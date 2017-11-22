Weekend Slayer - Episode 2 - Vernon & Kelowna





The weekend is here, and we have 3 days to let loose and get rad! We headed to Vernon and Kelowna to shred with Noah Brousseau, Tom Van Steenbergen and Bas Van Steenbergen.



We packed our weekend full of dusty trail rides, shuttle laps, and jump sessions on our trail bikes. When you have a crew like this you know it's going to be entertaining.



This is why we ride bikes: sharing good times with our friends and discovering new places to shred. Everyone needs to work one way or the other, but when the weekend rolls around, it's time to slay it!















