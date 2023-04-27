Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
We Tell MTB Engineers How To Do Their Jobs Better | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 5
Apr 27, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
1 Comments
Three sunburnt idiots discuss their favorite bits of Sea Otter 2023, I wildly misquote geometry figures and we all decide whether Florida is truly the sunshine state after all.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Pinkbike Magazine Show
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
65221 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
56571 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
56450 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
52454 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
51390 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
49547 views
Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023
43678 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
43478 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
(3 mins ago)
1:09 eastern standard time, Thurs April 27, 2023 ..still no podcast posted. RIP PB podcast.
Def'ly loving the Talk Show content but come on - drop these on as podcasts or at least feed us a pod 1st. Some of us here are LIVING for that pod and sadly in the car or wherever where podcasts are easier. The pod is the highlight of the week as far as MTB pods go but pppffftttzzz, just seems to be dead now. Not seeing the bene of fishing around for all this content when it can still be on YouTube, PB homepage AND the pod
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031142
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Def'ly loving the Talk Show content but come on - drop these on as podcasts or at least feed us a pod 1st. Some of us here are LIVING for that pod and sadly in the car or wherever where podcasts are easier. The pod is the highlight of the week as far as MTB pods go but pppffftttzzz, just seems to be dead now. Not seeing the bene of fishing around for all this content when it can still be on YouTube, PB homepage AND the pod