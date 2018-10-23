VIDEOS

Video: Weekend Slayer Episode 3 on The North Shore

Oct 23, 2018
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Weekend Slayer - Episode 3 - The North Shore

by lornny
Episode 3 presented by Chromag

Come along for a ride with us, you will feel like you are one of the crew! This weekend we are hangin' out at home on The North Shore. We have our good friends Paul Genovese and Brendan Howey coming over to get the goods on the Shore. We link up with locals Nick Tingren and Caleb Holonko to give them a packed weekend of riding. Shuttle laps on Cypress + Seymour, a day-trip to Squamish, and a rad session at the infamous Bridge Jumps is all in the mix for this weekend!

This is why we ride bikes; sharing good times with our friends, and discovering new places to shred. Everyone needs to work one way or the other, but when the weekend rolls around; it's time to slay it!

Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by Kaz Yamamura
Music provided by Gazebo Club, Chroma Bear, Muskrat Meadows, The Varmoors & Kin Kanyon.


6 Comments

  • + 5
 showing trails that shouldnt be shown....shame.
  • + 1
 yup....
  • - 1
 Lol, so many people know where those are, and they did a pretty good job of not giving away hints to where the entrances are. Besides, Caleb has done tons of work on those trails lately.
  • + 1
 It was fun showing you guys the ropes out there, hope you learned from my advice.
  • + 0
 Where is Slayer music? Shame on you! \m/
  • + 1
 Good Livin!

