Please enter your weight guess to two (2) decimal points e.g. 3.25 or 30.25

Sea Otter is kicking into gear and we have teamed up with YT Industries, Yeti Cycles, BMC, Alpinestars, Troy Lee Designs, Giro, Smith, and Assos to reward an Aaron Gwin, Richie Rude or Julien Absalon replica kit to three lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose the correct weight in pounds (lbs), to two decimal points of any of these three riders bikes and you’ll go in the draw for a chance to win that riders replica kit.

How to Enter

Visit the Pinkbike booth (#560) and check out Aaron Gwin, Richie Rude, and Julien Absalon’s 2016 competition bikes. Decide how much each bike weighs then enter your guess in the entry fields above. Make sure your guess is in lbs and to two decimal points; e.g. 3.25 or 30.25. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.



Contest closes at 12:00pm PDT on April 23, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

What You Could Win

For the person who correctly guesses the weight of Gwin’s 2016 World Champs YT Tues; one Aaron Gwin replica kit consisting of TLD D3 helmet, Alpinestars Vector jersey, Vector shorts, Stratus gloves, Alps 2 knee pads and Summer socks. Giro Chamber shoes and a pair of Smith Squad MTB goggles.