote geometry figures and we all decide whether Florida is truly the sunshine state after all.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Pinkbike Magazine Show


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 1:09 eastern standard time, Thurs April 27, 2023 ..still no podcast posted. RIP PB podcast.

Def'ly loving the Talk Show content but come on - drop these on as podcasts or at least feed us a pod 1st. Some of us here are LIVING for that pod and sadly in the car or wherever where podcasts are easier. The pod is the highlight of the week as far as MTB pods go but pppffftttzzz, just seems to be dead now. Not seeing the bene of fishing around for all this content when it can still be on YouTube, PB homepage AND the pod





