Weekend Slayer - Episode 2 - Vernon & Kelowna

Nov 22, 2017
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Weekend Slayer - Episode 2 - Vernon & Kelowna

by lornny
The weekend is here, and we have 3 days to let loose and get rad! We headed to Vernon and Kelowna to shred with Noah Brousseau, Tom Van Steenbergen and Bas Van Steenbergen.

We packed our weekend full of dusty trail rides, shuttle laps, and jump sessions on our trail bikes. When you have a crew like this you know it's going to be entertaining.

This is why we ride bikes: sharing good times with our friends and discovering new places to shred. Everyone needs to work one way or the other, but when the weekend rolls around, it's time to slay it!

Episode 2 presented by: Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by Kaz Yamamura

Music provided by: Gazebo Club, Elite Beat, GLENEAGLE, The Varmoors, Drake Stafford, Great White North, Ghettovators.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 I went this summer on a roadtrip in BC. Each time we were on trails like in this vid we were scared as f*ck of having a encounter with black bears and grizzly's...
  • + 3
 Holy crap bikes are fun.
  • + 1
 I want a slayer so bad. I take donations

