Video: Weekend Slayer Episode 3 on The North Shore

Come along for a ride with us, you will feel like you are one of the crew! This weekend we are hangin' out at home on The North Shore. We have our good friends Paul Genovese and Brendan Howey coming over to get the goods on the Shore. We link up with locals Nick Tingren and Caleb Holonko to give them a packed weekend of riding. Shuttle laps on Cypress + Seymour, a day-trip to Squamish, and a rad session at the infamous Bridge Jumps is all in the mix for this weekend!
This is why we ride bikes; sharing good times with our friends, and discovering new places to shred. Everyone needs to work one way or the other, but when the weekend rolls around; it's time to slay it!
Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by Kaz Yamamura
Music provided by Gazebo Club, Chroma Bear
, Muskrat Meadows
, The Varmoors
& Kin Kanyon
.
