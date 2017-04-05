Welcome Home Kirt, You're AllRide - Video







Nothin' Like The First Time

A few weeks back, Kirt flew into Colorado and visited Fort Collins for the first time, but not before he made a quick stop at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder to shake out the airplane legs and test out a wrist he broke back in November. A wrist, by the way, that he broke on the very same day he signed on with Niner. Go figure...



Upon arrival to HQ, the shenanigans began. With Nate Adams in tow (and sometimes leading the way) the wheelies, ramps, no-handers and pole dancing made focusing on work rather challenging for the rest of us. Kirt ambled around, shook hands and met everybody – the warehouse guys, Andy, our factory store magician and all the office folks upstairs. It didn’t take long until everyone got an idea of just how laid back and friendly Kirt is in person.





Inside the Niner offices, Ian Hylands shoots some video of Kirt Voreis as he gets a little hung up on the pole.



The Whole Kirtchilada

From Monday afternoon until Friday morning, Kirt hung out. Between office antics and outdoor video shoots, we kept him pretty busy, healing wrist and all.





Kirt Voreis rides Horsetooth Mountain in Fort Collins.





After the ride, Nate Adams shows Kirt Voreis around Horsetooth Reservoir and the Shoreline Trail in Fort Collins, Colorado.



On our early morning drive down to Colorado Springs the banter between Kirt, Nate and Ian had us all laughing. (It was pretty entertaining when Nate locked Kirt in an outhouse before the ride…)



But, once we headed up the trail with camera gear and the shooting began, I was downright amazed at Kirt’s bike handling skills and his ability to hit jumps with a still tender wrist. I can only imagine what things would have been like if he’d been at 100%.







Without further ado, here’s the Whole Kirtchilada in video format. We’re glad he’s found a home with Niner. (And so are Nate and Ian’s kids who got to torment him in the evenings while he visited…)



(Oh, and when you get done with the video, check out Kirt’s answers to some questions we had a chance to ask before he headed back. He talks about nutrition, training, riding his bike as a job and a few other things, like the handful of rules he lives by…)



